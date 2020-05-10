Metal Fabrication Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Metal Fabrication Market was valued US$ 18.6 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach approximately US$ 24.4 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 3.5 % during a forecast.

The automotive sector is one of the most economic sectors by revenue. Automotive sector is tied with metal fabrication market. Metal fabrication companies supply raw material to automobile industry. Automotive sector drives the metal fabrication market. ERP technologies and software are used in the metal fabrication industry to make data easily accessible and accelerate the decision-making process. This has improved operational efficiency and increased productivity. These innovations in the technologies are anticipated to drive the metal fabrication market globally. A rapid increase in industrialization, urbanization, and remodeling of infrastructure in emerging countries and other areas has augmented the growth of the market.

Metal Fabrication Market

Machining is the prominent segment in the metal fabrication market followed by welding. However, welding process leaded in 2015. But advanced properties offered by machining is more attractive and beneficial. Metal welding is versatility, relatively simple and portable, low cost, adaptable to confined spaces and remote locations, suitable for out-of-position welding. Machining is substituted by the welding process. Machining segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR.

Automobile sector is dominating the metal fabrication market. In process, manufacturing companies are adopting new operational methods to minimize cost by minimizing the processing time and lowering inventory cost. Construction of new infrastructure requires a strong metal base foundation which has augment the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific was leading the market in 2015 accounted for 40 % in terms of revenue. North America will register a significant growth during the forecast period. Expanding construction and automotive base in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan is expected to increase the metal fabrication market during the forecast period. Europe market is growing at a slow pace.

O’Neal Manufacturing Service, BTD Manufacturing Inc., Ironform Corporation, Mayville Engineering Comp. Inc., Defiance Metal Processs Inc., Amada, Atlas Copco, Colfax, Defiance Metal Processes, DMG Mori, Hindustan Machine Tools, Interplex Holdings Pvt.Ltd, Metal Fab, ABC Sheet Metal, Unique Fab, Major Tools, And Machine, MilleniaProcess Group, Standard Iron And Wire Work, TenereInc, Miller Welding And Machine Tools, Merrill Technologies Group and General Stamping & Metal.

Scope of the Metal Fabrication Market Report:

Metal Fabrication Market By Metal Type:

• Iron

• Carbon steel

• Steel

• Stainless Steel

• Copper

• Others

Metal Fabrication Market By Process Type:

• Metal Welding

• Machining

• Metal Forming

• Metal Shearing

• Metal Cutting

• Metal Rolling

• Metal Folding

• Metal Punching

• Metal Stamping

Metal Fabrication Market By End Use Type:

• Construction

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Power

• Electronics

Metal Fabrication Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed In The Metal Fabrication Market:

• O’Neal Manufacturing Service

• BTD Manufacturing Inc.

• Ironform Corporation

• Mayville Engineering Comp. Inc.

• Defiance Metal ProcesssInc

• Amada, Atlas Copco

• Colfax

• Defiance Metal Processs

• DMG Mori

• Hindustan Machine Tools

• Interplex Holdings Pvt. Ltd

• Metal Fab

• ABC Sheet Metal

• Unique Fab

• Major Tools & Machine

• MilleniaProcess Group

• Standard Iron & Wire Work

• TenereInc

• Miller Welding & Machine Tools

• Merrill Technologies Group

• General Stamping & Metal.

