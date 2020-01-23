Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

To meet the strategic as well as specific needs of the organization or business, a comprehensive market research document such as this Global High Strength Steel Market report, has to be in place. All the data of this market report is exceptionally useful to the clients and businesses for making decisions related to revenue, investment, import, export and consumption. Geographical scope of the products is also carried out comprehensively for the major global areas such as Asia, North America, South America, and Africa which helps define strategies for the product distribution in those areas. Competitive landscape is explored in terms of product range, strategies, and future prospects of the key players of the Automotive industry.

Middle East & Africa automotive logistics market is projected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Market By Logistics Service (Inbound Logistics, Outbound Logistics, Aftermarket Logistics, Reverse Logistics), Function (Warehousing, Material Handling, Transportation, Management Services), Stage (Raw Materials Stage, Finished Product, Final Product Delivery, Sub-Assembly Modules), Distribution (Domestic, International), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Maritime, Airways), Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Rest Of Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Request for [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=middle-east-and-africa-automotive-logistics-market&sumit

Automotive logistics is referred as the process of transporting the finished vehicles and its spare parts from manufacturers or suppliers to the desired location of the end customers. Distribution of spare parts, in-bound production material and warehousing are some of the levels included in the throughout process which ensures smooth flow of operations. The increasing need of manufacturers for just-in-time delivery of spare parts has further created the need of automotive logistics, thereby making it one of the prominent aspects in the overall industry.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Market

Middle East & Africa automotive logistics market is segmented into five notable segments which are based on the basis of logistics service, function, stage, transportation mode and distribution.

On the basis of logistics service, the market is segmented into inbound logistics, outbound logistics, reverse logistics and aftermarket logistics.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into warehousing, material handling, transportation and management services.

On the basis of stage, the market is segmented into raw materials stage, sub-assembly modules, finished product and final product delivery.

On the basis of distribution, the market is segmented into domestic and international.

On the basis of transportation mode, the market is segmented into roadways, railways, maritime and airways.

Request for [email protected]https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=middle-east-and-africa-automotive-logistics-market&sumit

Competitive Analysis: Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Market

Some of the major players operating in the Middle East & Africa automotive logistics market are DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics, Inc., SNCF, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Penske, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG, Neovia Logistics Services, LLC., GEFCO, DACHSER, SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG, DB SCHENKER, Ryder System, Inc., CEVA Logistics, Imperial Logistics, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD., Kintetsu World Express, Inc. and DSV.

Recent Developments

In August 2019, DHL international Gmbh has partnered with Decathlon to support Decathlon’s global supply chain. Both companies are working together to operate successfully a multi-national supply chain making its stores with a stock of 22,400 products which includes more than 85 sports types. This development helps the company to enhance their business in retail logistics sector.

In July 2019, BMW Group has extended its contract with DHL Freight and has continued to manage the vehicle manufacturer’s overland logistics in seventeen countries. DHL Freight has even received a collaboration expansion due to which its supply chain management tender, associated with BMW Group has got additional seven areas. This development has helped the company to enhance their service portfolio by providing custom made logistic solutions.

In June 2019, Imperial Logistics, a logistic service provider formed new contract with VDL Nedcar. The new contract is meant to increase the logistic for new markets between Born and southwest Germany while increasing the round-trips for UK. Renewal of contract as well as enlarged business market will help the company to keep tight control over customer cost as well as manage the trip more efficiently.

Research Methodology: Middle East and Africa Automotive Logistics Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors, Bakers and Food Industrialists.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

About Us

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]

https://databridgemarketresearch.com