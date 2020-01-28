MARKET REPORT
Meniere’s Disease Treatment Market Prospects and Growth Assessment
Meniere’s disease: Substitutes for Surgery
- Meniere’s disease is a rare disorder that affects the inner ear of a patient. It can cause vertigo, tinnitus, hearing loss, and a feeling of pressure deep inside the ear. People with Meniere’s disease usually experience these symptoms during sudden episodes, which typically last around two to three hours. The patient experiences frequent episodes of vertigo. However, permanent hearing loss and tinnitus continue to develop and worsen during attacks of vertigo. The vertigo tends to occur less frequently during the later stages, while the tinnitus and hearing loss often become worse and the patient may be left with permanent balance and hearing issues. In the U.K., it’s estimated that around one in 1,000 people have Meniere’s disease.
- The global Meniere’s disease treatment market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to incessant rise in incidences of Meniere’s disease in the U.S. and countries across Europe and technological development of new medication are likely to fuel the market in the near future.
Key Drivers of Global Meniere’s Disease Treatment Market
- Increase in incidence of Meniere’s disease is a key driver of the Meniere’s disease treatment market. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, approximately 615,000 people in the U.S. have Meniere’s disease. Rise in geriatric population, environmental pollution, noise pollution, and change in lifestyle are major factors that are likely to drive the global Meniere’s disease treatment market during the forecast period.
- Advancements in medicinal & pharmacy therapeutics associated with Meniere’s diseases are also driving the Meniere’s disease treatment market. Use of injectable and surgical procedures is being used frequently for the treatment of Meniere’s diseases. Consequently, these factors are expected to fuel the global Meniere’s disease treatment market during the forecast period.
- The treatment of Meniere’s disease involves several diagnosis procedures such as videonystagmography (VNG), rotary-chair testing, vestibular evoked myogenic potentials (VEMP) testing, and posturography. These procedures is necessary to provide information to physicians for effective treatment. The diagnostic procedures offer numerous advantages; however, a certain risk of infection exists coupled with greater recovery time associated with these diagnostic procedures. These complications have prompted new research & development for alternatives to Meniere’s disease treatment and diagnosis procedures.
Vestibular Nerve Section to Offer Attractive Opportunities
- The vestibular nerve section surgical procedure opens the internal auditory canal and the procedure is typically carried out through either a retrosigmoid or a middle fossa approach. The middle fossa approach for vestibular nerve section is technically more complex. However, the advantage of the middle fossa approach is that it achieves a marginally more complete ablation of vestibular function than the retrosigmoid approach due to the vestibular fibers. Vestibular nerve section has the advantage of a high rate of vertigo control (95-98%) with a high rate of hearing preservation in the operated ear.
Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Meniere’s Disease Treatment Market
- Asia Pacific is a major market for Meniere’s disease treatment, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are key markets in the region. In terms of demand, the two countries account for more than 75% share of the market for Meniere’s diseases treatment in the region. According to WHO, India has a significantly high prevalence of hearing loss. It is estimated that there are more than 500,000 people affected by Meniere’s disease in India. The increasing number of cases is attributed to the rising risk of air pollution, noise pollution and chemical toxicity in the country
- Increase in incidences of Meniere’s diseases and high demand for minimally invasive procedures in developing economies of Asia Pacific are likely to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period
- The Meniere’s disease treatment market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. This can be attributed to increasing investments in healthcare industries in the region.
Key Players Operating in Global Market:
The global Meniere’s disease treatment market is highly competitive with top manufacturers adopting various strategies to consolidate their share in the market. Certain strategies adopted include expansion of geographic presence through collaborations and emphasis on research and development activities for production of flexible and biocompatible stents. A few key players operating in the global Meniere’s disease treatment market are:
- Auris Medical
- Otonomy, Inc.
- Sound Pharmaceuticals
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.
- The Ear Company
Digital Health Software Market Report 2020-2026 | IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Optum, Inc., Truven Health Analytics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation
The Research Insights has come up with a new research report to its elaborated database and is titled as Global Digital Health Software Market survey report that summarizes all the essential factors that are anticipated to change within this market. This report describes through a series of passages which comprise data ranging from essential information to a sum up forecast.
The analysts forecast the Digital Health Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +20% over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Global digital health market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rise in technological innovations and M&A activities. Strategic M&A activities among the vendors support the development of efficient products and increase the profit margin of the service providers. The investments are approved out in the form of either capital outflow to develop new service offerings or the acquisitions of other service providers.
Top Key Players:
IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Optum, Inc., Truven Health Analytics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Health Solutions, MedeAnalytics, Inovalon, Inc.
Wearable Devices segment is expected to drive the growth of the market due to technical advances in medical devices, rising number of smartphone-based healthcare apps compatible with wearable devices and increasing preference for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers. The advantages for wearable devices is to monitor heart rate and training zones, allows to exact calorie intake every day to better plan meals and snacks and tracking sleep.
Geographically, regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and Latin America can be segmented on the basis of the global Digital Health Software market. In the forthcoming years, HealthCare sector is anticipated to remain dominant due to the presence of large scale distribution network and is expected to reach the highest CAGR by the end of the given forecast tenure.
