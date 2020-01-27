MARKET REPORT
Microdermabrasion Devices Market Is Set To Garner Staggering Revenues By ‘2026’
The global microdermabrasion devices market was valued at around US$ 150 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a stable CAGR of more than 4.0% between 2018 and 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Microdermabrasion devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. Expansion of the global microdermabrasion devices market is due to the rise in demand for non-invasive procedures and increase in awareness regarding usage of microdermabrasion procedures for skin-related issues during the forecast period. The microdermabrasion devices market in Asia Pacific is expanding with a high potential to grow, at a CAGR of more than 5.0% due to high prevalence of skin-related issues, development in the health care sector, and increased focus on innovative technologies in the region.
Increasing demand for usage of minimally-invasive and non-invasive equipment
The global population is aging rapidly, especially in some developed countries such as the U.S., most of Western Europe, and Japan. This is attributed to improved health care infrastructure, reimbursement policies, and advancement in health care facilities in these countries. Moreover, easy access to advanced technology providing non-invasive treatment has improved in recent years, especially in developed countries. Furthermore, the long-term treatment nature of these devices has increased their popularity among consumers, particularly the working class population who looks for treatments with less procedure time but long-term results. The geriatric population is a major end-user of microdermabrasion devices treatment in order to enhance their appearance. Increase in demand for non-invasive procedures drives the market for non-invasive equipment devices such as microdermabrasion devices. Moreover, introduction of handheld devices in the microdermabrasion segments is likely to increase convenience for service providers, thereby driving the adoption of these devices and expansion of the overall market.
Increase in prevalence of skin-related issues
Microdermabrasion devices are utilized in various esthetic procedures as an effective non-surgical approach to treat acne, fine wrinkles, stretch marks, and hyperpigmentation and sun spots. These devices are available in two forms, based on their use; namely, professional devices operated by trained estheticians and personal devices utilized directly by consumers. Non-invasive nature, instant effect to treat various skin disorders, and negligible recovery time of microdermabrasion procedure drive its popularity among patients and are major factors that are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Pristine microdermabrasion systems, by Viora, and Derma Peel Crystal Free microdermabrasion equipment, by Genesis Biosystems, are major brands employed by professionals. Microderm MD, NuBrilliance and Kendal Professional are other popular brands in the personal use category.
Expansion of medical esthetics tourism and ‘med spas’
The multi-billion dollar medical tourism industry is expanding at an annual growth rate as high as 20% to 25%, which offers significant opportunities to medical devices such as microdermabrasion equipment. This is due to the availability of up-to-date treatment facilities, skilled doctors and consultants, and low cost of treatments in countries such India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. Factors such as language barriers, expertise, and lack of technologically advanced equipment are no more existent in some medical tourism hotspots such as India. This is anticipated to significantly drive the overall microdermabrasion devices market, especially in developing countries across the world.
Introduction of a concept called ‘medspas’, which combines the benefits of medical clinics with day spas, in the U.S. market is expected to have a remarkable positive impact on the microdermabrasion devices market. According to the International Medical Spa Association, the number of medspas in the U.S. has increased four times since 2010. These settings are primarily benefitted by the involvement of certified doctors, who conduct the treatment procedures in a highly relaxed spa-like environment, thereby increasing the consumer trust in the services offered.
Rising patient preference for treatment at hospitals drives hospitals end-user segment
Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others segment. Currently, the hospitals segment holds a prominent market share. It is projected to account for a considerable share of the market by the end of the forecast period, owing to the increase in preference of patients to perform procedures at well-equipped hospitals.
Increasing adoption of esthetic procedures, such as microdermabrasion, and rising GDP in Asia Pacific to offer more opportunities for microdermabrasion devices market
In terms of geography, the global microdermabrasion devices market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to hold a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to the high rate of adoption of microdermabrasion equipment and high health care expenditure in the region. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market between 2018 and 2026. Increase in the importance of esthetic appearance in Europe is projected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness expansion at a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing health care expenditure and adoption of esthetic procedures in the region. While, the microdermabrasion devices market in Latin America is at a pivotal point, currently, which was valued at more than US$ 7 Mn in 2017 It is anticipated to witness significant expansion during the forecast period.
Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis Ltd., Allergan Plc were market leaders in the microdermabrasion devices market in 2017
Key players covered in this report include Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis Ltd., Allergan Plc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Silhouet-Tone, Skin for Life, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Altair Instruments, Viora, and Dermaglow. Companies operating in the global microdermabrasion devices market are focusing on strategic collaborations in order to develop advanced technology devices in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America.
MARKET REPORT
Rain Gauge Market 2020 Future Prospects Till 2026
To analyze growth trajectory and present an industry overview of the global Rain Gauge market, the report titled global Rain Gauge market begins with definition, executive summary, segmentation and classification, Rain Gauge industry chain analysis, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Rain Gauge market.
