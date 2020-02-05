MARKET REPORT
Microbiome Therapeutics Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization
This This Market Study (PMR) report examines the global microbiome therapeutics market for the period 2018–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into market opportunity for microbiome therapeutics and pipeline developments in microbiome therapeutics market. The microbiome industry is at an early stage but is undergoing rapid developments in last five years. Particular microbiome therapeutics based on human intestinal microbiome are popular and numerous programs are being carried out to evaluate their therapeutic efficacy in treating or preventing gastrointestinal disorders such as C. difficile infection, ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) etc. among others. The market for microbiome therapeutics is primarily driven by government initiatives in funding microbiome research, success of human microbiome project, need for reliable therapeutics for certain disease indications and huge pipeline of novel microbiome therapeutics.
A highly organized report for gaining maximum clarity
The report analyzes the global opportunity for microbiome based therapeutics in terms of value (US$ Mn) and forecast. The report begins with the market definition and explaining different disease indications for which microbiome therapeutics are being developed. The market view point section includes analysis of This Market Study on key trends, drivers, restraints, and macro factors influencing global market. Opportunity analysis and recommendations section provided in the report allows to better equip clients with crystal clear decision making insights.
Section on venture capital provides the analysis of financing activities by venture partners in microbiome therapeutics in last 6-7 years. The section gives detailed description of venture financing along with the capital raised by various players in microbiome therapeutics market from 2011-2017. The section helps readers to gain insights into the source of financing for novel microbiome therapeutics, most of which are being developed by early stage of clinical stage biotechnology companies.
The next section of the report covers pipeline analysis of microbiome therapeutics. Pipeline analysis section provides analysis by development stage, disease indication, number of active clinical programs by therapeutic area, geographical distribution of clinical trials and analysis by product type. The section helps readers to identify potential competitors that are working on microbiome based drugs for the same therapeutic area. The section gives detailed description of over 120 clinical, preclinical and discovery programs.
The next section of the report highlights global microbiome therapeutics market potential by various indications including C. difficile infection, preterm birth & gynaecology conditions, type 2 diabetes and obesity. The section provides analysis on the bases of epidemiology and potential patient population for each of the indication mentioned and potential for microbiome therapeutics in the global market compared to currently available treatment drugs/products for each of the indication. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global microbiome therapeutics market.
Competitive landscape section is devoted to studying the competition in this novel market
In next section of the report on microbiome therapeutics market, a detailed competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. Detailed company profiles include company-specific long-term and short-term strategies, pipeline products in microbiome therapeutics, recent developments, company’s microbiome activity analysis (in terms of pipeline, disease areas, industry sectors, number of licensing activities, partnerships, acquisitions and venture capital raised since 2010).
Market Taxonomy
By Indication Type 2 Diabetes Obesity difficile infection Primary Hyperoxyurea
By Region U.S. Europe Japan RoW
MARKET REPORT
IV Equipment Market 2016 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028
Research on IV equipment market added by QMI highlights this business’s recent and future development patterns as well as precise data relevant to the various geographies that form the IV equipment market‘s geographic range. In addition, the study sheds light on intricate aspects of supply-demand forecasting, market share, development trends and major player presence in the IV equipment market Industry.
In addition to the detailed segmentation of this vertical, the latest document on IV equipment market includes a comprehensive analysis of this industry. According to the report, the market for automation control in medical devices is projected to accumulate significant returns over the estimated period, while recording a remarkable rate over the coming years.
The research studies scrutinize the IV equipment market in a concise manner and uncover valuable estimates of profit projections, market size, sales capacity, and numerous other critical parameters. In turn, the research study on IV equipment market appraises the segments of the sector as well as the key factors affecting this industry’s rate of remuneration.
The research paper cited crucial observations about the revenue produced by each zone as well as the reported market share. The revenues and growth rate that each region will record over the projected duration are also detailed in the report.
A quick description of the IV equipment market report’s key takeaways has been described below:
-
A detailed analysis of the IV equipment market‘s strategic landscape encompassing leading firms such as this report enlists the market share earned.
-
The report also includes the revenues accumulated by these applications, as well as the sales projections for the projected timeframe.
-
The report often discusses important factors, such as the dynamics of pricing and consumer concentration.
-
The report provides comprehensive information on sales channels such as direct and indirect marketing used by manufacturers to promote their products.
The assessment of the demand for IV equipment market concludes that this sector is expected to generate significant revenue over the estimated period. The report includes additional data on market dynamics such as future opportunities for growth, obstacles exist in this sector and factors affecting the business sphere.
With corporate customers, QMI is a major provider of market research studies. As a research company, we are proud to provide our clients with knowledge and data that are capable of making a real difference to their companies. Our mission is unique and well-defined. QMI helps its customers conceive their business environment so that they can make informed, strategic and thus successful decisions themselves.
