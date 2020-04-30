Micro Turbines Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2023

Microturbines Growing in Role in Distributed Energy Generation

Microturbines have gathered marked traction in distributed generation market. Especially in developed nations, they have been extensively utilized in small and medium-scale commercial and industrial energy applications. There are many compelling propositions driving the deployment of these small-scale gas turbines. Advantage of lower emission and lower electricity cost, excellent efficiency in contrast to several other small-scale turbines, easy maintenance, and automated control. Add to this, the variety of waste fuels that microturbines can be fed into makes its role higher in renewable energy systems and distribution generation. Moreover, they can produce thermal and electrical energy with less noise, minimal vibrations, and emissions.

Over the years, microturbines have been integrated with cogeneration system. Growing application of combined heat and power (CHP) systems in numerous countries has bolstered the demand for microturbines.

Government Incentives Provide Impetus

The microturbines market has over the past several years prospered on the back of government incentives. A faster return of investment may have been one of the key motivations. Over the past few years, the market has been fueled by incessant efforts by industry players on boosting the deployment of microturbine installations in large scale renewable energy projects in various parts of the world. To start with, they are being deployed in large commercial buildings such as offices, schools, and hotels.

Growing Adoption of Distributed Energy Resources Encouraging Deployment

Around the world, strides made in the adoption of distributed energy resources have expanded the potential demand for microturbines. Further, the growing popularity of off grid power systems has reinforced the market prospects. The flexibility of fuel choice has been one of the key demand propositions. Technological advances are bolstering the efficiency of microturbines. A case in point is improvements made in waste heat capture process.

On the regional front, Asia Pacific is expected to be prominent market and has been in recent years evolving at rapid pace. Rising applications of microturbines in commercial and industrial applications is one of the key driving factors.

Microturbines are small electricity generators that employ gaseous or liquid fuels to create rotation, which helps turns an electrical generator. Microturbines are used as captive power generation units. The system is designed in combination of a small gas turbine and high-speed generator. Prominent factors boosting the demand for microturbine energy include environmental concerns and electricity generation at source. Microturbines create limited pollution in terms of SOx and NOx emissions. Global warming concerns have compelled countries to take firm steps to control the situation. The power generation industry is responsible for GHG emissions. Installing a microturbines unit at sites is likely to help reduce the overall emissions. Microturbines are able to run individually or on variety of fuels such as diesel, propane, biogas, and low or high pressure natural gas.

Distributed power generation is achieving prominence in developed and developing countries. The micro turbine is supported by the incentives and policies for promotion expansion. The microturbines have much less payback time of the investment from the other technologies. Some of other advantages include connection flexibility, ability to operate in parallel for larger loads, ability to deliver reliable and stable power, and low emissions compared to the other technologies. Microturbines are also best for usage in in Combined Heat and Power (CHP) applications as the exhaust heat can be recovered in a heat recovery boiler or hot gases can be used directly. Microturbines are different from larger turbines based on their compression ratios and combustion temperatures. Microturbines can be customized based on emission standards to meet state and federal emission regulations and the stringent guidelines. Demand and applications of energy are increasing, this is driving the need for higher number of sources assisting low emissions and power generation. In turn, boosting the demand, for power generation plants owners and consumers are considering microturbines as cost-effective options for the power generation and supply.

In terms of application, microturbines are used in CHP and as a standby power equipment for peak power demand. The smaller distributed turbines are quite efficient when used in stand-alone applications.

Based on application, the microturbines market can be divided into industrial, commercial, and residential. Commercial and industrial segments are expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. Several commercial businesses like hotels, college/university campuses, manufacturers, have optimized the use microturbines for several commercial applications. Prominent industries using microturbines are oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment, and mining.

Based on power rating, the microturbines market can be segregated into Upto 50 kW and 50 kW-250 kW and 251 kW to 500 kW. The capacity of power depends on its demand, energy use, and application.

In terms of region, the microturbines market can be split into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by North America. This dominance in the market by Asia Pacific is primarily due to the large number of manufacturing and plant applications in China. The microturbines market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for commercial and industrial microturbine applications.

Key companies operating in the microturbines market include Brayton Energy, Bladon Jets, Calnetix Technologies, Flexenergy, Capstone Turbine Corporation, and Toyota Turbine and System Inc.