Merchant Hydrogen Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2025
Abundantly available, Hydrogen as fuel is a dream come true but requires separation from its compounds, it can also be produced in a lab, is odorless and colorless. Besides, when being used as a fuel, it emits very low levels of fumes. And, it can deliver power using heat and fuell cell technology.
Moreover, its use in a variety of industries will fuel its growth over the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. Thereby, charting a steady CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), global merchant hydrogen market will generate lucrative opportunities of growth for the market players. Some of the most prominent names in the global merchant hydrogen market landscape include Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airgas Inc., and Hydrogenics Corp, among many others.
Some of the factors that will drive growth into the global merchant hydrogen market are spelled out below:
- Rise in population will lead to increase in need for energy. As per a United Nations study, in next 30 years, world population will increase by 2 billion. And, by 2050, it will be to a 9.7 billion. This means demands for energy, agricultural fertilizer, pharmaceutical and power utilities. As demand for clean fuel generation risers, so would grow the market for merchant hydrogen fuel would increase considerably. This will also see a boost owing to hustle to move away from fossil fuels as the have an adverse effect on environment and the awareness regarding the same is increasing substantially.
- Use in Pharmaceuticals will also add to demand in merchant hydrogen market. The players in the indurty of pharmaceuticals are looking at an increase in incidence of chronic diseases, CVD, diabetes and eye related disorders and this would make major demands on the industry, thereby, creating demands on merchant hydrogen market.
Hydrogen is found in abundance around the world and can be utilized as a fuel source after it is separated from different chemical compounds. Hydrogen is generally found in the gaseous form, and it is colorless and odorless in nature. It is insoluble in water and can be produced by a series of chemical processes in the laboratory. Hydrogen gas is generally produced by electrolysis of water. It can also be produced through a chemical reaction between diluted acids and iron or zinc. Commercial production of hydrogen gas includes a two-step process. In first step, hydrogen and carbon monoxide are produced by combustion of natural gas with steam. The second step involves the conversion of carbon monoxide to carbon dioxide through water-gas reaction. The converted carbon dioxide is then removed through the selective washing process. Hydrogen gas has a number of potential applications due to its high energy-weight ratio and ultra-low emissions during the time of usage. Hydrogen gas for industrial and chemical operations is produced through a variety of chemical reactions and energy sources. The produced hydrogen gas can further utilized to deliver power in combined heat power and fuel cell technologies.
Hydrogen is an important chemical feedstock that has been used for several decades in many chemical and refining operations. And owing to its application in clean energy production, it is viewed as a potential fuel source for future energy production. Merchant hydrogen gas is the amount of hydrogen gas that is traded around the globe for different chemical and energy applications. Hydrogen gas can be segmented into captive hydrogen and merchant hydrogen. The selling price of merchant hydrogen gas is high as it requires additional energy for compression, purification, storage, and transportation to end-users. Hydrogen gas is commercially produced through steam methane reforming, partial oxidation of coal, electrolysis of water, and thermochemical reactions in fuel cells. Storage and transportation of the merchant hydrogen requires high capital expenditure. It is transported using high pressure cylinders. Some of the hydrogen gas is also transported through pipeline networks. Most refineries and petrochemical companies receive merchant hydrogen through pipelines directly from the hydrogen producers. Merchant hydrogen gas for the purpose of trading can be stored using different modes such as glass microspheres, cryoadsorption, encapsulation, metal hydrides, and chemically bound hydrogen.
Petroleum refineries require most of the hydrogen gas for ammonia production, followed by petroleum refining, and desulfurization. The merchant hydrogen gas market is expected to be driven by emphasis on clean energy production, rise in energy demand, increase in cost of fossil fuels, higher demand from petroleum refineries, and a rise in use of hydrogen in the food and beverage industry. Major restraints that can hamper the merchant hydrogen market are high cost of storage and transportation and safety concerns. North America is one of the dominant regions for merchant hydrogen production followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Demand for merchant hydrogen in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow in the near future owing to growing demand of hydrogen gas from the food and beverage, petrochemical, petroleum refining, metallurgy, and power utility industries in the region.
Leading players in the merchant hydrogen market include Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, Praxair Inc., Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Airgas Inc., and Hydrogenics Corp.
Dust Collection Systems Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment from 2020-2026
To analyze growth trajectory and present an industry overview of the global Dust Collection Systems market, the report titled global Dust Collection Systems market begins with definition, executive summary, segmentation and classification, Dust Collection Systems industry chain analysis, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Dust Collection Systems market.
Throughout, the Dust Collection Systems report has maintained an analytical approach to present an executive-level blueprint of the global Dust Collection Systems market, with key focus on Dust Collection Systems operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The primary aim of the report is to study the Dust Collection Systems market potential exhibited by the Dust Collection Systems industry and evaluate the concentration of the Dust Collection Systems manufacturing segment globally. Through a detailed analysis, the report finds the best avenues of investment for the global Dust Collection Systems market. Dust Collection Systems Market classification in terms of region included in this section of the report will help companies understand individual growth prospects for the Dust Collection Systems market across the regions (regions covered in the report) over the forecast period.
