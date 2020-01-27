Connect with us

Micro-nuclear Reactors Market – Demand and Production with Growth Forecast 2025

3 hours ago

Demand for electricity has been increasing exponentially across the globe since the last few decades.. According to the International Energy Outlook 2016, the net electricity generation stood at 21.6 trillion kWh across the globe in 2012 and is projected to reach 25.8 trillion kWh in 2020. It is further projected to reach 36.5 trillion kWh in 2040 due to the changes in power systems (from small and isolated to integrated national and international systems). Coal continues to be a widely used fuel for power generation; however, the nuclear power generation and renewable sources are cleaner forms of electricity generation and hence have anticipated the growth of global electricity generation.

Increase in environmental concerns about the emission of greenhouse gases is driving the demand for renewable energy sources such as hydropower, wind, solar power, tides, and geothermal heat for electricity generation. Nuclear power generation is considered the cleaner source of electricity after renewable sources. According to the International Energy Outlook 2016, the world electricity generation from nuclear power stood at 2.3 trillion kWh in 2012 and is estimated to reach 4.5 trillion kWh in 2040. Nuclear reactors provide a reliable, cost-effective, and low emission source of electricity generation.

Large nuclear reactors are capable of catering to the demand for electricity; however, their production entails high capital and infrastructure costs. Micro-nuclear reactors are small and simpler units of nuclear reactors for electricity generation. These nuclear reactors are economical alternatives to the large nuclear reactors. Furthermore, they are increasingly used at remote locations. Economies of scale are significantly achieved by the manufacturers for continuous production and short construction period for micro-nuclear reactors. These factors are primarily driving the market for micro-nuclear reactors across the world. Rise in private investments and increase in government funded research and development projects are also anticipated to boost the global micro-nuclear reactors market.

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24857

Prominent companies operating in the micro-nuclear reactors market are Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd., and NuScale Power, LLC.

Centrifugal Finishing Machine Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2029

15 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Centrifugal Finishing Machine from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Centrifugal Finishing Machine market

Richwood Industries(US)
Best Technology(Hong Kong)
CLM Vibe Tech Inc(US)
GIANT FINISHING(US)
Pavan Group(Italy)
Hammond Roto-Finish(US)
KROMAS(Turkey)
Perfect Finish GmbH(Germany)
PERS(US)

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
CENTRIFUGAL
GRINDING

Segment by Application
For Tools
For Bars
For Wet Polishing
For Dry Polishing

The global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Centrifugal Finishing Machine market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Centrifugal Finishing Machine Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Centrifugal Finishing Machine market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Centrifugal Finishing Machine Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Centrifugal Finishing Machine market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2019 – 2027

16 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

Latest report on global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market by TMR (TMR)

Analysts at TMR (TMR) find that the global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

Key Players Operating in Global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps Market:

  • Sulzer Ltd
  • Mather + Platt
  • Schlumberger Limited
  • Versa Pump Manufacturer Pte Ltd
  • Ruhrpumpen Group
  • TSURUMI MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
  • KSB SE & Co. KGaA
  • Changzhou Dongshen Pump Co., Ltd

Global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps Market: Research Scope

Global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps Market, by Power Rating

  • 1 kW to 200 kW
  • 200 kW to 400 kW
  • Above 400 kW

Global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps Market, by Application

  • Artificial Lifts
  • Water Treatment
  • Sewage Treatment
  • Flood & Storm Water Control
  • Others

Global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps Market, by Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia & CIS
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

What does the Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market research holds for the readers?

  • One by one company profile of key vendors.
  • Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market.
  • Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
  • Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
  • Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps .

The Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market research clears away the following queries:

  1. What is the present and future outlook of the global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market on the basis of region?
  2. What tactics are the Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
  3. What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market?
  4. Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029?
  5. Why region has the highest consumption of Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps ?

Global Rebar Processing Equipment Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

30 seconds ago

January 27, 2020

Global Rebar Processing Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Rebar processing equipment performs numerous functions such as cutting, bending, straightening, and de-coiling on the reinforced bar known as rebar. Rebar has several applications in the construction industry based on its different shapes, size, and quantities. This machine is suitable for contractors or construction companies to carry out different operations on rebar according to their requirements.

The global rebar processing equipment market is expected to have prominent growth in the coming years and is expected to grow at a steady rate within the forecast period. There is a massive scope in the rebar processing equipment market thanks to a variety of advantages, advance applications and growing demand in the rebar processing equipment market. High-speed bending & accuracy, heavy-duty continuous operation, durability, and several functions such as cutting, curling, lifting and de-coiling of the reinforced bar are the crucial attributes that are booming the growth of the rebar processing equipment market. However, the factor which might hamper the rebar processing equipment market is the high cost of equipment.

According to the end-user, the market is segmented into steel producers, steel product manufacturers, and construction/engineering contractors. The construction segment is expected to remain dominant in the coming years. The development of smart cities in developing economies and growth in demand for steel products in the infrastructure & real estate sector are the major driver for this segment.
Region-wise, growing infrastructure and construction activities worldwide is boosting the construction material market. The U.S. in North America and China and India in the Asia Pacific account for a major share of the growth in the construction industry. The rebar processing equipment market in these regions is expected to grow at a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period. Also, Middle East & Africa is also expected to see increased demand for rebar processing equipment as it is broadly used for bar cutting and bending.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Rebar Processing Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Rebar Processing Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Rebar Processing Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Rebar Processing Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Rebar Processing Equipment Market

Global Rebar Processing Equipment Market, By Type

• Bar Bending Machine
• Bar Shearing Machine
• Bar De-Coiling and Straightening
• Others (Radius Bending Machine, Stirrup Bending Machine etc.)
Global Rebar Processing Equipment Market, By Operation

• Fully Automatic
• Semi-Automatic
Global Rebar Processing Equipment Market, By End use

• Steel Producers
• Steel Products Manufacturers
• Construction/Engineering Contractors
Global Rebar Processing Equipment Market, By Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Rebar Processing Equipment Market

• Access Roadside Assistance
• Agero, Inc.
• Allianz Global Assistance
• Allstate Insurance Company
• ARC Europe SA
• AutoVantage
• Best Roadside Type
• Better World Club
• Emergency Road Types Corporation
• Falck A/S
• Good Sam Enterprise, LLC
• Honk technologies
• National General Insurance
• Paragon Motor Club
• Roadside Masters
• SOS International A/S
• Swedish Auto
• TVS Auto Assist India Limited
• LY INC.
• Viking Assistance Group AS

