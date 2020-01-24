Mining Chemicals Market is anticipated to grow over US$ 7540.0 Million by 2024 with Leading Manufacturers – Dow, Akzonobel, BASF, Clariant, Cytec Industries, Kemira Oyj, Huntsman, Orica

The demand for Mining Chemicals Market 2019 is anticipated to be high for the next few years. By considering this demand we provide latest Mining Chemicals Market Report which gives complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth and forecast till 2024. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecasts.

Global Mining Chemicals Market Overview:

The Global Mining Chemicals Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Mining Chemicals market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0212956876001 from 5400.0 million $ in 2014 to 6000.0 million $ in 2019, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Mining Chemicals market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Mining Chemicals will reach 7540.0 million $.

The major factors driving the growth of the Global Mining Chemicals Market are increasing industrialization and infrastructural development. High demand for mining chemicals is primarily attributed to increasing complexity of ores and decreasing ore grades. The Mining Chemicals Market has come across new opportunities due to the growing stringent government regulations on wastewater pollution, coupled with the rising demand for quality minerals.

The Global Mining Chemicals Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Mineral Type, Application and Region. Based on the Product Type, the market is classified into Frothers, Flocculants, Collectors, Solvent extractants and Grinding aids. On the basis of Mineral Type, the market is sub-segmented into Base metals, Non-metallic minerals, Precious metals, Rare earth metals and others. Based on the Application, the market is sub-segmented into Mineral processing, Explosives & drilling, Water & wastewater treatment and others.

In terms of the regional analysis, APAC dominates the demand for Mining Chemicals Market and is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. In the region, China serves as the largest market for Mining Chemicals. China is the largest producer of various minerals, along with coal and gold. In addition, it is the largest consumer of such mining products. Besides this, Chinese manufacturers export large volumes of mining chemicals to neighbouring countries. Owing to such factors and being one of the major markets for Mining Chemicals, the country is expected to witness substantial growth in the demand for Mining Chemicals during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

1 Akzonobel N.V.

2 BASF SE

3 Clariant Ag

4 Cytec Industries Inc.

5 Kemira Oyj

6 Dow Chemical Company

7 Huntsman Corporation

8 Orica Limited

9 Arrmaz Products L.P.

10 SNF Floerger Sas and More………….

Latest Business News:

Dow (January 15, 2020) – Dow and Avangard Innovative advance plastic circularity with agreement to supply recycled plastics for Dow technologies – In an exclusive agreement, Houston-based waste-optimization specialist Avangard Innovative LP (AI) will supply post-consumer resin (PCR) plastic film pellets to Dow, a significant addition to Dow’s plastic circularity portfolio that is aligned with the company’s goal to advance the circular economy for plastics and minimize waste in the environment.

The companies expect to begin offering Dow’s first ever PCR-based innovations later this year to North American customers who are demanding stronger sustainability profiles in targeted applications such as liners, shrink wrap and protective packaging, among others. Dow will initially use the PCR from AI to create linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE) products.

“We’re giving our customers the tools they need to supply consumers with products made from recycled plastic, like the liners they place into their waste bins and the shrink wrap they use to bundle and ship packaged goods,” said Victor Zapata, Dow’s recycling commercial director for Latin America and North America. “This collaboration combines AI’s waste collection and sortation technology with Dow’s materials science expertise, application expertise and operational scale to bring a consistent processing, reliable supply of PCR-based LLDPE and LDPE to our customers throughout North America.”

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Mining Chemicals in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Mining Chemicals Market.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Mining Chemicals Market Report 2019

1 Mining Chemicals Product Definition

2 Global Mining Chemicals Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Mining Chemicals Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Mining Chemicals Business Revenue

2.3 Global Mining Chemicals Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Mining Chemicals Business Introduction

3.1 Akzonobel N.V. Mining Chemicals Business Introduction

3.2 Basf Se Mining Chemicals Business Introduction

3.3 Clariant Ag Mining Chemicals Business Introduction

3.4 Cytec Industries Inc. Mining Chemicals Business Introduction

3.5 Kemira Oyj Mining Chemicals Business Introduction

3.6 The Dow Chemical Company Mining Chemicals Business Introduction