To study the Dust Collection Systems market in the global scenario, the report segments the market in terms of {{Basic_segments}}. Development trends observed and potential opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the Dust Collection Systems market on the global level are discussed in detail in the report. To provide a detailed Dust Collection Systems market value chain analysis, the report analyzes the downstream client survey, supply chain network, and other valuable information pertaining to the marketing channel.
To present a detailed competitive analysis of the Dust Collection Systems market, the report profiles the key players of the global Dust Collection Systems market. The individual contribution of these companies to overall Dust Collection Systems market performance is also analyzed in detail by the report, together with specifying their respective Dust Collection Systems market share. With the help of the information obtained through the analysis of the competitive landscape, the report estimates the prospective investment feasibility of the global Dust Collection Systems market.
The key vendors list of Dust Collection Systems market are:
Martin Engineering
DELTA NEU
Clyde Process Limited
RUWAC
TEKA
Hangzhou Jinjiang Group
Freddy
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
On the basis of types, the Dust Collection Systems market is primarily split into:
Mechanical
Electric
Wet
Automotive
Construction
Construction
Others
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Chemical Industry
Electric Power Generation
Industrials
Others
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
* United States
* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
* China
* Japan
* India
* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
* Other Regions
The global Dust Collection Systems market research study has been composed using key inputs from industry experts. Furthermore, the extensive primary and secondary research data with which the Dust Collection Systems report has been composed helps deliver the key statistical forecasts, in terms of both revenue and volume. In addition to this, the trends and revenue analysis of the regional Dust Collection Systems market as compared to the global Dust Collection Systems market has been mentioned in this report. This will give a clear perspective to the readers how the Dust Collection Systems market will fare in each region during the forecast period.
Information Technology (IT) Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026
MarketResearchNest.com adds “Czech Republic Information Technology (IT) Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 70 pages with table and figures in it.
Global Information Technology market is growing at a rapid pace year over year. “The global information technology industry will grow at a rate of 4.0% in 2019” notes OGAnalysis.
Increasing software AI and automation, adoption of Data Analytics in end-user industries, along with the scope and potential for the global information technology market are likely to have a significant rise in the forecast period. Growing acquisitions in the IT industry is significantly impacting the growth of the IT industry over the last decade.
This report studies the Information Technology (IT) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Information Technology (IT) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
Czech Republic’s information technology is estimated to be one of the emerging markets in the future, which requires hardware, software and other IT services. Through database management, IT technology is used in libraries, hospitals, banks, shops, prisons, hotels, airports, train stations, and others.
Private and government consumption will further support IT spending in Czech Republic. Cloud computing and the Internet of Things are vital for market expansion over the medium term, due to their immense potential for industrial growth. The industry’s IT software and service segment experienced the fastest growth in the past decade, which has strengthened by strong government support. Furthermore, wide usage of computers and growing access to the internet and rising internet penetration are driving the market demand in Czech Republic.
Information technology Market research identifies that the competition continues to intensify year-on-year with emerging applications and widening product portfolio. This OGAnalysis report covers the 2019 scenario and growth prospects of the Information Technology Market for 2016-2026.
The Information Technology Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026 presents a comprehensive analysis of the country’s Information Technology Market. Key trends and critical insights into Information Technology Markets along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.
Czech Republic Hardware, Czech Republic Personal Computer, Czech Republic IT Software, and Services markets are analyzed and forecast to 2026.
The information technology Market is compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of Czech Republic on the regional front and benchmark its operations.
Global Information technology, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and Latin America information and technology market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.
Czech Republic population and economic outlook are also presented in the report to provide insights and forecasts of macroeconomic factors shaping the future of Information Technology Markets.
Further, business and SWOT profiles of three of the leading Information Technology companies in Czech Republic detailed in the report along with recent developments and their impact on overall market growth.
Armoured Glass Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2025
The Armoured Glass market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Armoured Glass market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.
The market report, titled ‘Global Armoured Glass Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Armoured Glass market. The report describes the Armoured Glass market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Armoured Glass market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.
The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Armoured Glass market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.
The key manufacturers covered in this Armoured Glass market report:
General Electric
Rolls-Royce Holdings
United Technologies Corporation
Textron, Inc
Safran SA
Honeywell International
CFM International SA
International Aero Engines AG
Engine Alliance LLC
MTU Aero Engines AG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Turboprop Engine
Turbofan Engine
Turboshaft Engine
Piston Engine
Segment by Application
Civil Aviation
Military Aviation
In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Armoured Glass report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Armoured Glass market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Armoured Glass market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.
Pivotal highlights of Armoured Glass market:
The Armoured Glass market report includes a brief about the cost analysis, key raw material used, as well as the fluctuating price trends of the war material.
The suppliers of the raw material and their market concentration rate have also been enlisted.
The manufacturing cost structures, encompassing details about the raw material, manufacturing process analysis, as well as labor costs have been enumerated in the study.
Substantial details about the industry chain analysis, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies have been elucidated.
A separate section has been designated for the analysis of the marketing strategy adopted, as well details about the distributors that are a part of the supply chain.
The report is inclusive of information regarding the channels adopted for the product marketing, marketing channel development trends, pricing and brand strategies, as well as target clientele.
