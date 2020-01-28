Meniere’s Disease Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2025

Meniere’s disease is a chronic disorder of the inner ear that can lead to dizzy spells (vertigo) and hearing loss. The disease is incurable; however, various treatments can help relieve the symptoms and minimize long-term impact on life. The cause of Meniere’s disease is unknown. Symptoms of Meniere’s disease appear to be the result of an abnormal amount of fluid (endolymph) in the inner ear; however, it is not clear what causes it. Factors that affect the fluid, which could cause Meniere’s disease, include improper fluid drainage because of blockage or anatomic abnormality, abnormal immune response, viral infection, and genetic predisposition.

About 90% to 95% of patients can control Meniere’s disease through medical management. In most cases, it affects only one ear; however, 15% to 40% of patients are affected in both ears. Meniere’s disease typically starts between 20 and 50 years. The disease affects men and women equally. People suffering from it are more likely to suffer from depression and/or anxiety.

The prevalence and incidence of Meniere’s disease is increasing. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, nearly 615,000 people in the U.S. suffer from Meniere’s disease. This number is rising every year. According to the Massachusetts Eye and Ear (an international center for treatment and research and a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School), approximately 60,000 new cases of this disease are diagnosed each year.

The global Meniere’s disease market can be segmented based on treatment and region. In terms of treatment, the Meniere’s disease market can be classified into medications, non-invasive therapies, and surgeries. Medications include motion sickness medications such as meclizine or diazepam (Valium) and anti-nausea medications such as promethazine.

Non-invasive therapies comprise rehabilitation, hearing aid, and positive pressure therapy. Surgeries constitute endolymphatic sac procedure, labyrinthectomy, and vestibular nerve section. During the endolymphatic sac procedure, the endolymphatic sac is decompressed, which can alleviate excess fluid levels. The endolymphatic sac plays a vital role in regulating inner ear fluid levels.

In labyrinthectomy procedure, the surgeon removes the balance portion of the inner ear, thereby removing both balance and hearing function from the affected ear. Labyrinthectomy procedure is performed only if patient has total hearing loss in affected ear. Vestibular nerve section procedure involves cutting the nerve that connects balance and movement sensors in inner ear to the brain (vestibular nerve). This procedure usually corrects problems with vertigo while attempting to preserve hearing in the affected ear.

Geographically, the global Meniere’s disease market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the leading share of the global Meniere’s disease market due to favorable reimbursement scenario and higher health care spending. Europe is projected to be the second largest market for Meniere’s disease treatments during the forecast period due to rise in awareness about new treatment options and developed regulatory framework . The Meniere’s disease market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future, owing to rise in prevalence of ear diseases and improvement in health care infrastructure.

Key players operating in the global Meniere’s disease market are Auris Medical, Otonomy, Inc., Sound Pharmaceuticals, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., The Ear Company, and among others. Expansion of product portfolio through merger and acquisition is a key strategy followed by these players.