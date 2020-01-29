Metallocene Catalyst Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Latest Trends By Leading Regions, And Manufacturers by 2024

The Global Software Defined Radio Market is estimated to reach USD 21.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.5%, says forencis research (FSR). Software Defined Radio (SDR) also known as software radio is a system used for transmitting information wirelessly by means of electromagnetic radiations. Based on software-defined radio wireless communication protocol, it uses software on embedded or computer systems instead of using hardware components. One of the major advantages of SDR is that it can be easily reprogrammed and reconfigured through software which helps to configure radio according to the requirement of end-users. Software defined radio is cost-effective technology with various advantages such as the reduction in development cost, time and cost of maintenance & operations, along with automatic software up-gradation amongst others.

Software Defined Radio Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Lower Production Cost and High Performance

In recent years’ software defined radio has been advanced significantly owing to the need for advancement form various end-use industries. Advancement in hardware states that cost has been reduced while rising the performance level, which provides better access to the system to the end-users. Moreover, as the system is been manufactured on the basis of software, the development cost is being reduced. In addition to this, bug fixing in the system is done when the radio is in service, which in turn helps to reduce the cost of operation and maintenance. Furthermore, the software up-gradation is automatically done and new features are ben added. Thus, lower production cost with higher performance has surged the growth of product market.

Increasing Military Spending on Communication

Military communication is dependent on clarity, adaptability, and speed. The discrepancy in any form of military communication will have dire consequences. The military has been using software defined radio technology for enabling reuse of hardware and updating signal waveform as required. Software defined radio not only provide standard two-way communication but also offers wireless nodes, provides low latency point to point wireless links, and engages the different number of the device. Owing to these features, military sectors are investing in the development of software defined radio which may drive the growth of the market.

Market Challenges:

To Ensure Interoperability of Different Communication Technologies

Technological advancement helps to improve the capabilities of software defined radio by ensuring connectivity in various territories which contributes towards situational awareness. The use of different technologies such as satellite communications, cellular, tactical radios, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), time-division multiplexing (TDM), and amongst others has led to compatibility issues. Thus, the use of different types of modems has led to interoperability issues, which is projected to hamper the market growth.

Software Defined Radio Market: Key Segments

Based on Type: Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS), Cognitive Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) , and General Purpose Radio

, and Based on Component: Software, Transmitter, Receiver, and Others

and Based on Platform: Airborne, Naval, Space, and Land

and On the basis of Application: Military, Space Communication, Telecommunication, Research & Development, Amateur Radio, and Others

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.

Software Defined Radio Market, by Type

Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS)

Cognitive Radio

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)

General Purpose Radio

Software Defined Radio Market, by Component

Software

Transmitter

Receiver

Others

Software Defined Radio Market, by Platform

Land

Airborne

Space

Naval

Software Defined Radio Market, by Application

Military

Space Communication

Telecommunication

Research & Development

Amateur Radio

Others

Software Defined Radio Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



