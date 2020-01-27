MARKET REPORT
Milk Protein Concentrate Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2028
Milk protein concentrates are milk products with concentrated contents of milk protein. Milk protein concentrates are produced by processing skim milk. In the United States, milk protein concentrates are defined as “any complete milk protein concentrate (lactalbumin and casein) that contains 40% or more protein by weight.”
Producing milk protein concentrates from skim milk involves a series of procedures such as ultrafiltration, evaporation, and spray drying. Ultrafiltration separates whole milk into skim milk and cream, removing the liquid to obtain small molecules of protein and minerals. Milk protein concentrates are normally produced in the dry, powder form, and can be used in various dairy and food products, including desserts and energy bars, which mainly drives the milk protein concentrate market.
Milk Protein Concentrate Market – Notable Developments
- In July 2018, Fonterra’s global dairy ingredients brand – NZMP announced that it will launch a new range of milk protein concentrates in the North American region. The company announced that the new product range will include fast-digesting milk protein concentrates and 14% high-protein ready-to-drink medical beverage. Fonterra also made announcements about its partnership with The a2 Milk Company (a2MC), which is mainly aimed at expanding company’s existing product range that includes recent additions such as low-lactose, organic and high protein milk products.
- Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Limited – a New Zealand-based stakeholder in the milk protein concentrate market – recently announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PT Sanghiang Perkasa (Kalbe) – a health and nutrition company based in Indonesia. The company aims to build a strong presence in South East Asia by leveraging Kalbe’s reach across a large consumer base in the region.
- Idaho Milk Products, another US-based player in the milk protein concentrate market recently declared its plans to expand its milk processing facility in Jerome, Idaho by one-third. The company also announced that it will invest nearly US$ 26 million in the expansion of the facility in order to accommodate an additional 1 million pounds of locally sourced milk each day.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global milk protein concentrate market include –
- Westland
- Fonterra
- Tatura
- Erie Foods
- Nutrinnovate Australia
- Idaho Milk
- Darigold Ingredients
- Grassland
- Paras
- Glanbia
- Enka S�t
- Kerry
Milk Protein Concentrate market Dynamics
Health-conscious Consumers Seeking Nutritious On-the-go Snack Options Trigger Milk Protein Concentrate market Growth
An alarming rise in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, is encouraging consumers to adopt healthier eating habits. The recent developments in the milk protein concentrate market are mainly attributed to the palpable shift in dietary habits of a large consumer base, which is inclined towards food products with more nutrition.
Furthermore, the fast-paced lifestyle has been attributed for the increasing trend of healthy snacking. Growing popularity of nutritious food products for on-the-go snacking is emerging as a prominent trend among young-adult consumers. Leading players in the milk protein concentrate market are capitalizing on the increasing demand for healthy snacks and improving profitable sales of milk protein concentrates with the rapidly-multiplying number of health-conscious consumers worldwide.
Increasing Consumption of Protein for Weight Management will Boost Milk Protein Concentrate market Growth
The health and wellness trend is on the rise among consumers across the world, especially in developing countries. Growing prevalence of obesity is triggering consumers to engage in physical fitness activities and concentrate on obtaining specific nutrients to accelerate weight loss processes. The belief the consuming more proteins can speed up fat loss is taking roots among consumers, which is likely to augur well for the milk protein concentrate market.
New-generation dairy ingredients, such as milk protein concentrates, hold great potential for foods and beverages with high protein content, thereby leading players in the milk protein concentrate market are aiming to capitalize on the substantial rise in demand for high-protein foods by targeting leading players in the food & beverage industry.
Fluctuating Dairy Prices Worldwide – A Prominent Challenge for Milk Protein Concentrate market Players
Being a raw material dependent market, the growth and development of the milk protein concentrate market is mainly influenced by the supply and prices of milk, which is the primary raw ingredient used in the manufacturing of milk protein concentrates. A variety of factors that impact the milk industry and dairy prices remain instrumental in driving or impeding growth of the milk protein concentrate market. Thereby, uncertainties associated with milk prices and supply continue to remain a prime challenge for milk protein concentrate market player.
Milk Protein Concentrate market Segmentation
Based on ingredient types, the milk protein concentrate market is segmented into
- Milk Protein Concentrates (MPC)
- Milk Protein Isolates (MPI)
- Co-precipitates
- Blends
- Total Milk Proteins (TMP)
Based on the contents, the milk protein concentrate market is segmented into
- 85%
- 70%-85%
- 70%
Based on the end-use applications, the milk protein concentrate market is segmented into
- Nutrition products
- Dairy products
- Cheese products
- Others
Physiotherapy Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2022
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Physiotherapy Equipment market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Physiotherapy Equipment market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Physiotherapy Equipment market. All findings and data on the global Physiotherapy Equipment market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Physiotherapy Equipment market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Physiotherapy Equipment market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Physiotherapy Equipment market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Physiotherapy Equipment market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
Market segmentation includes demand for individual end-users in all the regions and countries.
The report also includes Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to detect the threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, rivalry among the competitors, and bargaining power of the buyers. The report has detected that there are low concentration of suppliers and chances of forward integration are medium. Capital requirement is medium among the new players, who are expected to abide by the regulatory requirements and build a brand identity to make a mark in this market.
Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Physiotherapy Equipment Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Physiotherapy Equipment Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
The Physiotherapy Equipment Market report highlights is as follows:
This Physiotherapy Equipment market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.
This Physiotherapy Equipment Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.
The expected Physiotherapy Equipment Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report
This Physiotherapy Equipment Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.
