Microwave Ablation Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023 by Key Players Medtronic, AngioDynamics, MedWaves, Perseon

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the "Global Microwave Ablation Market" The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Overview: Microwave ablation refers to the surgical removal of a body tissue by transferring heat to the target tissue. The process is used to remove a tiny or large quantity of tissue. A specially equipped needle is inserted near the site with image-guided modalities such as computed tomography, ultrasonography, and magnetic resonance imaging. The needle is subjected to various form of electrical tests depending on the type of technology used. This is a form of thermal ablation with energy spectrum of 300 MHz to 300 GHz used to produce tissue-heating effects. The increasing demand for energy-based ablation devices has increased the demand for microwave ablation procedures across the globe. The market is driven by several factors that contribute to the business growth globally.

The rise in awareness about minimally invasive surgeries or procedures has created a high adoption as it is less painful, performed as an outpatient procedure, and unlike traditional open surgeries they are less expensive. Minimally invasive surgeries are emerging as potential replacements for conventional therapeutic cancer surgeries for the treatment of various tumors of the prostate gland, lungs, and liver. Further, robotic navigation technologies that perform microwave ablation procedures more accurately are being incorporated to increase the popularity of these surgeries. The cost of microwave tissue ablation treatment is directly proportional to the size of the tissue/tumor and the number of probes required for the surgery.

The major products in the market include:

-Solero MTA System

-NEUWAVE Microwave Ablation System

-Evident MW Ablation System

-AveCure Microwave System

-MicroThermX Devices

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Outlook 10

2 Report Outline 15

3 Market Snapshot 18

4 Market Outlook 24

5 Product Type: Market Size and Analysis 36

6 Application 43

7 End-Users 45

8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis 50

9 Competitive Landscape 61

10 Vendor Profiles 63

11 Companies to Watch For 85

