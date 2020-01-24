Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2026

In this report, the global Microseismic Monitoring Technology market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The major players profiled in this Microseismic Monitoring Technology market report include:

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market such as Microseismic, Inc., Geospace Technologies Corporation, ESG Solutions, Halliburton Company, ION Geophysical Corporation, Landtech Geophysics Ltd, Schlumberger Limited, Weir-Jones Group, Guralp Systems Limited, and Fairfield Geotechnologies among others. Leading players are focused on alliances with other players to launch new projects across the globe. For instance, in October 2018, Schlumberger Limited and TGS announced a multi-client seismic project in the Gulf of Mexico, U.S.. Both companies will apply their full handling ability and deliver the project in first quarter 2020. Seismic data will be acquired with the use of Fairfield Geotechnologies. This project will enhance the company’s current data coverage in the Gulf of Mexico.

The global Microseismic monitoring technology market has been segmented as follows:

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by Process

Data Acquisition

Data Processing

Data Interpretation

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by End-use

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Argentina Rest of South America



