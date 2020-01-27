Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market Patents Analysis 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Trends and Opportunities

Several key factors pertaining to the field of drug discovery and therapeutic action have been driving the demand for mixed mode chromatography in recent times. The medical and healthcare industries have been on the lookout for manufacturing drugs that can help in curing diseases such as Zika, H1N1, and Ebola. A large number of bio-pharmaceutical companies have become ardent consumers of mixed mode chromatography resin, and hence, the growth of the market is projected to trace an upward graph over the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the use of chromatography techniques for separation, purification, and analysis of complex compounds has also aided the growth of the global mixed mode chromatography resin market. Other key industries that deploy mixed mode chromatography resin for several processes include biochemistry, environmental sciences, and chemicals.

Despite the starry growth rate of the global market for mixed mode chromatography resin, the high overall costs of chromatography could restrain demand for this technique. The high cost of raw materials and lack of lack skilled labor are the key reasons behind the increased overall cost of mixed mode chromatography.

Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for mixed mode chromatography in North America has been the highest amongst all other regional pockets. This escalating regional demand owes to the huge-scale investments made by the US government towards enhancing research and development activities. The market for mixed mode chromatography in Asia Pacific has also been expanding at an astral rate over the past decade. This regional growth can be attributed to the efforts of the governments in India and China to enhance their pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure, availability of cheap labor, and increasing disposable income are amongst other drivers of demand within the Asia Pacific mixed mode chromatography resin market.

Global Mixed Mode Chromatography Resin Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global market for mixed mode chromatography resin consists of the following players: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, and Danaher Corporation.

