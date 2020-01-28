MARKET REPORT
Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor Market Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players
The global microelectromechanical system (MEMS) sensor market was valued at $25.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $60.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2026. Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) are micrometer-scale devices that integrate electrical and mechanical elements. This technology includes very small, moving mechanical parts, and electrical components and is used to fabricate sensors such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, digital compasses, inertial modules, pressure sensors, humidity sensors, and microphones.
Impending need of device miniaturization in various electronic devices such as smartphones, wearable devices, medical instruments, and other electronic devices fuel the growth of the MEMS sensor market. The demand for these devices is on a continuous rise with the decline in average selling prices (ASPs) and increase in benefits of MEMS devices, such as low cost, less space consumption, and high accuracy. Moreover, these devices are small enough to be soldered directly onto the circuit boards, which reduces the cost of the technology.
MEMS Sensor Market
High adoption in smartphones, developments in the portable electronic market, increase in popularity of Internet of Things (IoT), and robust demand in the automation industry drive the growth of the overall microelectromechanical system (MEMS) sensor industry. Sensor manufacturing companies use MEMS technology to fabricate a wide range of sensors, owing to its low power consumption, small size, and high precision. These manufacturers are developing new MEMS-based sensors for various applications to increase their market presence in distinctive areas.
According to the MEMS sensor market analysis, factors such as surge in demand for wireless sensor in consumer electronics emerging trends of sensor in automotive industry, and increase in popularity of IoT in sensors boost the growth of the global MEMS sensor market share. However, high cost hampers the market growth. Furthermore, emerging trends toward autonomous vehicles and increase in adoption of MEMS sensor in biomedical sector are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for MEMS sensor market expansion.
Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor Market
By TypeOptical Sensor segment is projected as one of the most lucrative segments.
Segmentation
The global MEMS sensor market share is analyzed by type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is analyzed across inertial sensors, pressure sensor, optical sensor, environment sensor, and ultrasonic sensor. On the basis of application, the market is divided into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and telecommunication. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key leaders profiled in the MEMS sensor industry include Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom, Denso Corporation, HP Inc., NXP Semiconductors, and Knowles Corporation. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaboration to enhance their market penetration.
Top Impacting Factors
The factors such as rise in demand for wireless sensors, development of trends of sensors in automotive industry, increase in popularity of IoT in sensors, high cost, and increase in adoption of MEMS sensor in biomedical sector are expected to significantly affect the growth of the global MEMS sensor market. These factors are anticipated to either drive or hamper the MEMS sensor market growth.
Emerging trends of sensors in the automotive industry
Sensors have become an intrinsic part of the production process, as they help increase the efficiency and precision through automation. Sensors are used to keep a track of various parameters such as temperature, pressure, flow, level, and other parameters to control the whole process and ease it through robots. Smart MEMS sensors such as pressure sensors and sensors used in accelerometers are used in vehicles in the automobile industry to provide benefits such as safety and fuel efficiency. For instance, a smart sensor processes real-time data and notifies the engine-related problems. Moreover, these facilitate communication between engine, suspension, braking, and other controls of vehicles. Vehicle safety issues have led vehicle manufacturers to adopt smart sensors at a high rate, such as in airbags for safety. These air bags are more effective compared to the conventional air bags in sensing accidents, thus minimizing accidents and injuries sustained by the passengers. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the global MEMS sensor market size.
Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor Market
By ApplicationConsumer Electronics segment is expected to secure leading position during forecast period.
High Cost
The addition of sensors helps increase automation in electronic devices; however, it incurs an extra cost. The incorporation of sensors facilitates extra features and makes the devices more automated, although, it incurs some additional cost and thereafter it is avoided in cost-effective applications. In devices which are continuously used for a long time, such as smart phones, laptops, and cameras, sensors create heating issues and reduce their overall life as these devices have components, which are temperature sensitive. The devices which use battery as their power source, sensors reduce their battery life as they rely on device battery for their operation, and thus hampers the growth of MEMS sensor market forecast globally.
Moreover, smart sensors are expensive compared to other conventional sensors. Over the past five years, cost of smart sensors has reduced to about 10% per year due to increase in production and technological advancements in these sensors. However, they are still expensive as compared to other conventional sensors, thereby limiting the market growth. As a result, the adoption rate of these sensors is low across different applications. Thus, the high cost of smart sensors restrains the growth of the MEMS sensor market trends.
