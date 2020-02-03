Metallurgical Coke Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope | Nippon Steel & Sumitomo, Tata Steel, BlueScope, SunCoke Energy, Risun Group, JSW Group, Shanxi Lubao Group

Global Metallurgical Coke market is accounted for $179.71 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $239.34 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.2%. Growing production and demand for automobiles and rising demand from various end-use industries are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, the availability of raw material is a major factor restraining the market.

Metallurgical coke, also known as coke/met coke, is a carbonaceous material manufactured by the destructive distillation of high carbon content coal, such as bituminous coal, in high-temperature ovens in the absence of air. Metallurgical coke is a basic raw material used for the production of pig iron and steel.

Based on the end user, iron & steel production segment commanded significant growth during the forecast period is due to growing investments for infrastructural development and government-led initiatives for economic diversification are fuelling the market. Most metallurgical coke is used in iron and steel industry processes such as blast furnaces, sinter plants, and foundries to reduce iron ore to iron.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of a large number of steel manufacturing plants and increasing automotive production in this region.

Some of the key players in the Metallurgical Coke market include Nippon Steel & Sumitomo, Tata Steel, BlueScope, SunCoke Energy, Risun Group, JSW Group, Shanxi Lubao Group, POSCO, Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company, Sunlight Coking, Hickman, Williams & Company, Shanxi Coking Coal, Taiyuan Coal Gasification, Ansteel and Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black.

Grades Covered:

– High Ash Content

– Low Ash Content

Products Covered:

– Foundry Coke

– Technical Coke

– Blast Furnace Coke

– Coke Breeze

– Buckwheat Coke

– Coke Dust

– Nut Coke

End Users Covered:

– Chemical Industry

– Non-Ferrous Metal Casting

– Iron & Steel Production

– Sugar Processing

– Glass Manufacturing

– Other End User

