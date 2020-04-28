Military Night Vision Device Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2017 – 2025

Military Night Vision Device Market: Introduction

Night vision devices are used to enhance the ability to see in dark using various technologies. These devices tend to increase the perception of the human eye by creating brighter images. The Military sector has a wide application for night vision devices in order to sense as well as identify aims and targets during the situations which involve dark and under poor visibility levels. Military night vision devices are necessarily used by soldier or riflemen to helicopter pilot, tank and other military vehicle drivers.

The growing need of modern army to operate at night and during poor visibility conditions has led to the significant advancement in the technologies of night vision devices. Being one of the most crucial equipment for a soldier during the war, significant investment has been done in the research and development of the night vision device technologies. As a result, various types of technologies have been invented implementing a wide range of military night vision devices.

Military Night Vision Device Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for continuous innovation in the technology to be the most developed fighting force is expected to be the key driver for the military night vision device market. Increasing armed conflicts in various regions is contributing significantly to the rising demand for night vision devices serving military purposes. With the increased spending by the government on the devices to fulfill patrolling and combat operations, the global night vision device market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The night vision device technology has been significantly evolved from the use of bulky optical instrument to the lightweight and easy to handle goggles by the implementation of image intensification technology. The use of thermal imaging system by detecting infrared rays emitted by the heat sources, is an ongoing trend in the global military night vision device market.

Increasing developments in the electro optical technology creating the war field for the 24 hour battle ground have influenced the demand for night vision devices to a significant extent. Hence the manufacturers of night vision devices have to come up with innovative ideas and technology in order to manage their dominance in the market.

Military Night Vision Device Market: Segment

Global military night vision market can be segmented by device, by technology and by application

On the basis of type of device the global military night vision market can be segmented as

Goggles

Cameras

Scopes/Tubes

On the basis of type of technology the global military night vision market can be segmented as

Image intensifier

Thermal imaging

On the basis of application the global military night vision market can be segmented as

Infantry Weapon Sights (IWS)

Gunner Sights

Naval Trackers

Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPVs)

Driving Sights

Military Night Vision Device Market: Regional Outlook

Growing technological advancement in the military sector is expected to fuel the demand for new and innovative night vision devices across the globe. Increasing safety and security threat in various forms has led the military, paramilitary and other security forces to be more cautious which in turn is expected to drive the worldwide demand for military night vision device over the forecast period. Various proposals made by UK government to increase the national budget for armed forces for protection against potential attacks is expected to increase the demand for military night vision device in the European region.

Involvement of US in the armed conflicts in militarized zones in non-daylight timings has been a major endorsement of military night vision device. Asia is also expected to drive the market for military night vision device in the region during the forecast period owing to scope of military combat operations as well as night surveillance activities along the borders of sovereign states. The naval patrolling activity in North America and Asia is also expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of night vision device market

Military Night Vision Device Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Global Military Night Vision Device Market include: