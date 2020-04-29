Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Microsurgery Robot Market To Reach An Estimated Value Of US$ 1,562.9 Mn By 2028

Published

6 hours ago

on

Press Release

Advancements in technologies and their implementation in medical treatments has build-up a new stage to showcase in the last two decades. Microsurgery robots are stealing the spotlight owing minimally invasive nature, high precision and better patient outcome.

This has led to increasing adoption of microsurgery robot, robotic instrument and devices for microsurgeries where precision plays an important role. Reduced pain, blood loss and faster recovery are the further benefits of robotic surgery luring players in microsurgery robot market.

According to a latest research by the company, the global microsurgery robots market is anticipated to account for over US$ 1,562.9 Mn, in terms of value, by 2028 end. The report on microsurgery robots further projects significant growth potential with average year-on-year growth rate pegged at 7.3% through 2028.

Microsurgery robots finds the maximum application in urology surgery as it produces superior outcomes than open and laparoscopic urology procedures. In the US, 80% of total radical prostatectomies are performed robotically because of its significant outcomes compared to other techniques. Neurosurgery is growing dependency on microsurgery robots due to minimal complication and addition of high precision.

Tracing neurosurgery is reconstructive surgery for the utilization of microsurgery robotic systems. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 5,834,353 reconstructive procedures were performed in the US in 2017.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25117

The implementation of microsurgery robotic systems for reconstructive surgeries are patients increasing as newer and improved systems are emerging the microsurgery robotic surgery market. Microsurgery robotics for oncology is expected to grow with maximum CAGR due to promising results and elimination of surgeon’s hand tremor, increased flexibility and control.

The instrument segment of microsurgery robots market is segmented into three parts as per their function and position. This segment dominates as per revenue as it is expensive and is indispensable to conduct a microsurgery robotic procedure.

Accessories are the auxiliary devices attached to the main robotic instrument as per surgical procedures requisite. Accessories segment is expected to grow with high CAGR due to application of various accessories for specialized feature and function according to the surgical requirement.

Microsurgery robotic systems are most prevalent in hospitals, however, their adoption is increasing in ambulatory surgical centers. According to PMR, the hospital segment accounted for over 85% revenue share in the overall microsurgery robot market in 2017. Higher costs of microsurgery robots and limited adoption among ambulatory surgical centers creates a barrier for utilization of highly complicated robotic surgery instrumentation.

For Critical Insights On The Microsurgery Robot Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/25117

However, the growing popularity of microsurgery robot and its crossover success in clinical studies for developing better and advancer microsurgery robot and decrease in their price due to competition pressure can exponentially increase its implementation in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

North America region is anticipate to remain most dominant in the global microsurgery robot market. Further, the growing number of manufactures and availability of improved technologies in surgical robotics adds to the supremacy of North America in microsurgery robot market.

Moreover, Europe microsurgery robot market is estimated to create incremental opportunity worth approximately US$ 429.9 Mn between 2018 and 2028. APEJ region is forecast to behold most CAGR and potential to create a considerable revenue share in global microsurgery robot market.

Regional penetration of manufactures and increased availability of microsurgery robot is likely to boost the growth of the microsurgery robots market in the APEJ region. Increasing utilization of robotic systems and rising healthcare expenditure in CIS & Russia is expected to surge the demand for more advanced microsurgery robot.

PMR has segmented the global microsurgery robot market into component, applications, end users and region. In terms of revenue, the instruments segment in microsurgery robot will hold significant share over the forecast period. In contrary, the services segment in microsurgery robot market will exhibit limited investment opportunities, in terms of revenue, through 2028.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25117

Company Profiles

  • Intuitive Surgical
  • Stryker
  • Medtronic Plc.
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Globus Medical, Inc.
  • Smith & Nephew plc.
  • Corindus, Inc.
  • Renishaw plc.
  • TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.
  • Others.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Global Bike Trainer Market Industry Share Analysis by Technology Trend, Application and Revenue with Top Manufacturers

Published

47 seconds ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

Global Bike Trainer Market Research Report 2020 to 2026 segmented by product type, applications and offers complete Bike Trainer details including recent trends, Bike Trainer statistics, and growth factors. An in-depth study of leading Bike Trainer market players, supply chain scenario, business strategies and Bike Trainer development scenario is presented in this report. Various factors like Bike Trainer growth scenario, value chain analysis, deployment status and Bike Trainer industry landscape scenario are encompassed in this report. The forecast information related to Global Bike Trainer industry scenario is also portrayed in the report.

The report depicts the Bike Trainer forecast details to assist the users in planning the business strategies and prioritize the business which will lead to huge market returns. The key Bike Trainer players and their company profiles, Bike Trainer development scenario, business plans, and market share are studied at depth. The key Bike Trainer details like the product description, cost, demand and supply scenario, and worldwide Bike Trainer market drivers are analyzed at depth.

Request for a free sample report here https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3394055

The report starts with information related to the basic Bike Trainer introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Bike Trainer market gains during 2014 and 2018. The competitive scenario of all the world Bike Trainer market players on basis of the revenue gains is explained in the next section. The report represents the worldwide Bike Trainer industry data in a transparent and decisive way.

Worldwide Bike Trainer Market Segmentation:

To provide complete details related to Bike Trainer market, the report is divided into key players, types and applications. The leading players of Bike Trainer market includes

Kurt Kinetic
Feedback Sports
KEISER
CycleOps
Bateman
Tacx
Graber
Wahoo
Elite
Hongsen

Based on type, the Bike Trainer market is categorized into-


Smart Bike Trainers
Classic Bike Trainers
Others

According to applications, Bike Trainer market classifies into-

Training
Fitness
Others

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3394055

Globally, Bike Trainer market spread across-

1. North America Country (United States, Canada)
2. South America
3. Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
4. Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
5. Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

This Bike Trainer research document will answer the following questions:

– What is the expected market size and Bike Trainer growth opportunities in 2026?

– Which are the major Bike Trainer players and what are their business plans on a global scale?

– Which are the key factors that influence the Bike Trainer market growth?

– What challenges are faced by the dominant market players?

– Which are the major Bike Trainer producing regions?

– Which factors act as a barrier to the Global Bike Trainer market growth?

Furthermore, the worldwide Bike Trainer industry report presents the competitive market scenario which will help the emerging and existing Bike Trainer players to design market plans accordingly. Based on regions the Bike Trainer reports offers the consumption details, region wise Bike Trainer market share, revenue growth forecast to 2026. This report prepared in the form of graphs, tables, pie-charts will help all the Bike Trainer analysts, marketing people, business executives, consumers and suppliers in identifying the business opportunities. This study covers all the essential information regarding the Bike Trainer market which helps a new user to grasp the market thoroughly.

Direct Prchase Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3394055

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

New Report On Hydraulics and Hydrology Software Market 2019-2025: Upcoming Trends, Growth & Opportunity By Top Key Players-GEOSTRU, HydroCAD, Siemens PLM Software, DHI Group, Bentley Systems, Scientific Software Group, Aquaveo, Explostack

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

The “Hydraulics and Hydrology Software Market” 2019 report includes the market strategy, market orientation, expert opinion and knowledgeable information. Hydraulics and Hydrology Software report provides market growth and Revenue, market share and size that helps to understand future prospects. The Hydraulics and Hydrology Software report also covers the current market information, porter’s five forces analysis with threat of new entrants, threat of substitute products and services, key challenges, opportunities in Hydraulics and Hydrology Software Industry.

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1295800

The Hydraulics and Hydrology Software Industry Report is an in-depth study analyzing the current state of the Hydraulics and Hydrology Software Market. It provides a brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, classifications, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Hydraulics and Hydrology Software Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape.

Market Participants:

The MAJOR PLAYERS associated with the Hydraulics and Hydrology Software Market are
• GEOSTRU
• HydroCAD
• Siemens PLM Software
• DHI Group
• Bentley Systems
• Scientific Software Group
• Aquaveo
• Explostack
• ….

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in Hydraulics and Hydrology Software market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials.

