mhealth Market to Show a Sparkling Growth with 31.3% of CAGR till 2025 – LifeWatch, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation.

mHealth is referred to the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices such as mobile phones, tablets, personal digital assistants and other wireless infrastructure. mHealth allows the education and awareness, remote monitoring, diagnostic and treatment support and other services.

The mhealth Market is estimated to account for US$ 246,820.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 22,722.1 Mn in 2017.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000821/

The global mhealth market is a mature market which is segmented on the basis of services, devices end user. Based on services, the market is classified as remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. By devices, the mhealth market is segmented into insulin pump, BP monitor, glucose monitor, personal pulse oximeters and others. On the basis of end user segment, the market is classified as mobile operators, devices vendors, health providers and others.

Top Players:

1.LifeWatch

2. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

3. Medtronic

4. Boston Scientific Corporation

5. athenahealth, Inc.

6. Honeywell Life Care Solutions

7. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8. OMRON Corporation

9. Masimo

10. AgaMatrix, Inc

The increasing acceptance of mobile health expected to propel the growth of the mhealth market in the forecast period. The mobile health is the most advanced and exciting development which is developed to widely distribute the medical information or health data to patients, in a timely manner. The ongoing progression of wireless communications technology with doubtless help bring the mHealth initiatives to maturity in the forecast period. Additionally, the other applications of mhealth including emergency response systems, patient safety systems and health extension services are the emerging trends that help to boost the demand for mhealth services.

The object of developing mhealth services is to support the long-distance clinical health care, patient & professional health-related education, public health and health administration, the wireless and electronic information and telecommunications technologies are developed. These advanced and innovative technologies known as mhealth that include live video-conferencing, store-and-forward imaging, streaming media, mobile health, terrestrial & wireless communications and the internet.

The Target Audience for the Report on the mHealth Market:

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Buy Now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000821/

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]