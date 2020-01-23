Connect with us

Microwavable Foods Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2020

Microwavable food is a prepackaged meal that requires very little preparations. It has become an important part of modern diet. Busy life schedule coupled with increasing number of working women and ease of preparations are factors boosting the microwavable foods market. Packaging plays an important role in ensuring that the food remains suitable for cooking in microwave oven, even after a longer period of time. Different technologies are used for packaging include patterned susceptors technology, new tray-lidding methods and new cook bag techniques.

Global microwavable foods market is bifurcated into three categories: frozen microwavable foods, chilled microwavable foods and shelf stable microwavable foods. Frozen microwavable foods represent the largest and fastest growing microwavable foods product segment.

North America and Europe are the largest market for microwavable foods. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing market for microwavable foods.

Busy lifestyle paired with increasing number of working women, ease of preparation and increasing urban population are some of the major driving force for microwavable foods market. Hectic life schedule and corporate work culture in the cities have forced the consumers to demand more of ready-to-eat meals or other ready-to-eat food items. Microwavable foods help the customer to fulfill their demand of tasty eating with less time consumption. Additionally, increasing number of working women is driving the global microwavable foods market. Majority of working women in the western countries have less time for cooking. According to U.S. Department of Labor in 2013, there were 127.1 million working women in the U.S. which is expected to grow at 5.4% by 2022. The lifestyle of urban population is more fast-paced as compared to the rural population. Fast-paced lifestyle attracts people to microwavable foods.

Consumer perception towards microwavable food acts as a restraint for microwavable foods market. Sometime microwavable food perceived as an inferior substitute of fresh food. Consumers believe that food prepared few months or more before it is consumed is not fit for health.

The major companies operating in the microwavable foods market include-

  • Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation
  • Bellisio Foods Inc.
  • Campbell Soup Company
  • ConAgra Foods Inc.
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Kellogg Company
  • Kraft Foods Inc.
  • McCain Foods
  • Nestle SA
  • Pinnacle Foods Group LLC

Smart Pigs Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2019 – 2029

Smart Pigs Market: Introduction

The smart pigs are called as In-line inspection (ILI) smart pigs and they are used to travel through pipelines which will help the pipeline operators to detect issues in the internal portion of pipeline. Smart pigs are also used to perform preventative maintenance activities before an incident or accident occurs which would led to delay or leak. These smart pigs are widely used in oil and gas pipelines and installing smart pigs have reduced nearly 3/4th of incidents in pipelines.

The key advantage of smart pigs is that it is automatic and there is no need for halting flow of materials through pipelines. Further, the smart pigs are useful in inspection and cleaning which allows the pipeline to be completely inspected without any inspector or man power to monitor the inner section of the pipelines. The cleaning and inspection services are performed by smart pigs in a single time which saves time, money and enhances efficiency and life time.

The major difference between the smart pigs and the rest of pigs is that it can register the pipelines exact location in three dimensions (3D). Further, smart pigs can measure the actual wall thickness of pipelines for the determination and identification of wall thickness loss due to corrosion and wear, and for future comparison.

Smart Pigs Market: Market Dynamics

The key driving factor for the adoption of smart pigs over other mechanical pig devices is the end use industries measures the lost product opportunity which is the downtime with the monetary utilization. The global smart pigs market is also facing certain challenges such as the smart pigs are experiencing limitations with respect to the detection of small defects. In addition to that, the smart pigs are getting struck in the pipelines as it leads to high investment for the extraction and repair processes which is negatively impacting the market growth.

Currently, the smart pigs of Magnetic Flux Leakage technology is finding a key adoption rate over the others in the global smart pigs market. The manufacturing companies of smart pigs are focusing on exploring their market presence in Asian countries by delivering their services and technology to the client directly or through partnerships with service companies. In addition to that, the manufacturers are also entering into the services such as commissioning and pipeline maintenance which will be a key factor in the global smart pigs market.

Smart Pigs Market: Market segmentation

The global smart pigs market can be segmented into problem category, type of material flow, speed, technology and application.

On the basis of problem category, the global smart pigs market is segmented into:

  • Dents
  • Cracks
  • Corrosion
  • Route Surveying
  • Loss of Coating

On the basis of type of material flow, the global smart pigs market is segmented into:

  • Oil
  • Gas
  • Water and wastewater
  • Chemicals

On the basis of speed, the global smart pigs market is segmented into:

  • Less than 3 MPH
  • 3 to 5 MPH
  • Above 5 MPH

On the basis of technology, the global smart pigs market is segmented into:

  • Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)
  • Electromagnetic Acoustic Transduction (EMAT)
  • Internal Navigation System / Global Positioning System (INS/GPS)

On the basis of application, the global smart pigs market is segmented into:

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

Smart Pigs Market: Regional Outlook

The global smart pigs market is currently led by North America followed by Europe and East Asia. The new pipeline installation projects are having a linear growth in the regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America and these regions will offer major opportunity for the installation of smart pigs in the forecast period. The technological advancements and reduction in downtime associated with cost savings acts an important factors in positively influencing the adoption of smart pigs in the global market.