In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Hydraulics and Hydrology Software Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Inquire More or Share Questions If Any before the Purchase on This Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1295800

No of Pages: 131

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into
Water
Storm
Wastewater
Others

The market study is being classified by Type, by Application and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Order a Copy of Global Hydraulics and Hydrology Software Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1295800

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Chapter 1: To describe Hydraulics and Hydrology Software Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Digital Content Creation, with sales, revenue, and price of Digital Content Creation, in 2014 and 2019.

Chapter 3: Hydraulics and Hydrology Software Creation, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2014 and 2019.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hydraulics and Hydrology Software Creation, for each region, from 2014 Hydraulics and Hydrology Software to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Hydraulics and Hydrology Software to 2019.

Chapter 11 Hydraulics and Hydrology Software market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025 Hydraulics and Hydrology Software Creation.

Chapter 12: To describe Hydraulics and Hydrology Software sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez
Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations
Orian Research Consultants
US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27
Email: [email protected]

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products.

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Global Variable Speed Belts Market Industry Size & Share, Business Strategies, Growth Analysis, Regional Demand and Revenue

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

Global Variable Speed Belts Market Research Report 2020 to 2026 segmented by product type, applications and offers complete Variable Speed Belts details including recent trends, Variable Speed Belts statistics, and growth factors. An in-depth study of leading Variable Speed Belts market players, supply chain scenario, business strategies and Variable Speed Belts development scenario is presented in this report. Various factors like Variable Speed Belts growth scenario, value chain analysis, deployment status and Variable Speed Belts industry landscape scenario are encompassed in this report. The forecast information related to Global Variable Speed Belts industry scenario is also portrayed in the report.

The report depicts the Variable Speed Belts forecast details to assist the users in planning the business strategies and prioritize the business which will lead to huge market returns. The key Variable Speed Belts players and their company profiles, Variable Speed Belts development scenario, business plans, and market share are studied at depth. The key Variable Speed Belts details like the product description, cost, demand and supply scenario, and worldwide Variable Speed Belts market drivers are analyzed at depth.

Request for a free sample report here https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3394070

The report starts with information related to the basic Variable Speed Belts introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Variable Speed Belts market gains during 2014 and 2018. The competitive scenario of all the world Variable Speed Belts market players on basis of the revenue gains is explained in the next section. The report represents the worldwide Variable Speed Belts industry data in a transparent and decisive way.

Worldwide Variable Speed Belts Market Segmentation:

To provide complete details related to Variable Speed Belts market, the report is divided into key players, types and applications. The leading players of Variable Speed Belts market includes

Fenner PLC (UK)
The Timken Company (US)
Arntz Optibelt GmbH (Germany)
DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Regina Industria SpA (Italy)
ContiTech AG (Germany)
Dayco Products, LLC (US)
Colmant-Cuvelier (France)
Tsubakimoto UK Ltd. (UK)
Gates Corporation (US)
Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation (US)

Based on type, the Variable Speed Belts market is categorized into-


Type 1
Type 2
Type 3

According to applications, Variable Speed Belts market classifies into-

Application 1
Application 2
Application 3

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3394070

Globally, Variable Speed Belts market spread across-

1. North America Country (United States, Canada)
2. South America
3. Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
4. Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
5. Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

This Variable Speed Belts research document will answer the following questions:

– What is the expected market size and Variable Speed Belts growth opportunities in 2026?

– Which are the major Variable Speed Belts players and what are their business plans on a global scale?

– Which are the key factors that influence the Variable Speed Belts market growth?

– What challenges are faced by the dominant market players?

– Which are the major Variable Speed Belts producing regions?

– Which factors act as a barrier to the Global Variable Speed Belts market growth?

Furthermore, the worldwide Variable Speed Belts industry report presents the competitive market scenario which will help the emerging and existing Variable Speed Belts players to design market plans accordingly. Based on regions the Variable Speed Belts reports offers the consumption details, region wise Variable Speed Belts market share, revenue growth forecast to 2026. This report prepared in the form of graphs, tables, pie-charts will help all the Variable Speed Belts analysts, marketing people, business executives, consumers and suppliers in identifying the business opportunities. This study covers all the essential information regarding the Variable Speed Belts market which helps a new user to grasp the market thoroughly.

Direct Prchase Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3394070

Continue Reading

Trending