Throughout, the Rain Gauge report has maintained an analytical approach to present an executive-level blueprint of the global Rain Gauge market, with key focus on Rain Gauge operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The primary aim of the report is to study the Rain Gauge market potential exhibited by the Rain Gauge industry and evaluate the concentration of the Rain Gauge manufacturing segment globally. Through a detailed analysis, the report finds the best avenues of investment for the global Rain Gauge market. Rain Gauge Market classification in terms of region included in this section of the report will help companies understand individual growth prospects for the Rain Gauge market across the regions (regions covered in the report) over the forecast period.
To study the Rain Gauge market in the global scenario, the report segments the market in terms of {{Basic_segments}}. Development trends observed and potential opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the Rain Gauge market on the global level are discussed in detail in the report. To provide a detailed Rain Gauge market value chain analysis, the report analyzes the downstream client survey, supply chain network, and other valuable information pertaining to the marketing channel.
To present a detailed competitive analysis of the Rain Gauge market, the report profiles the key players of the global Rain Gauge market. The individual contribution of these companies to overall Rain Gauge market performance is also analyzed in detail by the report, together with specifying their respective Rain Gauge market share. With the help of the information obtained through the analysis of the competitive landscape, the report estimates the prospective investment feasibility of the global Rain Gauge market.
The key vendors list of Rain Gauge market are:
Martin
Caipos GmbH
SENCROP
Stelzner / Pronova Analysentechnik GmbH?Co.KG
Lishman Ltd. Pessl Instruments GmbH
SPECTRUM Technologies Inc.
Toro
Decagon Devices
Hotraco Agri BV
STEP Systems GmbH
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
On the basis of types, the Rain Gauge market is primarily split into:
Siphon Rain Gauge
Weighing Rain Gauge
Tipping Bucket Rain Gauge
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Weather Station
Agricultural Research Institute
Others
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
* United States
* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
* China
* Japan
* India
* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
* Other Regions
The global Rain Gauge market research study has been composed using key inputs from industry experts. Furthermore, the extensive primary and secondary research data with which the Rain Gauge report has been composed helps deliver the key statistical forecasts, in terms of both revenue and volume. In addition to this, the trends and revenue analysis of the regional Rain Gauge market as compared to the global Rain Gauge market has been mentioned in this report. This will give a clear perspective to the readers how the Rain Gauge market will fare in each region during the forecast period.
MARKET REPORT
Centrifugal Finishing Machine Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2029
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Centrifugal Finishing Machine from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Centrifugal Finishing Machine market
Richwood Industries(US)
Best Technology(Hong Kong)
CLM Vibe Tech Inc(US)
GIANT FINISHING(US)
Pavan Group(Italy)
Hammond Roto-Finish(US)
KROMAS(Turkey)
Perfect Finish GmbH(Germany)
PERS(US)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
CENTRIFUGAL
GRINDING
Segment by Application
For Tools
For Bars
For Wet Polishing
For Dry Polishing
The global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Reasons why you should buy this report
Understand the current and future of the Centrifugal Finishing Machine Market in both developed and emerging markets.
The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Centrifugal Finishing Machine business priorities.
The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Centrifugal Finishing Machine industry and market.
Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth.
The latest developments in the Centrifugal Finishing Machine industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.
Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business.
Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Centrifugal Finishing Machine market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Centrifugal Finishing Machine Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Centrifugal Finishing Machine market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Centrifugal Finishing Machine market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Centrifugal Finishing Machine Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Centrifugal Finishing Machine market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
MARKET REPORT
Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2019 – 2027
Latest report on global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market by TMR (TMR)
Analysts at TMR (TMR) find that the global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:
Key Players Operating in Global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps Market:
- Sulzer Ltd
- Mather + Platt
- Schlumberger Limited
- Versa Pump Manufacturer Pte Ltd
- Ruhrpumpen Group
- TSURUMI MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
- KSB SE & Co. KGaA
- Changzhou Dongshen Pump Co., Ltd
Global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps Market: Research Scope
Global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps Market, by Power Rating
- 1 kW to 200 kW
- 200 kW to 400 kW
- Above 400 kW
Global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps Market, by Application
- Artificial Lifts
- Water Treatment
- Sewage Treatment
- Flood & Storm Water Control
- Others
Global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
What does the Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market research holds for the readers?
- One by one company profile of key vendors.
- Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market.
- Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps .
The Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market research clears away the following queries:
- What is the present and future outlook of the global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market on the basis of region?
- What tactics are the Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
- What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps market?
- Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029?
- Why region has the highest consumption of Submersible Mixed-flow Pumps ?
Reasons to choose TMR (TMR):
TMR (TMR) is equipped with highly-experienced professionals that perform a comprehensive primary and secondary research to provide minute details regarding the market. We publish myriads of reports for global clients irrespective of the time zone. Our reports are a result of digitally-driven market solutions that provide unique and actionable insights to the clients.
