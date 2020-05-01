Mobile Money Market 2020-2027 Expected to Witness Strong Growth By Vodafone, Google, Orange, FIS, Paypal, Mastercard, Fiserve

The Mobile Money Market is expected to grow worth of USD +12 Billion and at a CAGR of +30% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The global report titled as Mobile Money Market has newly added by The Research Insights. The global market offers a comprehensive analysis of different aspects of businesses such as market trends, influencing factors, key players, regional outlook, and industry attributes. The global market research report derived by using primary and secondary research methodologies. It has been summarized with insightful data which help to shape the future of the businesses.

The growing mobile subscriber base is fueling the growth of mobile money market. With the rising number of mobile phones and increased network coverage in developing countries, companies have come up with new inventive mobile oriented functionalities and solutions to bring the world at the customer’s fingertips.

Top Key Players:

Vodafone, Google, Orange, FIS, Paypal, Mastercard, Fiserve, Airtel, Gemalto, Alipay, MTN, PAYTM, Samsung, VISA, Tencent, Global Payments, Square, Amazon, Apple, Western Union Holdings, Comviva, and T- Mobile.

The increasing number of mobile subscribers represent an increasing potential for monetary transactions using mobile phones. The number of mobile subscribers around the world is expected to grow significantly in upcoming years.

High real estate costs and large number of people from developing countries living abroad in developed countries are key reasons for high use of money transfer applications. Several banks and financial institutions have been historically offering money transfer services. As people are adopting to new technologies, many transitions are carried out using mobile phones.

This analytical report highlights the major region for studies of the global Mobile Money market. It includes global regions such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Different market segments have been studied to get a clear view of the market in the global market space.