Emerging trends toward autonomous vehicle
The concept of driverless cars is based on the data collected by various MEMS sensors such as speed sensor, accelerometer, position sensor, proximity sensor, and others. This data is constantly collected and processed through a centralized control system, which controls the motion of car and the need for driver is eliminated. Companies such as Google and Tesla are investing heavily on R&D of these cars, and the technology is currently in testing phase. Positive results from tests are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the future. For instance, in October 2016, Google tested its driverless car in the UK for a 1-km stretch, near a railway station, and a fleet of 40 such cars is anticipated to be available for public use by next year, thus fueling the demand for MEMS in the years to come, and offering lucrative opportunities for MEMS sensor market forecast globally.
Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensor Market
By Region
2026 Asia-Pacific North AmericaEuropeLAMEAAsia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 23.9% during 2019-2026
Key Benefits for MEMS Sensor Market :
This study includes the analytical depiction of the global MEMS sensor market size along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The MEMS sensor market opportunity is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact on MEMS market analysis.
The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.
The report includes the MEMS sensor market share of key vendors and market trends.
MEMS Sensor Market Segmentation:
By Type
Inertial Sensor
Pressure Sensor
Optical Sensor
Environment Sensor
Ultrasonic sensor
MARKET REPORT
Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes business, shared in this Report.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
The following manufacturers are covered:
OMEGA Engineering
Hach
Bante Instruments
Metrohm
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Liquid Membrane
PVC Membrane
Segment by Application
Industrial Use
Laboratory Use
Others
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives Covered in this Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Market Report:
To study and analyze the global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes market by identifying its various sub segments.
Focuses on the key global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents Covered in the Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Market Report:
Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Segment by Type
2.3 Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Segment by Application
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Sodium Ion Selective Electrodes Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansios
MARKET REPORT
Nasal Implants Market Growth and Forecast2018 – 2028
Nasal Implants Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Nasal Implants market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Nasal Implants market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Nasal Implants market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.
The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Nasal Implants market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.
The competitive analysis included in the global Nasal Implants market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Nasal Implants market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.
The readers of the Nasal Implants Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.
Global Nasal Implants Market by Companies:
The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Nasal Implants market. Key companies listed in the report are:
Trends and Opportunities
The complexities involved in treating nose injuries have played a vital role in the growth of the global nasal implants market. Nasal injuries can be caused due to car accidents, sports mishaps, or other unanticipated happenings. Deformities in the nose take time to be restored to their normal shape, and hence, it is extremely important to use nasal implants. Furthermore, nasal anatomy is also a complex subject that cannot be easily deciphered. Hence, the use of nasal implants in the event of nose injuries is a common practice across the world. Owing to these factors, the global nasal implants market is projected to expand at a stellar pace in the years to follow.
Global Nasal Implants Market: Market Potential
The global market for nasal implants has been expanding alongside the growing concerns of the masses towards facial symmetry and attractiveness. Nasal deformities can have an impact on the mental health of individuals, and this necessitates proper treatment of injuries. Henceforth, the global demand for nasal implants is expected to keep rising in the years to follow.
Global Nasal Implants Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, the global market for nasal implants has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The market for nasal implants in North America has expanded alongside advancements in the field of nasal surgeries.
Global Nasal Implants Market by Geography:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Nasal Implants Market Report:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Nasal Implants Market
- Definition and forecast parameters
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Nasal Implants Market
- Business trends
- Regional trends
- Product trends
- End-use trends
Chapter 3: Nasal Implants Industry Insights
- Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape
- Vendor matrix
- Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Nasal Implants Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product Landscape
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
And Continue…
MARKET REPORT
Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2015 – 2025
Business Intelligence Report on the Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market
FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Non Fusion Spinal Devices by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2015 – 2025 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market during the assessment period 2015 – 2025.
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Non Fusion Spinal Devices market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.
Important queries related to the Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
Key Players
Some of the key participating players in this market are Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holdings Inc., DePuy Synthes and others.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Market Segments
-
Market Dynamics
-
Market Size
-
Supply & Demand
-
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
-
North America (U.S., Canada)
-
Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
-
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
-
Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
-
Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa (S. Africa, N. Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
