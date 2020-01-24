Metal Waste and Recycling Market Size, Share and Product Segment, Top Key Players and Industry Demand Analysis by 2025

Global Metal Waste and Recycling market size will increase to 358700 Million US$ by 2025, from 287600 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal Waste and Recycling.

Nonferrous metals, including aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, zinc, and others, are among the few materials that do not degrade or lose their chemical or physical properties in the recycling process. As a result, nonferrous metals have the capacity to be recycled an infinite number of times.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2330417

Iron and steel scrap, also referred to as ferrous scrap, comes from end of life products (old or obsolete scrap) as well as scrap generated from the manufacturing process (new, prime or prompt scrap). Obsolete ferrous scrap is recovered from automobiles, steel structures, household appliances, railroad tracks, ships, farm equipment and other sources.

Metals are among the first materials to be captured in the recycling process. They are a great recyclable because of their high value, metal density lends to efficiency in transport, and the properties of metals allow them to recycled again and again. The scrap metal recycling in the United States is to be a $26.83 billion industry in 2018, and metal recyclers in the U.S. handle about 120 million tons of recyclables each year. Some of these major recyclables are iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, and zinc.

Scrap metal is generated as a by-product of industrial manufacturing, construction and demolition, and the disposal of obsolete metal products. It is a continuous resource made from appliances, buildings, bridges, airplanes, old cars and more. Scrap metal is truly one of our our most precious resources because it will never be depleted, and it can be remelted and reshaped into new products countless times.

The global Metal Recycling market is volume at 612619 K MT in 2017 and is expected to reach 688044 K MT by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.46% between 2017 and 2025.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Metal Waste and Recycling capacity, production, value, price and market share of Metal Waste and Recycling in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Iron

Copper

Aluminum

Lead

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Metal Waste and Recycling Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Metal Waste and Recycling manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse Report https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-metal-waste-and-recycling-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market Segments:

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Metal Waste and Recycling market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Metal Waste and Recycling Breakdown Data by Type

Iron

Copper

Aluminum

Lead

Metal Waste and Recycling Breakdown Data by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer Appliances

Battery

Packaging

Others

Enquire Before Buy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2330417

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]