Table of Content:
Global Digital Health Software Market Research Report 2020-2026
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Digital Health Software Market International and China Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Digital Health Software Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.
Chapter 9: …………………..continue to TOC
Notoginseng Extract Market Profitable Strategic Report, Competitive Landscape, Industry Improvement till 2025
The notoginseng extract is obtained from Parax notoginseng plant. The notoginseng extract is mainly used in pharmaceutical products. the pharmaceutical application for the notoginseng extract are the reduction of bleeding time, increase blood circulation, cardiac health wellness, removal of the blood clot, and other blood-related diseases can be treated by it. Notoginseng extract is obtained by ethanol extraction of the Parax Notoginseng plant roots. Notoginseng saponins are used as a bioactive compound in a lot of biochemical reactions.
The active ingredients of the notoginseng extract are ginsenoside Rb1, Rg1, Rd, Re, and Rb2. All of this carries a different functionality as a pharmaceutical. This makes notoginseng extract a demanded source is pharmaceutical industry.
Notoginseng Extract Market: Segments:
The notoginseng extract market can be segmented on the basis of form, type, origin and end user.
On the basis of the form of the notoginseng extract, the market is segmented into tablets, oil, concentrated liquid, powder, and paste. Powders, tablet, and concentrated liquid are used for direct consumption by the user. The oil and paste are used for external application by the user.
Based on the type, the notoginseng extract market can be segmented into organic and natural. The organic notoginseng extract is produced with notoginseng roots grown under the strict organic condition and no additives or preservatives are added during the processing of the extract. The natural notoginseng extracts are produced by the natural process and no additives and preservative are added during the production.
On the basis of origin, the notoginseng market can be segmented into Asian notoginseng and American notoginseng. The American notoginseng are found mostly in the Canadian forests and the Asian notoginseng is found in the China and Korea.
Based on the end user the notoginseng extract market is segmented into pharmaceutical market and personal care. The pharmaceutical industries use the notoginseng extract to manufacture blood-related drugs. In personal care industry, skin care products are manufactured with notoginseng extracts.
Notoginseng Extract Market: Region-wise Outlook:
North America is the largest exporter of the notoginseng extract in the global market followed by China and Korea. The market has a global approach as all the regions are showing a growth in the alternative and natural medicinal product market. A high growth is anticipated in the coming years from the pharmaceutical market.
Notoginseng Extract Market: Drivers and Restraints:
The drivers for notoginseng extract are its product placing which is alternative medicine. Also being isolated from the natural source it makes the notoginseng extract very premium nutraceuticals used for cardiovascular and blood medicines. Pharmaceutical is already a multi-billion dollar market and is projected to reach a trillion by next 10 years. This will drive the notoginseng extract market with a healthy demand.
The restrain that is present in the recent market scenario is regulatory bodies of different countries which have a strong stand against alternative medicine market.
Notoginseng Extract Market: Key Players:
The key global players for the notoginseng extract market are Ningbo Liwah Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc, Carbosynth Limited, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Wuhan ChemFaces Biochemical Co., Ltd, Shaanxi Huayu Bio-Tech Co., Ltd, Baoji Herbest Bio-Tech Co., Ltd, Huzhou zhanshu bio technology co.,Ltd, FortopChem Technology Limited.
Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator Market Geography Analysis 2019-2025
Global “Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator market”- Report defines the vital growth factors, opportunities and market segment of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator offers a complete market outlook and development rate during the past, present, and the forecast period, with concise study, Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator market effectively defines the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities. The comprehensive, versatile and up-to-date information on Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator market is provided in this report.
The latest research report on Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator market encompasses a detailed compilation of this industry, and a creditable overview of its segmentation. In short, the study incorporates a generic overview of the Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator market based on its current status and market size, in terms of volume and returns. The study also comprises a summary of important data considering the geographical terrain of the industry as well as the industry players that seem to have achieved a powerful status across the Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator market.
Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:
The Phoenix Group UK
Medscape (USA)
Core Health Products (USA)
Catherych Inc (USA)
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Segment by Application
Food Additives
Medicine
Complete Analysis of the Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator Market:
Comprehensive assessable analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2025 to help investors to capitalize on the essential market opportunities.
The key findings and recommendations highlight vital progressive industry trends in the global Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator market, thereby allowing players to improve effective long term policies
A complete analysis of the factors that drive market evolution is provided in the report.
To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by categorizing the high-growth segments of the market
The numerous opportunities in the Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator market are also given.
Furthermore, Global Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –
Generation of this Global Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator Industry is tested about applications, types, and regions with price analysis of players that are covered.
Revenue, sales are planned for this Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator market, including with various essentials along yet another facet is assessed in this section for foremost regions.
In continuation using earnings, this section studies consumption, and global Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator market. This area also sheds light on the variance between ingestion and distribution. Export and Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator significance data are provided in this part.
In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator market company profile, volume, price, price, and earnings.
Micro Electromechanical System Oscillator market analysis aside from business, the information, and supply, contact information from manufacturers, consumers and providers can also be presented. Additionally, a feasibility study to asset and SWOT analysis for endeavors have been contained.
