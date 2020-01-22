Military Lighting Market Report and Analysis Forecast

Military Lighting Market Summary:

The Global Military lighting Market is estimated to reach USD 693.8 Million in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The growing demand for more efficient lighting solution, higher demand for dimming lighting, and increasing demand for aircrafts from the emerging and developed nations are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, ongoing demand for the cost effective LED lights is further pushing the growth of this market higher. On the contrary side, the higher cost of installation associated with the military lightings is likely to hinder the market growth.

Military lighting is referred as the lighting or illumination solutions that are designed in order to cater the need in the military areas and meets the specific standards set by the regulatory authorities. These military lightings provide the illumination, which are needed for the ground military, airborne, and naval or sea military application. These can also be used in the military vehicles, which are used in robust and critical envirnoments. Some key players of the market Oxley group, Avlite System, Ward Leonard CT LLC, Baja Designs, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Astronics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Cobham Plc, Luminator Technology Group and Zodiac Aerospace among others.

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global military lighting market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into IR lights, UV flashlights, solar lights, and High-Intensity Discharge (HID) lighting systems and others.

By application type, the market is segmented into ground, airborne, and naval.

Military Lighting Market, by Type

IR lights

UV flashlights

Solar lights

High-Intensity Discharge (HID) lighting systems

Others

Military Lighting Market, by Application

Ground

Military Base Lightings and Light Poles

Tactical Communications Centers

Military Airport, Runways and Parking Lots

UAV Control Stations

Vehicles Lighting

Airborne

Aircraft Interior Lights

Aircraft Exterior Lights

Naval

Military Lighting Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

