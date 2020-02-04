Global Market
Military Personal Protective Equipment Market : Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2025
Military personal protective equipment has become a crucial and standard element of soldier equipment. One of the major factor driving the market is the increasing role of ground troops in different parts of the world such as Iraq, Afghanistan and India among others. The demand for military personal protective equipment is anticipated to be driven by modernization initiatives undertaken by several large defense spenders globally and various internal security threats, such as organized crime and terrorism among others.
One of the major factor driving the market is the increasing role of ground troops in different parts of the world such as Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq among others. As of 2014, there were 8 active military conflicts and 10 official wars known by the United States. In addition, there were also other violent clashes relating 64 countries and 576 separatist and militias groups. In 2016, in wars between Syria and Iraq, Afghanistan, South Sudan, the Lake Chad basin and Yemen helps the military personal protective equipment market to grow at a high CAGR which in turn is expected to boost the market.
Key players profiled in this report include 3M Ceradyne (United States), ArmorWorks (United States), Eagle Industries Unlimited Inc (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), DSM Dyneema (United States),Armorsource (United States), Du Pont (United States), Honeywell Advanced Fibres and Composites (United States), Revision Military Inc. (United States) and GentexCorporatio Corporation (United States) among others.
The segments covered in the Military Personal Protective Equipment market are as follows:
Global Military Personal Protective Equipment Market: By ProductType
• Body Armor (IBA)
• Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV)
• Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH)
• Pelvic Protection Systems (PPS)
• Life Safety Jackets
• Military Combat Eye Protection (MCEP)
• Others
Global Military Personal Protective Equipment Market: By Application
• Army
• Air Force
• Navy
• Others
Body armor (IBA), improved outer tactical vest (IOTV), advanced combat helmet (ACH), pelvic protection systems (PPS), life safety jacket, military combat eye protection (MCEP) and others sectors are the various product types of the military personal protective equipment market. Among various product types of the military personal protective equipment market body armor (BA) is the held the major market share in 2015 and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2018 – 2025.
The military personal protective equipment market has been segmented on the basis of application into army, air force, navy and others. Among various application of the military personal protective equipment market army held major market share in 2018 followed by navy and is expected to be remain the same during the forecast period of 2018 – 2025. Several countries are focusing on manufacturing better military personal protective equipment such as lightweight under suits, ballistic inserts, combat helmets and advanced night vision equipment that provide the benefits of enhanced protection and comfort to ground, navy and air forces. In 2015, the market is expected to be dominated by North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. In addition, Asia Pacific occupies more than 20% of the global market share, is driven by developing economies such as India, South Korea, Japan and China among others which are performing soldier modernization programs.
By geography, the military personal protective equipment market is classified into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In 2015, North America holds the largest market share in the military personal protective equipment followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. However, in 2024 Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for military personal protective equipment market followed by North America. China held the largest share for the military personal protective equipment market in Asia Pacific in 2015. It is also expected to experience healthy growth in the coming years. Growing research and development activities started by different research organizations acts as a driving factor of the market. In addition, growing concerns over the safety and protection of the forces is expected to propel the growth of the market.
Global Military Personal Protective Equipment Market: By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Immunosuppressants Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the Immunosuppressants Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of Immunosuppressants historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the Immunosuppressants during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of Immunosuppressants to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the Immunosuppressants offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the Immunosuppressants market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for Immunosuppressants. This contains opportunity analysis which provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the Immunosuppressants.
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the Immunosuppressants market. A global overview has been presented for Immunosuppressants products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the Immunosuppressants market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the Immunosuppressants market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the Immunosuppressants market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- Astellas Pharma, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mylan Laboratories Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi S.A.
