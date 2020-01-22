Menopausal Hot Flashes Market is Expected to Touch a Valuation of US$ 5284 Mn by 2023

One of the leading concerns for women experiencing menopause are vasomotor symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats and flushing. These symptoms can persist for 15 years and in rare cases even more than that. But, they typically last 5-7 years.

Doctors do not have precise causes outlines even though they are common among women going through this stage marked with major hormonal changes.

This couple with an increase in awareness about the condition and its impact is leading to women asking for better treatments. It is therefore expected for the Global Menopause Hot Flashes Market to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 3.7%, pegging the worth of this market to USD 5284 mn in a few years.

Competition in the Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market to Increase in the Forecast Period

The global menopausal hot flashes market is currently fairly fragmented and the top few players hold a major share of the market – a staggering 50% plus. The biggest ones are Novartis AG and Pfizer, as per a Transparency Market Research study.

It is pertinent to note here that while Pfizer is set to benefit from its significant presence in the North American region while Novartis is directing efforts at building a menopausal hot flashes product portfolio.

Another consequential development to focus on is the expiration of major product patents nearing. This will lead to more companies diving in the global menopausal hot flashes market, wanting a slice of the pie.

It is noteworthy here that by the year 2030, about 1.2 bn women across the globe will be menopausal (roughly 47 mn new entrants each year)

North America and Asia Pacific to enjoy Considerable Market Growth – Opportunities Galore

Rising incidence of menopausal vasomotor symptoms will help the North American Region to lead the global menopausal hot flashes market charts. As per statistics, about 1.3 mn US women turn menopausal every year, out of which 5% experience early menopause (between the age 40-45). 1% even face pre-mature menopause.

Whereas in Asia Pacific, it is the rising awareness levels regarding menopause health that will help the market develop. Projected figure of menopausal women in India alone is 103 million.

Speedy approvals and more working women to make market lucrative

One of the major factors bearing good news for the growth of global menopausal hot flashes market is the rate at which approvals for new drugs are coming in. Besides, as number of women entering the workforce increases, so do their spending capacity and their willingness to invest in their health. Moreover, these treatments promising them an experience where they can work unbothered by vasomotor symptoms that come with menopause bring greater demand. That ultimately leads to more women looking for better treatments and shelling money out for their well-being.

Home Remedies Restraining the Growth of Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market

Not just cheaper alternative therapies like hypnosis, acupuncture and aromatherapy are available to address the concerns of menopausal hot flashes but also there are multiple home remedies, like use of indigenous herbs, popular with women. Ths is particularly popular in the underdeveloped nations. These are currently restricting the market from reaching its full potential. With rising disposable incomes and more awareness about better and non-hormonal treatments doing the rounds, this situation is expected to resolve itself in the future.