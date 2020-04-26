Military Logistics Market: Exploring the Impact of Trends on Strategies of Key Players: Lockheed Martin Corporation, ManTech International Corporation, Oboronlogistics LLC, One Network Enterprises, SCM Globe among others

The global military logistics market accounted for US$ 339.56 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 526.50 Bn by 2027, thereby registering an attractive CAGR growth rate of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.

The economies in the Asia Pacific region are experiencing a noteworthy growth in their military spending. For instance, countries, including Japan and India, boosted their military spending owing to rising tensions with China, as per global arms spending report published by SIPRI. In 2017, the Indian defense spending increased by 5.5% to approximately US$ 63.9 Bn, resulting in ranking India as one of the top five military spenders worldwide. Also, India is anticipated to witness the second-highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific Military Logistics Market, after China. The report further states that the Government of India is planning to modernize, expand, and improve the operational capability of defense, partially owing to rising tension with Pakistan and China.

Some of the key players operating in the Military Logistics market are AECOM, ANHAM, ASELSAN A.?., Claxton Logistics, Dyncorp International LLC, Fluor Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., KBR Inc., Klinge Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, ManTech International Corporation, Oboronlogistics LLC, One Network Enterprises, SCM Globe, and Thales Group among others.

Military Logistics market is segmented on the basis of the type and mode of transportation. The military logistics is primarily dominated by the logistics & distribution segment owing to notable demand for ensuring the existing supply of various components, devices, gears, food & medical supplies, and equipment among other logistical and operational support. However, the rise in emphasis towards achieving superior operational efficiencies along with reduced military budgets has propelled the demand for various optimization, executive management, and consulting related services.

The recent surge in budget cuts along with the rise in fluctuations of the number of military personnel along with growing demand for deployment as well as the integration of military technologies across the country’s vast military assets is also anticipated to attribute towards the growing demand for logistics support for the military. North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific collectively accounted for almost fourth-fifth of the total market share in 2018 and is further expected to continue to account for nearly 85% of the overall market size by 2027. Factors such as significantly large military budgets, a vast number of defense troops and military assets are attributed in their large market share and subsequently is expected to continue to drive the market during the forecast period.

