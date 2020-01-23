Mobile Accelerator Market 2020 Business Statistics Focus Report Growth by Top Key Players -Akamai Technologies, Ascom Holding AG, Equinix, Flash Networks,  Huawei Technologies

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The ubiquitous nature of mobile phones has made these devices to become an important and integral asset in day-to-day human lives. Marketers see this as a big opportunity for marketing and ensuring the maximum reach through a mobile phone. Mobile accelerators are used for increasing the speed of application development and also enable efficient access to the applications on a mobile phone. Other functions of the mobile accelerator technology include enhancing the speeds of web content, and network and mobile applications. The technology is also used for streamlining web performance. Rising demands for enhancing the user quality of experience (QoE) by optimizing web and content information.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rapid rise in the penetration of mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones coupled with impressive growth in the usage of social media applications is anticipated to boost the demands for the mobile accelerator market globally. Privacy concerns regarding the sharing of user-sensitive data with the third party are one of the major restraining factors in the mobile accelerator market. Encouraging initiatives towards developing the internet infrastructure in the developing economies is further anticipated to provide good opportunities to the players operating in the mobile accelerator market.

Key players profiled in the report include Akamai Technologies Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Equinix, Inc., Flash Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., RapidValue IT Services Private Limited, Riverbed Technologies Inc., Rockstart Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Mobile Accelerator Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of type, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Mobile accelerator market with detailed market segmentation by type, application type, end-user, and geography. The global mobile accelerator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile accelerator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mobile accelerator market is segmented on the basis of type, application type, and end-user. On the basis of type, the mobile accelerator market is segmented into source optimization, network optimization, and client/device optimization. The mobile accelerator market on the basis of the application type is classified into M-Commerce, music and messaging, e-commerce, education, entertainment, gaming, health and fitness, location-based service, and social networking. Based on end-user, the mobile accelerator market is segmented into content providers, service providers, and network infrastructure providers.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MOBILE ACCELERATOR MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. MOBILE ACCELERATOR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. MOBILE ACCELERATOR MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. MOBILE ACCELERATOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. MOBILE ACCELERATOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION TYPE

9. MOBILE ACCELERATOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

10. MOBILE ACCELERATOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. MOBILE ACCELERATOR MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC.

12.2. ASCOM HOLDING AG

12.3. EQUINIX, INC.

12.4. FLASH NETWORKS INC.

12.5. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

12.6. QUALCOMM INC.

12.7. RAPIDVALUE IT SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

12.8. RIVERBED TECHNOLOGIES INC.

12.9. ROCKSTART INC.

12.10. SALESFORCE.COM, INC.

13. APPENDIX

