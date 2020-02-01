Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market-Segment Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast

Global Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie.

This industry study presents the global Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie market report coverage:

The Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie market report:

competitive landscape and a dashboard view of key categories of providers operating in the market, which include U.S men’s underwear and women’s lingerie suppliers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the U.S men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market.

Key Segments Covered

The U.S men’s underwear market is segmented as under:

By Category Regular Brief Boxer Brief Boxer Shorts Trunks Thongs

By Age Group 15-25 years 26 – 35 years 36 – 45 years 46 – 55 years 56 – 65 years 65+ years

By Distribution Channel Mass Merchants Mono-Brand Outlet Pharmacy Store Online Store Others

By Size XS S M L XL XXL XXXL

By Price Range Premium Mild Low



The U.S women’s lingerie market is segmented as under:

By Product Type Brassiere Panty Others

By Age Group 15-25 years 26 – 35 years 36 – 45 years 46 – 55 years 56 – 65 years 65+ years

By Size Large Medium Small Plus

By Price Range Premium Mild Low

By Distribution Channel Mass Merchants Mono-Brand Outlet Pharmacy Store Online Store Others



The study objectives are Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

