Mice Model Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2026

Key players mentioned in the report include Charles River Laboratories, Crescendo Biologics Limited, Deltagen, Inc., GenOway S.A., Harlan Laboratories, Inc., ImmunoGenes AG, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, SAGE Labs, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., and TransGenic, Inc.

The global mice model market is segmented into the following categories:

Global Mice Model Market, by Type

Transgenic Mice Model

Hybrid/Congenic Mice Model

Knockout Mice Model

Carcinogen-induced and Spontaneous Mice Model

Outbred Mice Model

Inbred Mice Model

Transplantation Mice Model

Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice Model

Global Mice Model Market, by Specialty

Immunology

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Metabolism & Regulation

Global Mice Model Market, by Services

Breeding and Rederivation Services

Cryopreservation and Cryorecovery Services

Quarantine Services

Genetic Testing Services

Model In-licensing Services

In vivo and In vitro Pharmacology Services

Genetically Engineered Model Services

Other Services (Surgical and Line Rescue)

Global Mice Model Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MENA

Rest of the World (RoW)

