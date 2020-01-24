Metering Pump Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2016 – 2024

Detailed Study on the Metering Pump Market

The latest report published by PMR on the Metering Pump Market reveals that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2016 – 2024 and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2019. Further, by leveraging the data in the report, investors, established players, emerging market players, and stakeholders can develop effective business strategies to cement their position in the Metering Pump Market.

The report ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Metering Pump Market in the upcoming decade. The report includes a SWOT analysis of some prominent players in the Metering Pump Market wherein the business prospects of each player are discussed in detail.

Leading Region in the Global Metering Pump Market

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is likely to lead the global metering pump market due to increasing demand and need for advanced water treatment facilities. With huge population and lack of waste water management facilities the demand for metering pump is high in this region. China is expected to hold largest share in this region due to augmenting demand for metering pumps. Report also states that China is the lone largest end-user for metering pumps. Moreover, accessibility of relatively low-cost raw materials along with rising end-use applications with foreign and domestic investment is further driving growth in the Asia-Pacific metering pump market. In the near future, this demand is likely to increase due to growing investments.

Prominent players in the global metering pump market analyzed in the report include Mcfarland-Tritan LLC, Dosiertechnik GmbH, Moyno Inc., SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH, Neptune Chemical Pump Company, Milton Roy Company, Seko S.P.A., Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Prominent Seepex GmbH, and Walchem. Blue-White Industries Ltd., Emec S.R.L., Grundfos Water Treatment GmbH, Idex Corporation, Injection Tecnical Control Inc.,

