Mobile Mapping Market Expected to Witness a Significant Growth of 38881.0 Million Globally by 2024 | Top Key Players – Google, Apple, Microsoft, Ericsson

This report provides in depth study of “Mobile Mapping Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Home as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global Mobile Mapping Market overview:

BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global Mobile Mapping Market Report 2019. The Global Mobile Mapping Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Mobile Mapping Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2024). The growth of the Mobile Mapping market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Mobile Mapping market. The global Mobile Mapping Market consists of a large pool of players. Vendors in this market are seen focusing on development of novel marketing strategies and ideas in order to carve a niche position for themselves.

Mobile Mapping is the process of collecting geospatial data from a mobile vehicle, typically fitted with a range of photographic, radar, laser, LiDAR or any number of remote sensing systems. Such systems are composed of an integrated array of time synchronised navigation sensors and imaging sensors mounted on a mobile platform. The primary output from such systems include GIS data, digital maps, and geo referenced images and video.

The examination system used to gauge and figure the market starts with catching information on key merchant incomes through auxiliary research. The seller contributions are additionally mulled over to decide the market division. The base up methodology was utilized to land at the general market size of the worldwide portable mapping market from the income of the key players in the market. Subsequent to landing at the general market size, the complete market was part into a few fragments and sub-portions which are then confirmed through essential research by leading broad meetings with key individuals, for example, CEOs, VPs, Directors, and officials. This information triangulation and market breakdown systems were utilized to finish the general market designing process and land at the definite insights for all divisions and sub-divisions

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Mobile Mapping industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Mobile Mapping market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.112555582851 from 8800.0 million $ in 2014 to 15000.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Mobile Mapping market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Mobile Mapping will reach 38881.0 million $.

The Global Mobile Mapping Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Mobile Mapping Market is sub segmented into Location-Based Service (Lbs), Location-Based Search, Indoor Mapping, Three Dimension (3D) Mapping, Licensing, Subscription, And Support. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Mobile Mapping Market is sub segmented into Transportation And Logistics, Government And Public, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Real Estate, Manufacturing.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2019 and 2024. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is projected to hold the largest market share and is expected to dominate the mobile mapping market from 2020 to 2024. The factors supplementing the growth of this market are the large number of businesses utilizing mapping application and Location-Based Services (LBS) to enhance their productivity along with the increasing customer awareness about mobile mapping services.

Some of the Mobile Mapping Market manufacturers involved in the market are Google, Inc, Apple, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Telecommunication Systems, Inc. (Tcs, Foursquare Labs, Inc, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Ericsson, Tomtom Nv, Qualcomm Atheros, Inc, Mapquest, Inc, Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Mobile Mapping Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Mobile Mapping Market strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

Microsoft:- As part of its commitment to support the country in its Digital India vision, Microsoft India today hosted the Cloud for Digital Governance Tour in Ahmedabad. The one day conference is part of the Cloud for Digital Governance national program, launched by Microsoft in August this year to equip government officials in charge of IT across the country with critical Artificial Intelligence (AI) and intelligent cloud computing skills. The initiative comprises a series of physical and virtual workshops and aims to train 5,000 personnel over a period of 12 months to help them leverage AI and secure cloud technology for efficient, transparent and productive governance.

AI and intelligent technologies are becoming all-pervasive today, driving change across businesses, communities and governments. Improving skillsets in AI and the cloud can enable path-breaking innovation and drive the next phase of India’s growth. Microsoft’s first-of-its-kind Cloud for Digital Governance Tour for government officials reiterates our commitment to be a trusted partner to the government by empowering officials to leverage AI and secure cloud technology for efficient, transparent and productive governance.

The tour was inaugurated by Shri Saurabhbhai Patel, Hon’ble Energy Minister, Government of Gujarat, and saw participation from representatives of the government, IT & electronics sector and the start-up ecosystem; including Shri Amit Prakash Yadav, Regional Commissioner of Municipalities, North Gujarat, Government of Gujarat; PV Mohan Krishnan, DDG, NIC, Gujarat; Nitin Tatu, DGM, Gujarat Informatics Ltd, Government of Gujarat; Rohit Mehta, Advisor, Department of Education, Government of Gujarat; and Manish Prakash, Country General Manager-Public Sector, Health and Education, Microsoft India. The event opened up a conversation around the need to deploy responsible and faster AI solutions for government services, the need for cyber security to collaborate effectively and the need for taking an inclusive approach towards AI, that caters to various segments-urban, rural and people with disabilities. The forum also showcased how various Microsoft tools such as Teams and Azure can be leveraged effectively for e-governance

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

1 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Mobile Mapping Market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2 Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

3 Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

4 The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of HD Map in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Table of Contents:

1 Mobile Mapping Definition

2 Global Mobile Mapping Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Mobile Mapping Business Introduction

4 Global Mobile Mapping Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Mobile Mapping Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Mobile Mapping Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Mobile Mapping Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Mobile Mapping Market Forecast 2019-2024

9 Mobile Mapping Segmentation Type

10 Mobile Mapping Segmentation Industry

11 Mobile Mapping Cost Analysis

12 Conclusion

