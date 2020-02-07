Metagenomics Market– Survey on Future Scope by 2025

Metagenomics is the direct study of genetic substance recovered directly from microbial communities present in environmental samples. This field may also be referred to as environmental genomics, eco genomics or community genomics.

Demand Scenario

The global metagenomics market was USD 341.38 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 953.74 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.81% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America leads the market owing to rising implementation of DNA sequencing in metagenomics applications and quick adoption of novel sequencing technologies in this region. Asia Pacific will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the substantial patient population base with the continuously evolving healthcare infrastructure across countries in this region.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factors driving the growth of the global metagenomics market are the remarkable progress in DNA sequencing platforms. Moreover, as DNA sequencing is hugely associated with metagenomics studies, developments in this area are set to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Conversely, the factors restraining the growth of the market is the relatively new concept of the metagenomics market and the lack of knowledge in this market.

Industry Trends and Updates

In September 2017, ARUP Laboratories and IDbyDNA, Inc. co-developed Explify Respiratory-a metagenomics NGS test for screening of respiratory infections. Moreover, function driven technology held the major revenue share in 2017. The increase in adoption of consumables in pre-sequencing has been responsible for contribution of more than two-third of total market revenue in 2017.