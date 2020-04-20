MARKET REPORT
Men’s Grooming Products Market New sizedustry Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects by 2027
“Europe will remain the leading Contributor to the overall Revenue Pie for Men’s Grooming Products Market Between 2017 and 2027
Europe will remain the most attractive market with close to 40% share of the market in terms of revenue. The men’s grooming products market in Europe will continue to present lucrative market opportunities over the next couple of years. The UK, Germany and France will collectively account for over 50% revenue share of men’s 9grooming products market in the region. Whereas, the market in North America is expected to hold the second place with estimated revenues reaching US$ XX Billion by 2027 end.
The global market currently stands at US$ XX billion in terms of values and expected to expand at over XX% CAGR during 2017 to 2027.
Highlights of the Regional Market
• Robust demand for grooming products in china will sustain the market growth in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.
• On account of higher sales of fragrances and shaving care products in North America the market in the region is expected to post steady gains during the projected period.
A TMR report finds that the sales of men’s grooming products will cross US$ XXMillion by the end of 2027. Increasing buyer ratio of e-commerce outlets has been observed as a key factor influencing the popularity of men’s grooming products globally. In addition, increasing FDI involvement in e-commerce is further pushing manufacturers to rev-up online distribution operations. Low pricing and easy availability are additional factors boosting the sales of men’s grooming products through online retail and e-commerce websites.
The online distribution channel will create an absolute increment opportunity of over US$ XX billion over the forecast period. However, independent retailer and supermarkets will continue to be the key distribution channel, accounting for a healthy share of the market in terms of sales. For manufactures, brick and mortar stores will remain an important platform for catering to impulsive buying and studying on customer demand.
The global sales for trimmers will be relatively higher as compared with other types of grooming products. The sales of men’s shave care products are estimated to cross US$ XX Billion over 2027. Whereas, the sales for men’s grooming products ranging under fragrances will occupy for almost 35% of the overall market during the projected period. Global sales of hair care products is anticipated to account for nearly 10% share of the market, while the demand for toiletries under men’s grooming products will be sluggish as compared to other products that are mentioned above. Growing disposable incomes is a major factor which is further influencing the sales of men’s grooming products, especially in the category of low and medium priced items. Mid-price ranged products account for nearly 50% share of the global men’s grooming products market in revenues with more than 7,000 million expected to be sold worldwide over the next eight years.
Vendor News
Procter & Gamble Co. will maintain its competitive edge over other players in the global market for men’s grooming products. The company is set to account for over 10% share of the market, which will be by far the most by any company. On the other hand, local manufacturers of men’s will collectively occupy for almost one-third of the market in terms of value. Likewise, companies are also focusing on strategic acquisitions and mergers in order to improve their market presence. Some of the other key player operating in the global market include Edgewell Personal Care Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Unilever PLC., Colgate-Palmolive Company, and ITC Limited, Coty Inc. In addition, Beiersdorf AG and L’Oréal S.A. are some of the other identified players playing a significant role in the global market.
Global Cellphone Image Sensor Market Key Vendors, Drivers, Challenges, Strategies, Trends, Geography, Applications and 2025 Forecast
The research report titled “Cellphone Image Sensor” provides you size, production data, Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business and export & import.
Key manufacturers are included in “Cellphone Image Sensor” market based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Sony
Samsung
Panasonic
OVT
Toshiba
ON Semiconductor
Himax
Henkel
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major applications as follows:
Android System
IOS System
Others
Major Type as follows:
1 MP and Below
2-5 MP
8-13 MP
Above 13 MP
Major points listed in the ToC are:
1 Global Market Overview
2 Regional Market
3 Key Manufacturers
4 Major End-Use
5 Market by Type
6 Price Overview
7 Conclusion
Cellophane Market 2020: Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segmentation, Sales Data, Key Players Analysis and 2025 Forecast
The research report titled “Cellophane” provides you size, production data, Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business and export & import.
Key manufacturers are included in “Cellophane” market based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Film Products
Griff Paper & Film
Shore Mfg
Cellophane Depot
Diamond Flexible Packaging
Diversified Plastics & Packaging
Permapack
Chunhui Group
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major applications as follows:
Packaging
Chemical
Others
Major Type as follows:
Colourless Cellophane
Coloured Cellophane
Major points listed in the ToC are:
1 Global Market Overview
2 Regional Market
3 Key Manufacturers
4 Major End-Use
5 Market by Type
6 Price Overview
7 Conclusion
Single Use Contact Lenses Market Research Report Analysis And Forecasts To 2025
Global Single Use Contact Lenses Market research report gives a comprehensive outlook of the markets 2019-2025 and offers an in-depth summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Single Use Contact Lenses Market. Additionally, to this, the report provides data on the restraints negatively impacting the markets growth. The report includes valuable information to assist new entrants, as well as established players, to understand the prevailing trends in the Market.
Key Objectives of Single Use Contact Lenses Market Report:
– Study of the annual revenues and market developments of the major players that supply Single Use Contact Lenses
– Analysis of the demand for Single Use Contact Lenses by component
– Assessment of future trends and growth of architecture in the Single Use Contact Lenses Market
– Assessment of the Single Use Contact Lenses Market with respect to the type of application
– Study of the market trends in various regions and countries, by component, of the Single Use Contact Lenses Market
– Study of contracts and developments related to the Single Use Contact Lenses Market by key players across different regions
– Finalization of overall market sizes by triangulating the supply-side data, which includes product developments, supply chain, and annual revenues of companies supplying Single Use Contact Lenses across the globe
Major Players included in this report are as follows –
Abbott Medical Optics
Alcon
Bausch & Lomb
CIBA Vision Corporation
Contact Lens Portfolio
Cooper Vision Inc
Johnson and Johnson
Lens Care portfolio
Novartis International
Single Use Contact Lenses Market can be segmented into Product Types as –
Sphere Lenses
Toric Lenses
Multifocal Lenses
Others
Single Use Contact Lenses Market can be segmented into Applications as –
E-Commerce
Optometrists
Hospital Pharmacy
Supermarket
Single Use Contact Lenses Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Target Audience:
– Single Use Contact Lenses Equipment Manufacturers
– Traders, Importers, and Exporters
– Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
– Research and Consulting Firms
– Government and Research Organizations
– Associations and Industry Bodies
Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyse and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.
Report structure:
In the recently published report, DataIntelo.com has provided a unique insight into the Single Use Contact Lenses Industry over the forecasted period. The report has covered the significant aspects which are contributing to the growth of the global Single Use Contact Lenses Market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics listed as drivers, trends, and restraints.
These market dynamics have the potential to impact the global Single Use Contact Lenses Market. This report has provided the detailed information to the audience about the way Single Use Contact Lenses industry has been heading since past few months and how it is going to take a shape in the years to come.
DataIntelo has offered a comprehensive analysis of the Single Use Contact Lenses industry. The report has provided crucial information about the elements that are impacting and driving the sales of the Single Use Contact Lenses Market. The section of competitive landscape keeps utmost importance in the reports published by DataIntelo. Competitive landscape section consists of key market players functioning in the worldwide industry of Single Use Contact Lenses.
The report has also analysed the changing trends in the industry. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the Single Use Contact Lenses Market.
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Single Use Contact Lenses
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Single Use Contact Lenses
4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers
5 Single Use Contact Lenses Regional Market Analysis
6 Single Use Contact Lenses Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
7 Single Use Contact Lenses Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
8 Single Use Contact Lenses Major Manufacturers Analysis
9 Development Trend of Analysis of Single Use Contact Lenses Market
10 Marketing Channel
11 Market Dynamics
12 Conclusion
13 Appendix
