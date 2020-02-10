MicroRNA Research Tools Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2021

The global market for microRNA tools reached $756.5 million and $829.8 million in 2015 and 2016, respectively. This market is estimated to reach nearly $1.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% for 2016-2021.

Report Scope:

This report focuses on the global market of miRNA tools and provides an updated review including its applications in various arenas of diagnostics and therapeutics. The report deals with miRNA tools covering technologies used in the biomedical industry. These products are miRNA microarray, quantitative reverse transcription–PCR, next–generation sequencing, fluorescent in situ hybridization, isolation, purification, detection tools and other tools like inhibitors, probes and vectors.

The report also covers miRNA tools by end user and applications. The end users for miRNA tools are categorized as research, diagnostics, therapeutics, and service sectors. The report covers market application areas, such as cancer diseases, cardiovascular diseases, immunological diseases, neurological diseases, metabolic disorders and others (virology, endocrinology, plant science and genetic disease fields).

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12269

The scope of the study is global. BCC Research analyzes each market and its application, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares. The geographical regions covered in the report are the United States, Europe and emerging markets. The emerging market covers countries such as India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada among others.

Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis, new products and developments and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the industry. Notable players in this category are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen N.V., Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann–La Roche AG, and Bio–Rad Laboratories Inc.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for microRNA diagnostics and therapeutics, with an analysis of the commercial potential of this research field

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014, 2015, and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

– Examination of the extensive portfolio of miRNA pathway drug candidates, some already in Phase II clinical trials, showing promising clinical data in different areas of medicine, such as cancer, hepatitis infections, and cardiovascular diseases

– A focus on recent drug candidates, products, deals between different pharmaceutical companies, major participants, and new trends and developments

– Identification of the main markets for RNA therapeutics

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12269

Summary

Genomics and molecular studies are playing a key role in novel biomedical research. The expanding field of biomedical research and development is allowing researchers and scientists to focus on cell and tissue analysis, which play important roles in the diagnosis of various forms of cancer and other diseases. MicroRNA (miRNA) has emerged as a promising tool for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the last decade. Globally, researchers and healthcare professionals are exploring several avenues in miRNA research and development. Various tools such as microarray, quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (qRT–PCR), next–generation sequencing (NGS) and other analytical tools are being widely used for analysis and profiling of miRNA.

In the last decade, the overall miRNA tools market has witnessed a substantial increase in its usage in the biomedical industry. There has been an increase in the application of next–generation cell–analysis tools that targets cancers and other diseases including autoimmune diseases. Increasing research and development, growing incidence of various life–threatening diseases and increasing population are the driving forces for the growth of this market. Companies are focusing on enhancing biomedical research and advancement for superior technologies in order to provide better quality of treatment and therapies. In addition, increased government spending is also expected to support the growth of the market.

Over a very short period, researchers have reported several findings on specific microRNAs. The collaborative efforts of researchers and pharmaceutical industry are establishing miRNA as promising future drug candidate. MicroRNA diagnostics and therapeutics find applications in cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, cancer and other diseases. MicroRNAs have emerged as the key regulators of a large number of genes that play a role in many cellular processes and signaling pathways. They function in a range of diseases such as cancer and inflammation, emphasizing their potential as therapeutics and diagnostic biomarker tools.

Few of the key players in this industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen N.V., Affymetrix Inc., Illumina Inc. and Bio–Rad Laboratories Ltd. Major end users of these products are research centers, academic institutions, government and private laboratories, as well as pharmaceutical, diagnostic, biotechnology companies and the service sector.

In the examined period, the United States’ region held the largest share of the miRNA tools market. An aggressive research environment and government funding for various projects related to miRNA research is augmenting growth in this area. The European market for miRNA tools is predicted to growat a CAGR of REDACTED through 2021. The growth in the European countries is due to inclination towards research and better diagnostics in the healthcare sector.

The emerging regions, especially China and India, remain attractive markets for the healthcare sector. Asia is an upcoming market for various pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies because of its heterogeneous patient population pool. China has become a major center for research with a large number of collaborative research efforts throughout the region. Emerging markets are predicted to be REDACTED in 2021.