The oil and gas and chemical industries are having a moderate growth rate whereas water and wastewater industry is highly impacting the adoption of smart pigs in terms of growth rate. The countries such as China, India, Brazil, Malaysia, Australia and African countries will offer the key driving opportunities for the installation of smart pigs in the forecast period.

Smart Pigs Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global smart pigs market are:

  • 3P Services GmbH & Co KG
  • Apache Pipeline Products.
  • CDI
  • China Petroleum Pipeline Inspection
  • Dacon Inspection Services Co Ltd.
  • DSV Pipetronix Group
  • Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc.
  • GD Engineering
  • GE Oil and Gas (PII Pipeline Solutions)
  • Halliburton (Pipeline & Process Services)
  • i2i Pipelines
  • IK WORLDWIDE
  • iNPIPE PRODUCTS™
  • LIN SCAN Advanced Pipeline & Tank Services
  • Pigs Unlimited International, Inc
  • Pipeline Engineering & Supply Co. Limited
  • Propipe
  • ROSEN Group
  • T.D. Williamson, Inc.

Turbine Motor Market Playing Significant Growth During 2029

Turbine Motor Market: Introduction

The turbine motor is also called as turbine generator and the major function of turbine motor is to produce electricity. The turbine motors vary for different application in power generation. The turbine motors are used widely in wind turbines and other power plants. The key advantages of turbine motor is the requirement of air is 1/3rd less than that of pneumatic vane motor and the power to weight ratio is one half of the latter.

The turbine motors are manufactured by meeting motor controls of IEC and NEMA.  The under construction of renewable energy power plants to generate electricity for the future demand is expected to drive the global turbine motor market. The leading players in the turbine and turbine motor market are focusing on investing in research and development to create massive wind turbines by turbine manufacturers for both onshore and offshore applications.

Turbine Motor Market: Market Dynamics

The growing trend towards the green energy production and micro power plants have been driving factors for the market growth of turbine motors. The major challenge for the global turbine motor market is the high capital cost and maintenance that are involved and this will have a negative impact on the market growth.

The wind energy production and developing economies plans to enhance their wind energy capacity is driving the global turbine motor market. The global power giants such as Siemens, ABB and General Electric are acquiring new gas turbine power plant projects to install turbine motors and diagnostic services in Middle East countries such as Iran, Iraq etc. In addition to that, the steam turbine projects for the retrofitting business and modernization projects are driving the turbine motor market but it is expected to grow at a steady pace.

Turbine Motor Market: Market segmentation

The global turbine motor market can be segmented into type, and application.

On the basis of power rating, the global turbine motor market is segmented into:

  • Less than 300 W
  • 300 to 500 W
  • 500 to 1,000 W
  • 1,000 to 5,000 W
  • Above 5,000 W

On the basis of electric output, the global turbine motor market is segmented into:

  • AC
  • DC

On the basis of phase type, the global turbine motor market is segmented into:

  • Single Phase
  • Three Phase

On the basis of installation base, the global turbine motor market is segmented into:

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

On the basis of application, the global turbine motor market is segmented into:

  • Wind Turbine
  • Gas Turbine
  • Hydro Turbine
  • Steam Turbine

Turbine Motor Market: Regional Outlook

The green energy production in developed economies such as US, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Japan is keeping the global turbine motor market to have a linear growth trend. It is expected that the same trend will continue the same in the forecast period due to the government initiatives to reduce carbon footprints in developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, Thailand, and Indonesia. Further, the developed economies such as Germany are investing in combined wind and hydro power projects which will be a major trend in the forecast period and it will drive the global turbine motor market.

The turbine motor market is gaining a rapid growth potential in APAC region especially in countries such as China, Australia, India, and Indonesia. These countries are investing heavily in green energy production and to enhance their wind energy capacity especially in wind and hydro energy which is driving the sales of wind turbine motor. The turbine motor market is posing a strong growth due to new power plant projects for new hydropower stations in India and China as these countries will play a significant role in the global turbine motor market.

Turbine Motor Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global turbine motor market are:

  • ABB
  • ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A.
  • A-Wing International Co., Ltd
  • DEPRAG SCHULZ GMBH
  • Hangzhou Lectstyle Trade Co., Ltd.
  • Hoyer Motors
  • MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
  • Shanghai Dagan Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Siemens
  • Suzlon Energy Limited
  • TD Power Systems Private Limited
  • WEG
  • Yantai Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd.
  • YAWATA Electric Machinery Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Global Video Encoder Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)

Video Encoder Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Video Encoder Market.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Video Encoder Market.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Harmonic, Telairity, Hikvision, Axis Communications, Haivision, Dahua, Arris, Cisco, Bosch Security Systems, Ateme, Matrox, Vitec, Delta Digital VideoZ3 Technology, Vidicore, Streamingcodec, Beamr, ACTI,

By Type
Stand-Alone, Rack-Mounted,

By Application
Broadcast, Surveillance,

The report analyses the Video Encoder Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Video Encoder Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Video Encoder market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Video Encoder market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

Scope of the Video Encoder Market Report

Video Encoder Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Video Encoder Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:

Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Video Encoder Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Video Encoder Market Analysis By Type

Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –

