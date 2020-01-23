Mercaptoacetic Acid Market: Quantitative Analysis from 2019 to 2025 to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Mercaptoacetic Acid Market Opportunities

The global Solar Photovoltaic Material market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Solar Photovoltaic Material market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Segmentation Analysis

Based on the product type the automated microscopy market is segmented into two broad categories; by product type, and by application. By product type the market is further segmented into optical microscopes, electron microscopes and scanning probe microscopes. The optical microscope segment is further segmented into inverted microscopes, stereomicroscopes, phase contrast microscopes, fluorescence microscopes, confocal scanning microscopes, near field microscopes and others. The electron microscopes market is further segmented to Transmission Electron Microscopes (TEM) and Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM). Whereas, the scanning probe microscopes segment comprise Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STM) and Atomic Force Microscopes AFM). Optical microscopes are extensively used in fields such as microelectronics, material sciences, nanophysics, pharmaceutical research and biotechnology. For example, optical microscopes in material sciences, which use nanophysics extensively, are used to identify the metal or the alloy used, to analyze the results of heat treatment, which is used to improve the physical properties of an alloy, to examine metal surface coating, and for dimension analysis, apart from many other uses. In microelectronics, optical microscopes are used to analyze densely populated circuit boards for imperfections and determination of possible new designs. Optical microscopes have many variants depending on the designs.

Global Automated Microscopy Market: Trends and Drivers

The major drivers driving the global automated microscopy market includes ongoing miniaturization in semiconductor and electronics industry, developments in nanotechnology and rising demand for affordable renewable energy sources. Increasing global focus on research and development for application areas such as nanotechnology, material science and semiconductor industry would enhance the adoption rate of advanced microscopes such as automated electron and scanning probe microscopes. These microscopes offer image resolution as high as 0.1 nm, which is essentially required by these precision manufacturing industries. Moreover, scanning probe microscopes, which are not dependent on the wavelength of light source for magnification are suitable in liquid and gas environment and can view both conductor and insulator specimens. Increased adoption rate of these advanced microscopes by precision manufacturing industries would drive the global microscopy devices market significantly during the forecast period.

Global Automated Microscopy Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global automated microscopy market across four broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments as in the field of automated microscopy.

Some of the major players in the global automated microscopy market Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), FEI Co. (U.S.), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Leica Microsystems (Germany) and Nikon Corporation (Japan) among others.

The global Automated Microscopy market has been segmented into:

Global Automated Microscopy Market: Product Type

Optical microscope Inverted Microscope Stereomicroscopes Phase Contrast Microscopes Fluorescence Microscopes Confocal Scanning Microscopes Near Field Scanning Microscopes Others

Electron Microscopes Transmission Electron microscopes (TEM) Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM)

Scanning Probe Microscopes Scanning Tunneling Microscopes Atomic Force Microscopes



Global Automated Microscopy Market: By Application

Medical Diagnostics

Nanotechnology

Material Science

Life Science

Semiconductors

Global Automated Microscopy Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K. France Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Rest of LATAM