Market Segmentation:
By Product
• Infusion Pump
• Catheter
• Solution & Blood Administration Set
• Securement Device
• Cannula
• Stopcock
• Needleless Connector
By End User
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Homecare
• Ambulatory Care Center
By Region:
• North America
◦ North America, by Country
▪ US
▪ Canada
▪ Mexico
◦ North America, by Product
◦ North America, by End-User
• Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Country
▪ Germany
▪ UK
▪ France
▪ Italy
▪ Spain
▪ The Netherlands
▪ Rest of Western Europe
◦ Western Europe, by Product
◦ Western Europe, by End-User
• Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Country
▪ China
▪ India
▪ Japan
▪ South Korea
▪ Australia
▪ Indonesia
▪ Rest of Asia Pacific
◦ Asia Pacific, by Product
◦ Asia Pacific, by End-User
• Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Country
▪ Russia
▪ Turkey
▪ Rest of Eastern Europe
◦ Eastern Europe, by Product
◦ Eastern Europe, by End-User
• Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Country
▪ UAE
▪ Saudi Arabia
▪ Qatar
▪ Iran
▪ Rest of Middle East
◦ Middle East, by Product
◦ Middle East, by End-User
• Rest of the World
◦ Rest of the World, by Country
▪ South America
▪ Africa
◦ Rest of the World, by Product
◦ Rest of the World, by End-User
Major Companies:
Becton, Dickinson and Company , B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter Interanl Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, ICU Medical, Inc., Smiths Medical, C. R. Bard, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Moog, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc.
Global Market
Wearable Medical Devices Market to Witness Steady Growth at 18.1% CAGR During 2019-2025
Wearable Medical Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 23,310.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 6,231.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2018-2025.
Wearable medical devices market is segmented into device type and application. On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into diagnostic & monitoring devices and therapeutic devices. The diagnostic & monitoring devices segment is further classified as, vital signs monitoring devices, glucose monitoring devices, sleep monitoring devices, and other devices. The segment of therapeutic devices is further segmented as, pain management devices, rehabilitation devices, respiratory therapy devices, and insulin pumps. The market based on the application is segmented as remote patient monitoring, sports & fitness and home healthcare.
Top Dominating Key Players:
- Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Fitbit, Inc.
- Garmin Corporation
- Apple Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Polar Electro
- OMRON Corporation
- Activinsights Ltd.
- VitalConnect
Wearable medical devices are electronic in nature and are equipped with sensors that help in monitoring as well as keeping track of a patient’s health. Some of the uses of these devices include, activity tracking, infant monitoring and vital signs monitoring among others. Wearable devices help a patient to have access to his own health records while performing the daily routine activities or tasks. Key factors driving the market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population and rising awareness regarding importance of fitness are key drivers for the growth of the market.
The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the wearable medical devices market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, research institutes, wearable medical devices product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, wearable medical devices service providers, distributors and others.
The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the wearable medical devices market by product class and application, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall wearable medical devices market.
The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates wearable medical devices market dynamics effecting the wearable medical devices market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.
Reasons to Buy the Report:
- Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.
- Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.
- Understand where the market opportunities lies.
- Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.
- Pick up on the leading market players within the market.
- Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.
MARKET REPORT
Sleeping Masks Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2019 – 2025
The study on the Sleeping Masks market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Sleeping Masks market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Sleeping Masks market’s growth parameters.
Analytical Insights Contained at the Report
- Estimated revenue Rise of the Sleeping Masks market throughout the prediction phase
- Factors expected to Help the growth of the Sleeping Masks market
- The growth potential of the Sleeping Masks marketplace in various regions
- Consumption, pricing arrangement, and adoption pattern of this Sleeping Masks
- Company profiles of top players at the Sleeping Masks market
Key Word Market Segmentation Assessment
The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.
key players operating in the market are:
- Dream Essentials
- Alaska Bear
- Bedtime Bliss
- LC Industries, Inc. (brand Lewis N. Clark)
- Nidra
- Sleep Master
- HappyLuxe
- MaskCraft
- Dream Sleeper
- Drift To Sleep
Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Sleeping Masks Market, ask for a customized report
Global Sleeping Masks Market: Segmentation
The global sleeping masks market can be segmented based on:
- Product Type
- Consumer Group
- Distribution Channel
- Region
Global Sleeping Masks Market, by Product Type
- Natural Silk
- Gel Mask
- Aromatic
- Lightweight
- Others (Children’s Sleep Mask, Ergonomic & Contoured, Wraparound, etc.)
Global Sleeping Masks Market, by Consumer Group
- Men
- Women
Global Sleeping Masks Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
The report on the global sleeping masks market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on segments of the global sleeping masks market across regions.
The Report aims to resolve the subsequent doubts about the Sleeping Masks Market economy:
- What Will be the recent trends which are dictating the rise of the market that is Sleeping Masks ?
- What Is the range of invention in the market that is Sleeping Masks market arena?
- Just how Will the alterations from the industrial policies in region 1 and region 2 affect the Sleeping Masks market’s growth?
- What Is the price of the Sleeping Masks market in 2029?
- That Regional economy is predicted to see the CAGR growth during the assessment period?
Reasons To Choose TMR:
- Efficient and prompt Customer Care
- A methodical and systematic market study process
- Un-biased insights and market decisions
- Our insights have enabled the growth of over 500 clients
- Reports made accessible as Our clients’ requirements
