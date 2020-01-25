Methocel Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2019 – 2027

Global Methocel market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Methocel market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Methocel market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Methocel market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Methocel market report:

What opportunities are present for the Methocel market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Methocel ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Methocel being utilized?

How many units of Methocel is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Market Segmentation

On the basis of derivatives, the global methocel market has been segmented as-

Hydroxyethyl Methyl Cellulose

Hydroxybutyl Methyl Cellulose

Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose

On the basis of end use, the global methocel market has been segmented as-

Food and Beverage Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceutical and Biomedical

Ceramics and Construction Materials

Adhesives

Agriculture

Others

On the basis of grade, the global methocel market has been segmented as-

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis of region, the global methocel market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Global Methocel: Key Players

Some of the major players of methocel market include: The Dow Chemical Company, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Ashland, BASF SE, Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., LOTTE Fine Chemical, Ltd, Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd., J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Ltd., and others.

Activities by Key Market Players

In 2016, The Dow Chemical Company, launched Methocel Bind and Wellence Fat Reduction, two fat fighting solution for meat manufacturers to reduce fat content, improve stability, and texture of meat products.

In 2013, Colorcon Inc. and Dow Pharma & Food Solutions together launched Methocel DC2 for pharmaceutical industry to lower manufacturing costs and reduce development time.

Opportunities for Participants of Methocel Market:

The market for methocel is expected to witness a growing demand from both developed and developing economies. North America and Europe are anticipated to have considerable market share for methocel owing to the growing pharmaceutical and personal care industry. Besides, methocel is an approved food additive by the regulatory bodies of Europe and North America and hence finds strong market prospects as a food additive. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for maximum growth opportunity for the methocel market owing to the growing food and beverage industry due to increasing demand for processed and convenient food products, growing construction activities due to GDP growth and urbanization which are creating strong demand for performance materials, and growing market for cosmetics and personal care products.

The methocel market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the methocel market, including but not limited to: derivatives, end use, grade, and regional markets.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Methocel market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The methocel market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the methocel market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the Methocel market report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the methocel market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the methocel market

Key findings of the Methocel market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Methocel market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Methocel market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Methocel market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Methocel market in terms of value and volume.

The Methocel report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

