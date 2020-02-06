Midostaurin Drugs Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2030

Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market valued approximately USD 379.86 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The UTM system is future phenomenon which is projected for managing drones specifically small drones traffic in the lower level of airspace. The UAS traffic management system predicted to be a system of various subsystems that will work together to offer an end-to-end service. The increasing use of unmanned aircraft in commercial applications is expected to provide the growth to the market. This growth can be accredited to the growing use of drones in the other commercial and logistics & transportation applications. The growing needs of UTM solutions to participate autonomous aerial vehicles in the commercial area is the other factor prompting the growth of the market. However, growing safety and security concerns is the major restraining factor to the market growth.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Leonardo, Frequentis, Altitude Angel, Harris, Skyward IO, Lockheed Martin, Airmap, Nova Systems, Thales Group, Unifly, Rockwell Collins, Precisionhawk, DJI, Sensefly, Viasat. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-Use:

– Agriculture & Forestry

– Logistics & Transportation

– Surveillance & Monitoring

– Others

By Solution:

– Communication infrastructure

– Navigation infrastructure

– Surveillance Infrastructure

– Others

By Type:

– Non-Persistent UTM

– Persistent UTM

By Component:

– Hardware Equipment

– Software

– Services

– Security

– Flight Services

– Information Services

By Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market, by End-Use

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Agriculture & Forestry

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Logistics & Transportation

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continue……..

