Mineral Desiccant Market -Technology,Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Mineral Desiccant Market: Overview

Desiccants are commonly utilized to induce dryness and reduce the moisture in the environment. They are considered hygroscopic substances that induce or sustain a state of dryness (desiccation) in their vicinity. Commonly encountered pre-packaged desiccants are solids that absorb water. Desiccants are employed to eliminate excessive humidity that would degrade or destroy products sensitive to moisture. It contains adsorbents with tiny pores of a precise and uniform size used for gases and liquids. Commonly used desiccants are silica gel, activated alumina, activated carbon, molecular sieves, montmorillonite clay, and aluminosilicate minerals (ceramic balls) or reactive ∝-alumina (tabular alumina).

The mineral desiccant market can be segmented based on process type, application, and region. Mineral desiccant is produced through the refining process, which helps in the removal of impurities and moisture. Based on process type, the mineral desiccant market can be bifurcated into silica gel desiccant and clay desiccant. Silica gel desiccant has high specific surface area, which allows it to adsorb water readily. Thus, it is useful as a drying agent. Clay desiccant is made up of montmorillonite clay, which is a naturally occurring porous adsorbent. It is chemically inert and non-corrosive. It is primarily composed of calcium and magnesium aluminum silicates. Mineral desiccant is applied in oil and gas, petrochemicals, construction, pharmaceuticals, refractories, processing industries, water treatment plants, and abrasives. Mineral desiccant is also used in air conditioning systems. Industrially, the mineral desiccants are widely utilized in controlling the level of water in gas streams.

Mineral Desiccant Market: Drivers & Restraints

Mineral desiccant offers several benefits. For instance, it acts as a good humidity controller and excellent drying agent. It possesses good adsorption characteristics. Silica gel desiccant has considerable porosity, and large area for the exchange of matter. Desiccants are also used to remove water from solvents, typically required in chemical reactions that do not tolerate water. New innovations and advancements are emerging for the development and cost reduction of mineral desiccant. Mineral desiccant helps remove impurities in the environment and protect the quality and properties of goods against moisture attacks. High cost of investment for setting up machineries is one of the restraints of the mineral desiccant market. The maintainece cost of the mineral desiccant machinery is also high.

Mineral Desiccant Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the mineral desiccant market include Almatics, BASF, WR Grace, Zeochem, Calgon Carbon, Linde, Absortech Australia, C-E Minerals, and others.