Global Coffee Capsules Market Analysis, Growth, Demand & Forecast 2020-2026
To analyze growth trajectory and present an industry overview of the global Coffee Capsules market, the report titled global Coffee Capsules market begins with definition, executive summary, segmentation and classification, Coffee Capsules industry chain analysis, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Coffee Capsules market.
Throughout, the Coffee Capsules report has maintained an analytical approach to present an executive-level blueprint of the global Coffee Capsules market, with key focus on Coffee Capsules operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The primary aim of the report is to study the Coffee Capsules market potential exhibited by the Coffee Capsules industry and evaluate the concentration of the Coffee Capsules manufacturing segment globally. Through a detailed analysis, the report finds the best avenues of investment for the global Coffee Capsules market. Coffee Capsules Market classification in terms of region included in this section of the report will help companies understand individual growth prospects for the Coffee Capsules market across the regions (regions covered in the report) over the forecast period.
To study the Coffee Capsules market in the global scenario, the report segments the market in terms of {{Basic_segments}}. Development trends observed and potential opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the Coffee Capsules market on the global level are discussed in detail in the report. To provide a detailed Coffee Capsules market value chain analysis, the report analyzes the downstream client survey, supply chain network, and other valuable information pertaining to the marketing channel.
To present a detailed competitive analysis of the Coffee Capsules market, the report profiles the key players of the global Coffee Capsules market. The individual contribution of these companies to overall Coffee Capsules market performance is also analyzed in detail by the report, together with specifying their respective Coffee Capsules market share. With the help of the information obtained through the analysis of the competitive landscape, the report estimates the prospective investment feasibility of the global Coffee Capsules market.
The key vendors list of Coffee Capsules market are:
Massimo Zanetti
NestlÃ©
Keurig Green Mountain
Lavazza
Dunkin
Community Coffee
Reily Foods
Kraft
DE Masters Blenders
J.M. Smucker
Starbucks
IllycaffÃ¨
Peetâ€™s Coffee & Tea
Caribou Coffee
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
On the basis of types, the Coffee Capsules market is primarily split into:
Closed Source System
Open Source System
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Household
Commercial
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
* United States
* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
* China
* Japan
* India
* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
* Other Regions
The global Coffee Capsules market research study has been composed using key inputs from industry experts. Furthermore, the extensive primary and secondary research data with which the Coffee Capsules report has been composed helps deliver the key statistical forecasts, in terms of both revenue and volume. In addition to this, the trends and revenue analysis of the regional Coffee Capsules market as compared to the global Coffee Capsules market has been mentioned in this report. This will give a clear perspective to the readers how the Coffee Capsules market will fare in each region during the forecast period.
Market opportunity and growth drivers of Automotive Fabric market till 2026
To analyze growth trajectory and present an industry overview of the global Automotive Fabric market, the report titled global Automotive Fabric market begins with definition, executive summary, segmentation and classification, Automotive Fabric industry chain analysis, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Automotive Fabric market.
Throughout, the Automotive Fabric report has maintained an analytical approach to present an executive-level blueprint of the global Automotive Fabric market, with key focus on Automotive Fabric operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The primary aim of the report is to study the Automotive Fabric market potential exhibited by the Automotive Fabric industry and evaluate the concentration of the Automotive Fabric manufacturing segment globally. Through a detailed analysis, the report finds the best avenues of investment for the global Automotive Fabric market. Automotive Fabric Market classification in terms of region included in this section of the report will help companies understand individual growth prospects for the Automotive Fabric market across the regions (regions covered in the report) over the forecast period.
To study the Automotive Fabric market in the global scenario, the report segments the market in terms of {{Basic_segments}}. Development trends observed and potential opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the Automotive Fabric market on the global level are discussed in detail in the report. To provide a detailed Automotive Fabric market value chain analysis, the report analyzes the downstream client survey, supply chain network, and other valuable information pertaining to the marketing channel.
To present a detailed competitive analysis of the Automotive Fabric market, the report profiles the key players of the global Automotive Fabric market. The individual contribution of these companies to overall Automotive Fabric market performance is also analyzed in detail by the report, together with specifying their respective Automotive Fabric market share. With the help of the information obtained through the analysis of the competitive landscape, the report estimates the prospective investment feasibility of the global Automotive Fabric market.
The key vendors list of Automotive Fabric market are:
Martur Automotive Seating Systems
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC
Seiren Co., Ltd.
Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.
Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.
Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.
Takata Corporation
Trevira GmbH (Germany)
SRF Limited
ACME Mills Company
CMI Enterprises Inc.
Adient PLC
Krishna
TB Kawashima Co., Ltd.
Heathcoat Fabrics Limited
Haartz Corporation
Bmd Private Ltd.
Glen Raven, Inc.
Borgers Se & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Lear Corporation
Chori Co., Ltd.
Tenowo GmbH
Moriden America Inc.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
On the basis of types, the Automotive Fabric market is primarily split into:
Knitted Fabric
Woven Fabric
Non-woven Fabric
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Seat
Car Roof
Carpet
Airbags
Safety Belts
Others
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
* United States
* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
* China
* Japan
* India
* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
* Other Regions
The global Automotive Fabric market research study has been composed using key inputs from industry experts. Furthermore, the extensive primary and secondary research data with which the Automotive Fabric report has been composed helps deliver the key statistical forecasts, in terms of both revenue and volume. In addition to this, the trends and revenue analysis of the regional Automotive Fabric market as compared to the global Automotive Fabric market has been mentioned in this report. This will give a clear perspective to the readers how the Automotive Fabric market will fare in each region during the forecast period.
