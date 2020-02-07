Connect with us

Metagenomics Market– Survey on Future Scope by 2025

Metagenomics is the direct study of genetic substance recovered directly from microbial communities present in environmental samples. This field may also be referred to as environmental genomics, eco genomics or community genomics.

Demand Scenario

The global metagenomics market was USD 341.38 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 953.74 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.81% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America leads the market owing to rising implementation of DNA sequencing in metagenomics applications and quick adoption of novel sequencing technologies in this region. Asia Pacific will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the substantial patient population base with the continuously evolving healthcare infrastructure across countries in this region.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factors driving the growth of the global metagenomics market are the remarkable progress in DNA sequencing platforms. Moreover, as DNA sequencing is hugely associated with metagenomics studies, developments in this area are set to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Conversely, the factors restraining the growth of the market is the relatively new concept of the metagenomics market and the lack of knowledge in this market.

Industry Trends and Updates

In September 2017, ARUP Laboratories and IDbyDNA, Inc. co-developed Explify Respiratory-a metagenomics NGS test for screening of respiratory infections. Moreover, function driven technology held the major revenue share in 2017. The increase in adoption of consumables in pre-sequencing has been responsible for contribution of more than two-third of total market revenue in 2017.

Growth of Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2020-2025

February 7, 2020

“Global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 102 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.

The recent report titled “The Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products Market” and forecast to 2025 published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Reasons to Purchase the Report: –

  • Present and forecast Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products market evaluation across various regions for well-established and emerging market participants.
  • Various aspects of the market are explained with the help of SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats analysis).
  • Dominant market players, their company profile, product portfolio, production and consumption statistics are covered.
  • Regions reflecting tremendous growth and development opportunities are described in this study.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): –

  • Density Meter
  • Viscosity Meter
  • Other

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): –

  • Anton Paar
  • BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES
  • Emerson Electric
  • Hydramotion
  • Rheonics
  • Yokogawa Electric

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): –

  • Chemical
  • Petrochemical Industry
  • Food and Beverage Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Other

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.): –

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Questions Answered in This Report: –

  • How has the global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • Which are the key product types available in the global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products market?
  • Which are the major application areas in the global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products market?
  • What are the key distribution channels in the global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products market?
  • What are the key regions in the global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products market?
  • What are the price trends of Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products market?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products market?
  • What is the structure of the global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products market?
  • What are the various unit operations involved in a Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products manufacturing plant?
  • What is the total size of land required for setting up a Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products manufacturing plant?
  • What are the machinery requirements for setting up a Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products manufacturing plant?
  • What are the raw material requirements for setting up a Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products manufacturing plant?
  • What are the utility requirements for setting up a Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products manufacturing plant?
  • What are the manpower requirements for setting up a Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products manufacturing plant?
  • What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products manufacturing plant?
  • What are the capital costs for setting up a Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products manufacturing plant?
  • What are the operating costs for setting up a Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products manufacturing plant?
  • What should be the pricing mechanism of Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products?
  • What will be the income and expenditures for a Industrial Density and Viscosity Measurement Products manufacturing plant?
  • What is the time required to break-even?

Read More Information regarding this Industry @:https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com/reports/140361-global-industrial-density-and-viscosity-measurement-products-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025

Automotive Drivetrain Market – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2025

February 7, 2020

An automotive drivetrain is a group of components which provides power to the driving wheels. An important function of the drivetrain is to couple the engine that produces power or torque to the driving wheels that consume this mechanical power. Some of the types of automotive drivetrain vehicles are all-wheel drive (AWD), front-wheel drive (FWD) and rear-wheel drive (RWD) vehicles.

Demand Scenario

The global automotive drivetrain market was USD 268.6 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 404.08 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region leads the market with almost 51 % market share in 2018 owing to the surging demand for automobiles as well as rising disposable income in the region. North America and Europe, on the other hand, are also expected to grow due to the presence of major automobile manufacturers, increasing investments and high disposable income in the regions.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by increasing demand and production of vehicles. Also, increasing demand for the lightweight driveshaft along with strict government regulations is also propelling the growth of the market. However, the growth is hindered by the high initial and maintenance cost of vehicles which are equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD) coupled with fluctuations in raw material prices

Industry Trends and Updates

ZF Friedrichshafen, a German-based company who is a global leader in driveline and chassis technology had officially opened its new plant in Iran known as ZF Pars SSK to improve its competitive demand globally and also to meet the increased demand for commercial vehicle transmission systems especially in the Middle Eastern region.

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., a global leader in manufacturing automobile driveline and drivetrain components as well as systems, announced the launch of its new driveline technologies e-AAM hybrid and electric driveline systems as well as QUANTUM lightweight axles and drive units focused on decreasing carbon dioxide emissions and increase the fuel economy of vehicles.

Automotive Terminal Market– Sophisticated Demand & Key Performers 2025

February 7, 2020

Automotive terminal is an electronic or electromechanical device that offers vehicle connectivity solutions and is used to connect load or charger with the cells or batteries in automotive vehicles. Since vehicle functionality depends mainly on the proper operation of these electronic devices, it is important that each automotive wire terminal, as well as the connector, is durable and protected.

Demand Scenario

The global automotive terminal market was USD 13.53 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 27.41 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.61 % during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region leads the market owing to the rise in vehicle production and also government mandates on the active and passive safety of vehicles. Also, rising investment in infrastructure, construction activities and also increasing vehicle sales are also expected to drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, North America and Europe are also anticipated to be the fastest growing market for automotive market in the forecasted period due to the rising awareness among people regarding advanced vehicle electronics as well as convenience inside the vehicle.

Drivers vs Constraints

The global automotive terminal market is mainly driven by higher disposable income among people, the evolution of energy-efficient e-mobility as well as connected, autonomous and also semi-autonomous vehicles are expected to create opportunities. However, the growth of the global automotive terminal market is hindered by design issues in developing terminals for high voltage use, terminal design mainly to handle vibrations and lack of guarantee of long-term reliability of the terminals

Industry Trends and Updates

Delphi Technologies, a global leader in vehicle propulsion has planned to invest in PolyCharge America Inc., a start-up established mainly to commercialize a new capacitor technology. This new technology will help in making high-power inverters smaller, lighter and also more tolerant to high temperatures.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., a Japan-based company has planned announced that it will make a capital investment of 8 billion yen into Hokkaido Sumiden Precision Co. Ltd. which is the production base for the group’s cemented carbide inserts. These inserts once produced will help in a variety of industrial fields such as automotive, energy and also aerospace industries.

