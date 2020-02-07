Metal Chelates Market is Anticipated to Register a Value of XX Million by the end of 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Metal Chelates market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Metal Chelates market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Metal Chelates market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst’s while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Metal Chelates market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Segmentation

The global metal chelates market can be analyzed on the basis of type, crop type, mode of application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into primary nutrients, micronutrients, secondary nutrients, and other nutrients. Amongst these, micronutrients is the largest segment followed by primary nutrients. Micronutrients is also expected to register the fastest growth until the end of the forecast period in 2025.

By crop type, fruits and vegetables is expected to display a significant growth rate in the metal chelates market during the forecast period. The rising awareness among farmers for the utilization of chelating agents to provide essential nutrients to fruits and vegetables is exhibiting a substantial demand for metal chelates in the sector. The increasing demand for high output of fruits and vegetables is also driving the metal chelates market.

By mode of application, the metal chelates market can be segmented into soil, fertigation, and foliar. Amongst these, foliar is expected to display the highest growth rate until the end of the forecast period in 2025. This is because foliar is easy, cost-effective, and time-effective mode of application, thereby leading to its increasing popularity among farmers.

Global Metal Chelates Market: Regional Overview

The global metal chelates market can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is expected to display the highest growth rate due to the increasing adoption of modern agricultural practices. The incessantly increasing demand for high agricultural output for the large population in China and India is driving the growth of the metal chelates market in Asia Pacific.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions and profiles key players operating in the global metal chelates market, namely BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Haifa Chemicals Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Nufarm Limited, Aries Agro Limited, Valagro SPA, Dereti Agronutritional, Van Iperen International, and Protex International.

Important questions answered in the report:

