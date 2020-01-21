Men Cleansers Market 10-year Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

Oil & Gas Biocides Market: Overview

Currently, the global oil & gas sector uses technology that enhances recovery processes; helps initiate the desulfurization and denitrification of oil; and helps in the control of the two processes by microorganisms. In oilfield activities and, essentially, during drilling and oil recovery, microorganisms can cause a severe impact on the oil recovery process through corrosion of equipment and piping systems and formation of bio-films on walls of storage tanks, piping systems, filters, and valves. Microorganisms can plug the flow and cause degradation of oilfield chemicals being used. In order to kill microorganisms, biocides are employed.

Rise in the demand for oil and gas led by industrialization, urbanization, and growth of population is driving the global drilling industry. This, in turn, is boosting the oil & gas biocides market. Additionally, rise in investments in the oil & gas sector is boosting the market. Harmful effects on the health and environment caused by the use of oil and gas biocides pose a challenge for the global oil & gas biocides market. Biocides can disrupt the endocrine system in humans. In addition, biocidal products are ecotoxic, allergic, and carcinogenic for humans.

Oil & Gas Biocides Market: Key Segments

The global oil & gas biocides market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market can be classified into glutaraldehyde, chlorine, tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate (THPS) biocide, quaternary ammonium, and others. Glutaraldehyde is largely used in the oilfield industry, owing to its excellent performance in both neutral and alkaline water.

It is a pungent, colorless, and oily liquid. Subsequently, use of glutaraldehyde results in reduced accumulation of bio-films in oilfields. Also, it considerably reduces bacterial population and metabolic activity. This factor drives the oil & gas biocides market. The chlorine segment is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid development of hydraulic fracturing and unconventional shale gas extraction have led to increased use of chlorine dioxide (ClO2) in the microbiological control technology.

Based on application, the global oil & gas biocides market can be segmented into drilling, hydraulic fracturing, pit treatment, enhanced oil recovery, and others. In drilling operations, biocide products are used to safeguard drilling mud properties during ongoing operations and prevent equipment damage caused by microbial spoilage.