Mineral Salt Ingredients Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2017 – 2025

Notable Developments

The growing concerns of the healthcare industry with regard to insufficient salt intake has led to several market developments.

Cattle breeding has witnessed the emergence of several new trends over the past decade. Owners of cattle farms are resorting to the practice of designing custom mineral programs that can help in improving the health of cattle. Use of mineral salt ingredients for developing these programs has paved way for market growth. The immunity of young calves can be substantially enhanced with the use of these ingredients. The investments made towards developing these programs shall trickle down to the global mineral salt ingredients market.

Then healthcare industry has played an integral role in driving sales across the mineral salt ingredients market. The leading market players are on the lookout for fresh developments in the field of medicine and healthcare. This shall help them in understanding the propensities of their consumers.

Global Mineral Salt Ingredients Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Medication in Infants

Advancements in healthcare and medicine have been at the helm of market growth in recent times. Medical professionals prescribe tablets rich in mineral salts for children at a risk of suffering from iron-deficiency. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials used to manufacture products containing mineral salt ingredients has also aided market growth. It is important to understand that mineral salt ingredients are different from natural salt occurring as NaCl. This difference is essential for analysing the mineral salt ingredients market in exclusivity. Several experts point to the importance of mineral salt ingredients in the food industry. This is also an integral factor responsible for the growth of the global market.

Growing Incidence of Iron-Deficiency Diseases

Rising incidence of diseases such as goitre, osteoporosis, excessive fatigue, and anaemia is related to insufficient intake of key nutrients. For this reason, consumption of food products containing mineral salt ingredients is extremely important for the masses. Furthermore, investments in research have paved way for faster manufacturing of salt-based products. Rising inclination of the masses towards healthier lifestyles has garnered the attention of the market players. These vendors are capitalising on the need for salt-based products amongst children and adults. There is a large playfield of opportunities at the disposal of the leading players.

The global mineral salt ingredients market can be segmented by:

Product Type

Micro Minerals

Macro Minerals

Sodium

Magnesium

Potassium

Phosphorus

Chloride

Calcium

Application

Dairy Products

Agriculture

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Functional Foods

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

For regional segment, the following regions in the Mineral Salt Ingredients market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

