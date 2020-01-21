“Mhealth Monitoring And Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Report – 2019 to 2025 | Major Industry Players are DexCom Nonin Medical LifeWatch Boston Scientific CardioNet Withings Johnson & Johnson Masimo F. Hoffmann-La Roche Omron Healthcare Drager Fora Care FitBit Medtronic Bayer HealthCare IHealth Labs Medisana “

Global Epoxy Resin Market was valued at US$ 7.7 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 12.45 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5 % during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Epoxy Resin market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Epoxy Resin market.

Epoxy resin is better corrosion, water, and chemical resistant. Epoxy resin has superior adhesion, thermal stability, durability, and mechanical strength that makes it attractive for the aircraft industry. Despite that, fluctuating raw material cost and high prices of epoxy could hamper the market growth.

High performance of epoxy resin as compared to other resin, increasing research and development activities, and increase in penetration of epoxy resin in various end-user industries drive its demand in global market. Epoxy resin is resistant to degradation and possess superior adhesive and mechanical properties make them versatile and suitable for wide range of applications.

Based on the application, Paints & coatings is the most lucrative application segment in the global epoxy resin market followed by electronic encapsulation & others, composites, and others. Epoxy-based paints & coatings prevent corrosion and rust; resulting in high demand from several industries such as building & construction, automotive, and others.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26342

Epoxy resin is extensively used as an insulation material for the electronics and electrical applications that require protection in extreme and dangerous environments (such as, chemical plant equipment, deep sea, and engine management), owing to the properties, such as high physical and mechanical strength, good dimensional stability, excellent dielectric properties, etc.

Epoxy resins are mostly used in chemical and special purpose coatings as they provide a thin layer coating with outstanding chemical resistance, durability, strong bond strength and adhesion, and also dry quickly.

Based on the end user, Building & construction sector expected to be the dominant end-use industry. Increase in employment, increase in public & private non-residential spending, and rise of green building construction are driving the epoxy resin market in the building & construction end-use industry. Though the growth of this sector has slowed down, it would still provide opportunities for the growth of the epoxy resin market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2017. Increasing industrialization and growing infrastructural development make it an attractive market. The Asia Pacific market is majorly driven by countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Rapid infrastructure development and the growing demands of the automotive industry, coupled with the increase in population are expected to fuel the market for epoxy resin in the Asia Pacific region.

However, applications of epoxy resin in emerging economies of the Middle East, Africa and South America are expected to show high growth rate due to higher architectural glazing, greenhouse glazing, and noise-reducing walls for roads and train tracks.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/26342

Scope of Epoxy Resin Market:

Global Epoxy Resin Market, by Type

• DGBEA

• DGBEF

• Novolac

• Aliphatic

• Glycidylamine

• Others

Global Epoxy Resin Market, by Physical Form

• Solid

• Liquid

• Solution

Global Epoxy Resin Market, by Application

• Paints & Coatings

• Adhesives

• Composites

• Electronic Encapsulation

• Others

Global Epoxy Resin Market, by End user

• Building & Construction

• Transportation

• General Industrial

• Consumer Goods

• Wind Power

• Aerospace

• Marine

• Others

Global Epoxy Resin Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Epoxy Resin Market:

• BASF SE

• E I DuPont de Nemours and Company

• Dow Chemical Company

• Huntsman Corporation

• 3M Company

• Kukdo Chemicals

• Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

• Hexion Inc.

• Olin Corporation

• Cytec Solvay Group

• chang Chun Chemicals

• Sanmu Group

• Jubail Chemical Industries LLC (JANA)

• Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.

• Sika AG

• Baling Petrochemical

• Sicomin

• Eagle Chemicals

• Leuna Harze

• Spolchemie

• Elite Crete Systems

• RBC Industries Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Epoxy Resin Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Epoxy Resin Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Epoxy Resin Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Epoxy Resin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Epoxy Resin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Epoxy Resin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Epoxy Resin by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Epoxy Resin Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Epoxy Resin Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Epoxy Resin Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-epoxy-resin-market/26342/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com