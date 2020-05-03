Military Truck Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and, Key Players Forecast 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of the Military Truck Market with detailed market segmentation by propulsion, transmission type, axle, application, and geography. The global military truck market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading military truck market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key military truck companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- ARQUUS, CNH Industrial N.V. (IVECO DEFENCE VEHICLES), Daimler AG, General Dynamics Corporation, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Oshkosh Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Tata Motors, Textron Systems

The military truck market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the growing demand for multipurpose military trucks and rising investments in military equipment across the globe. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and uncertain oil prices could affect the growth of the military truck market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. In spite of these restraining factors, the rising demand for technologically advanced as well as electric/hybrid military trucks is projected to drive the growth of the global military truck market across all regions.

Military trucks are used for various purposes such as logistics & cargo, troop, and utility applications. For land combat situations, some of these trucks also have vehicle armour plate and off-road capability. These trucks come in various axle configurations of 4×4, 6×6, 8×8 and others to meet the specific application requirements. The rising investments in military equipment by various governments worldwide and availability of customized & technology driven military trucks are some of the factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of global military truck market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The report analyzes factors affecting military truck market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the military truck market in these regions.

