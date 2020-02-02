Connect with us

Metal Stents Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Metal Stents Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Metal Stents and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Metal Stents , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Metal Stents
  • What you should look for in a Metal Stents solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Metal Stents provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • Boston Scientific
  • C.R. Bard
  • Teleflex
  • Cook Group
  • Merit Medical Systems
  • Novatech
  • Taewoong Medical
  • ENDO-FLEX
  • EFER ENDOSCOPY
  • Changzhou Health Microport Medical Device
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

  • By Type (Nitinol Stents, Stainless Steel Stents, and Other Metal Stents)

  • By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Other)

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

Medical Elevators Market to Grow with a High CAGR

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Medical Elevators Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Medical Elevators and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Medical Elevators , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Medical Elevators
  • What you should look for in a Medical Elevators solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Medical Elevators provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  •  Express Elevators, Mitsubishi Electric, Canny Elevator, Hangzhou Xiolift, Sicher Elevator, Suzhou Diao, Yungtay Engineering, Ningbo Xinda Group, Canny Elevator, and Zhejiang Meilun Elevator
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

  • By Type (Bed Elevators, Heavy Loads Elevators, Patient Trolley Elevators, and Others)

  • By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, and Nursery)

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

Medical Elastic Bandages Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Medical Elastic Bandages Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Medical Elastic Bandages and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Medical Elastic Bandages , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Medical Elastic Bandages
  • What you should look for in a Medical Elastic Bandages solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Medical Elastic Bandages provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • iMark
  • CooperSurgical
  • Medline
  • 3M Comapny
  • Tenko Medical Systems
  • Mueller Sports Medicine
  • Previs
  • Troge
  • L&R (Lohmann&Rausch)
  • PerSys Medical
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

  • By Type (Cotton Elastic Bandage, Non-adherent Bandage, and Reinforced Elastic Bandage)

  • By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, and Personal)

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

Medical Cooling Systems Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Medical Cooling Systems Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Medical Cooling Systems and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Medical Cooling Systems , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Medical Cooling Systems
  • What you should look for in a Medical Cooling Systems solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Medical Cooling Systems provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • Carrier Corporation
  • Lytron
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Glen Dimplex Group
  • Cold Shot Chillers
  • Laird Technologies
  • General Air Products
  • American Chiller
  • Drake Refrigeration
  • Haskris
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

  • By Type (Water Cooled Chillers, and Air Cooled Chillers)

  • By Application (Medical Imaging, Medical Lasers, Medical Cold Storage and Testing, Healthcare Dehumidification, and Other)

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