Market Segmentation:
By Drug Class:
- Corticosteroids
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Calcineurin Inhibitors
- mTOR Inhibitors
- Anti-Proliferative Agents
- Others
By Indication:
- Organ Transplantation
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Non-Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases
By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital pharmacies
- Retail pharmacies
- Online pharmacies
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Drug Class
- North America, by Indication
- North America, by Distribution Channel
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Drug Class
- Western Europe, by Indication
- Western Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Drug Class
- Asia Pacific, by Indication
- Asia Pacific, by Distribution Channel
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Drug Class
- Eastern Europe, by Indication
- Eastern Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Drug Class
- Middle East, by Indication
- Middle East, by Distribution Channel
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Drug Class
- Rest of the World, by Indication
- Rest of the World, by Distribution Channel
- Rest of the World, by Country
Kaposi Sarcoma Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the Kaposi Sarcoma Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of Kaposi Sarcoma historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the Kaposi Sarcoma during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of a Kaposi Sarcoma to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the Kaposi Sarcoma offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for a Kaposi Sarcoma. This contains opportunity analysis that provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the Kaposi Sarcoma.
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. A global overview has been presented for Kaposi Sarcoma products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the Kaposi Sarcoma market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the Kaposi Sarcoma market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Hoffman-La Roche, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly & Co.
Market Segmentation:
By Treatment:
- Chemotherapy
-
Liposomal Anthracyclines
-
Alkaloids
-
- Immunotherapy
- HAART
By Distribution Channel:
- Hospitals
- Cancer Research Institutes
- Multispecialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Treatment
- North America, by Distribution Channel
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Treatment
- Western Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Treatment
- Asia Pacific, by Distribution Channel
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Treatment
- Eastern Europe, by Distribution Channel
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Treatment
- Middle East, by Distribution Channel
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Treatment
- Rest of the World, by Distribution Channel
- Rest of the World, by Country
G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market 2016-2028,Overview and scope, Industry Outlook, Size Forecast
A recent report published by QMI on the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research on the market of G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. The market report on the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) offers detailed information for stakeholders in the most comprehensive way on the current and future growth prospects of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market.
This report provides comprehensive taxonomy and the description of industry-related products, applications and end-user channels for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. This report also provides insight into market concepts for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs). This contains opportunity analysis that provides information on the most relevant macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market revenues and estimates for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs).
The market background is discussed in the report which sheds a light on the key drivers, threats, patterns, and opportunities in the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. A global overview has been presented for G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) products, supply chain analysis, and hazard analysis, which is expected to help readers identify the key factors that support the growth of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market.
The report discusses the regulatory scenario affecting approvals for the products, across leading regions. It also provides information on the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market adopted in leading countries. It includes a specific list of retailers and manufacturers dealing in the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. Readers will also be able to find regional developments and regulations that impact market growth.
Significant growth prospects are given for countries that also include key regional developments and factors that influence the growth of the demand for the G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) market. The report studies business patterns of top companies like- DiscoveRx Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Promega Corporation, Abcam plc, and HD Biosciences Co. Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
By Assay Type:
- cAMP Assays
- Calcium Level Detection Assays
- GTPÎ³S Binding Assays
- Reporter Gene Assays
- Receptor Internalization Assays
- cGMP Assays
By Therapeutic Areas:
- Cardiovascular System
- Central Nervous System
- Respiratory System
- Immune System
- Reproductive System
- Oncology
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- North America, by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- North America, by Assay Type
- North America, by Therapeutic Areas
- North America, by Country
- Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Western Europe
- Western Europe, by Assay Type
- Western Europe, by Therapeutic Areas
- Western Europe, by Country
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific, by Assay Type
- Asia Pacific, by Therapeutic Areas
- Asia Pacific, by Country
- Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Russia
- Turkey
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe, by Assay Type
- Eastern Europe, by Therapeutic Areas
- Eastern Europe, by Country
- Middle East
- Middle East, by Country
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East
- Middle East, by Assay Type
- Middle East, by Therapeutic Areas
- Middle East, by Country
- Rest of the World
- Rest of the World, by Country
- South America
- Africa
- Rest of the World, by Assay Type
- Rest of the World, by Therapeutic Areas
- Rest of the World, by Country
