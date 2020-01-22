MARKET REPORT
Meningococcal Vaccines Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
In 2029, the Meningococcal Vaccines market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Meningococcal Vaccines market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Meningococcal Vaccines market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Meningococcal Vaccines market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Meningococcal Vaccines market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Meningococcal Vaccines market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Meningococcal Vaccines market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Key market players are broadening their product range in developed markets like the U.S to demonstrate the impact of meningococcal vaccines in infants and meningococcal carriage in adolescents
The outbreak of meningococcal meningitis is a severe public health concern and while effective and affordable treatment options are available in the global market, the disease has been found to induce a high rate of mortality and create long-term neurological defects in infants and young children. 50% of bacterial meningitis cases are found in children below five years of age. The next age group susceptible to the disease is the 15 – 19 years category. Considering the predominant adverse impact of meningococcal meningitis on the young population, top companies like GlaxoSmithKline are working on expanding their product line – including the addition of new formulations – to cater to this demographic.
Increasing adoption rate among the younger population to be witnessed in the coming years
Growing incidence of meningococcal meningitis among young children and adolescents has prompted the inclusion of meningococcal vaccines in national immunisation programmes by the governments of various countries. Demand for meningococcal vaccines for infants surpasses other age groups. Very recently, a study evaluating the safety and efficacy of a new meningococcal vaccine in adolescents and children indicated a satisfactory short-term safety profile with enhanced levels of immunogenicity. It was also observed that individuals who were administered this vaccine developed immunity levels 9-13 times more than those individuals who were administered regular meningococcal vaccines.
With the outbreak of meningitis threatening the lives of countless young people all over the world, manufacturers are introducing newer molecule formulations and pipeline products in the global market. This is boosting the growth in demand for the various meningococcal vaccines currently being administered across hospitals, clinics, and other global medical facilities.
Lack of awareness of the harmful effects of meningitis on toddlers and young children is challenging growth in adoption of vaccination programmes
Studies indicate that parents of infants and young children are unaware of the disease pathogenesis of meningococcal meningitis and hence do not understand the importance of government initiated meningococcal vaccination programmes. This has eventually led to low adoption of meningococcal vaccines especially in toddlers and children. Consider these statistics:
Only 1 in 5 parents (about 21%) are aware of the most common manner in which children contract meningococcal disease
More than half (about 54%) of the parents are not aware that there are different strains of meningococcal bacteria that cause meningococcal meningitis
Over half (about 52%) of the parents do not know what specific vaccines are included in the immunisation schedule defined by the government in their country of residence
7 out of 10 parents (about 69%) are not clear about the extent of damage caused by meningococcal meningitis
This awareness gap is the main factor responsible for low demand for meningococcal vaccines and this is expected to have a negative impact on revenue growth of the global meningococcal vaccines market. There is a need to initiate community awareness of the disease and the importance of administering prescribed vaccines so as to curb the proliferation of meningococcal meningitis at the global level. This activity can be initiated by government and healthcare organisations in collaboration with hospitals and clinics to educate parents and create the necessary awareness to encourage the adoption of meningococcal vaccines.
The Meningococcal Vaccines market report answers the following queries:
- Why the demand for segment increasing in region?
- At what rate the Meningococcal Vaccines market is growing?
- What factors drive the growth of the global Meningococcal Vaccines market?
- Which market players currently dominate the global Meningococcal Vaccines market?
- What is the consumption trend of the Meningococcal Vaccines in region?
The Meningococcal Vaccines market report provides the below-mentioned information:
- Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Meningococcal Vaccines in these regions.
- Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Meningococcal Vaccines market.
- Scrutinized data of the Meningococcal Vaccines on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.
- Critical analysis of every Meningococcal Vaccines market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.
- Trends influencing the Meningococcal Vaccines market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.
Research Methodology of Meningococcal Vaccines Market Report
The global Meningococcal Vaccines market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Meningococcal Vaccines market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Meningococcal Vaccines market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography
Ostomy Care Accessories market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Ostomy Care Accessories industry.. Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global Ostomy Care Accessories market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Inc., Hollister Inc., EuroMed Inc., 3M., Smith & Nephew., FNC Medical., Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Torbot Group Inc., Cymed Ostomy Co.
By Product type
belt, tapes, adhesives, skin protection, skin barriers, irrigation sets, sleeves, convex inserts, stoma caps
By End user
hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings
The report firstly introduced the Ostomy Care Accessories basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
Then it analyzed the world’s main region Ostomy Care Accessories market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and Ostomy Care Accessories industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.
- Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
- Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
- Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
- Market share of top key players
- Current trends and recent Developments
Reasons to Purchase Ostomy Care Accessories Market Research Report
- Develop competitive strategy based on competitive landscape
- Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Ostomy Care Accessories market categories
- Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
- Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
- Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Ostomy Care Accessories market data
- Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance
Caster Wheels Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2027
Caster wheels Market: Introduction
Moving bulky items using wheels has been a practice that has been around since the early existence of the ancient civilization. Caster wheels were first patented by David A. Fisher, whose discovery was initially considered for furniture. Later, caster wheels began to be used for industrial purposes as they were extremely heavy. However, eventually, casters wheels’ design changed to include many features, such as brakes, direction locks, shock absorbers, etc. Now a days, caster wheels are found everywhere — from office desk chairs and hospital beds to automotive factories, etc.
In 1981, the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) published its lifting guide. Since that time, the industry has responded by working to reduce the amount of manual lifting, lowering and carrying found in workplaces, often replacing those tasks with pulling and pushing. Also, at workplaces, overexertion was ranked as the highest cause of disabling injuries. According to a study, in 2015, injuries related to material handling cost business stood at $14.2 billion in direct expenses. Moreover, it was estimated that 10% of major back injuries in the industry are associated with pulling or pushing tasks. Therefore, due to the aforementioned reasons, the demand for caster wheels has increased over the years.
Caster wheels Market: Dynamics
Globally, with the growth in the number of malls, hospitals and clinics, the demand for caster wheels is also anticipated to grow at significant CAGR. Caster wheels facilitate rapid mobility of patients in clinics and hospitals. However, factors, such as noisy wheels and rolling resistance, might hamper the growth of caster wheels market. Also, the engineered plastic material used in caster wheels can be very expensive and this might further hinder the growth of the caster wheels market.
Caster wheels Market: Trend/ Standards
A trending opportunity in the caster wheels market is the need to reduce the risk of workplace injuries, particularly overexertion. There are many safety and health organizations that regulate the noise that caster wheels can make on a plant floor and made compulsion for use of this equipment. OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and CCOHS (Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety) recommends that horizontal force (maximum) exerted should not be more than 50 pound force and mandate use of caster wheel in hospitals. Similarly, there are various kind of safety standards in various region that enforce the use of caster wheels market.
Caster wheels Market: Regional Outlook
The global caster wheel market is segmented into nine key regions: India, China, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2018, growth in developed regions, such as North America, Western Europe and Japan will be driven by the expansion of various industries, such as the automotive industry. Latin America is considered to be a key market for caster wheels because of the availability of downstream operations.
Caster wheels Market: Segmentation
On the basis of type, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:
- Rigid
- Swivel
- Industrial
- Braking and Locking
On the basis of weight, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:
- Light Duty
- Medium Duty
- Heavy Duty
On the basis of type of material, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:
- Forged Steel
- Cast Iron
- Ductile Iron
- Polyurethane
- Mold on Rubber
- Phenolic Resin
- Others
On the basis of type of end-use industry, the Caster wheels market can be segmented into:
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Food Industry
- Medical
- Textile Industry
- Agricultural Machines
Caster wheels Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants/vendors operating in the Caster wheels market across the globe are:
- DH Casters International
- Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co.
- Tente
- Muvtons Castors Pvt Ltd.
- Veekay Impex
- Colson Casters
- Cascoo Europe GmbH
- Rhombus Rollen Holding GmbH
- Steinco Paul vom GmbH
- Bestway Casters & Wheels Ltd.
- Brauer
Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2025
In 2018, the market size of Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger .
This report studies the global market size of Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger market, the following companies are covered:
* Honeywell
* BorgWarner
* MHI
* IHI
* Cummins
* Bosch Mahle
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger market in gloabal and china.
* Small Type
* Medium Type
* Big Type
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.
* OEM
* Aftermarket
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Car Gasoline Engine Turbocharger sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
