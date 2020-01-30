MARKET REPORT
Mobile Money Market Study Offers In-depth Insights
The study on the Mobile Money Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Mobile Money Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).
The study elucidates the crucial indexes of Mobile Money Market expansion which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development this value series, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to realize the growth parameters of this industry that is Mobile Money .
Analytical Insights Contained from the Mobile Money Market Report
- Estimated earnings Rise of the Mobile Money Market marketplace throughout the prediction phase
- Facets anticipated to Help the Rise of the Mobile Money marketplace
- The expansion potential of this Mobile Money Market marketplace in a Variety of areas
- Consumption, pricing arrangement, and adoption routine of this Mobile Money Market
- Company profiles of top players at the Mobile Money Market marketplace
Mobile Money Market Segmentation Assessment
The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are examined in the report together with details like political, the regulatory frame, and financial prognosis of each region.
companies profiled in this report include Amobee, Inc. Bango.net Limited, Boku, Inc., Dwolla, Inc., Fortumo OÜ, Judo Payments, Paypal, Inc. (PayPal Holdings, Inc.), Square, Inc., Stripe, WePay, Inc.
The global mobile money market has been segmented as follows:
Mobile money market, by mode of payment
- NFC
- Mobile Billing
- SMS
- USSD/STK
- Others
Mobile money market, by types of purchase
- Airtime Transfers & Top-ups
- Money Transfers & Payments
- Merchandise and Coupons
- Travel and Ticketing
- Others
Mobile money Market, by Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Energy and utility
- Retail
- Health Care
- Hospitality and Tourism
- Media and Entertainment
- SCM and Logistics
- Telecommunication and IT
- Others
Mobile money Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- The United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
The Report intends to eliminate the subsequent doubts associated with the Mobile Money market economy:
- What Will be the trends which are currently dictating the Mobile Money market’s increase?
- What Is your reach of invention in the market that is Mobile Money arena?
- The best way Will the current alterations from the coverages in region 2 and place 1 affect the market’s increase?
- What Is the price of this economy in 2029?
- That Market is anticipated to see the CAGR increase?
Reasons To Pick Mobile Money Market Report:
- Powerful and prompt Customer Care
- A methodical and systematic marketplace study procedure
- Un-biased insights and marketplace decisions
- Our insights have enabled the Development of over 500 customers
- Reports made accessible as Our clients’ needs
Mobile Phone Accessories Market Outlook 2017-2023, Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis Report
Global mobile phone accessories market stood at USD 62,713.4 Million in 2016. The market growth is likely to be driven by the rise in adoption of smartphones all across the globe. In the year 2015, the number of smartphones shipped globally was around 1.43 billion, and this is expected to increase in the coming years. Further, in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia, the sales of smartphones have increased which has created the secondary demand for accessories that are usually not sold along with smartphones. This factor will lead to the increase in the growth of the market n future.
Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 47% in 2016 in the terms of revenue in overall mobile phone accessories market. The market is expected to expand due to the increased production of mobile phone in countries such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. Moreover, rise in personal disposable income, growth of e-commerce websites, digitization of infrastructure with increased spending capacity of consumers, availability of low-cost products, and changing lifestyle pattern is expected to boost the demand for mobile phone accessories in the region. In Europe, mobile phone battery cases market is anticipated to behold the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2023.
North-America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period with a contribution of 14.0% in the total revenue of global mobile phone accessories market by 2023. High penetration of smartphones is fostering the growth of mobile phone accessories market in the region. The smartphone users in the North America are expected to reach 262.2 million in 2019 as compared to 229.3 million in 2016.
The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rising disposable income and increasing adoption of the smartphones due to their affordability. Further, the rising urban population across the globe, characterized by urban upper class and high net worth individuals, has led to a strong demand for advanced mobile phone accessories such as premium headphones and power banks and premium battery cases. Moreover, rapid migration from rural to urban areas, particularly in countries such as China and Indonesia is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.
Further, technological advancement in the mobile phone accessories is the factor that is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the online channels are also contributing towards the growth of the market as consumers prefer to shop mobile accessories from online stores rather than local stores as it offers ease of convenience to the customers along with various discounts. With the emergence of online stores, the consumers have been offered a diverse range of mobile phone accessories such as colorful protective cases, cartoon characters, and superheroes and famous celebrities’ cases.
However, the growth of the market is hindered by the high demand for low-priced accessories. Lack of brand awareness and poor economic conditions in under-developed countries are hampering the growth of the market. The market growth of the mobile phone accessories is also hindered by the presence of intense competition from the local players which offers the competitive prices to the customers due to the low cost.
Moreover, the availability of counterfeit mobile phone accessories in the global market and the lower adoption of smartphones in the rural areas are the major factors that are hindering the growth of the market. Pirated products are offered at a fraction of the price of that of original products, with more consumers opting for these products, especially in India and China. Additionally, rural smartphone users are not engaged in the purchase of mobile phone accessories which in turn, is dampening the growth of global mobile phone accessories market.
Charity Accounting Software Market Global Market By Production, Manufacturer, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Charity Accounting Software Market – 2019-2025
Report Summary:
Nonprofit Accounting software helps non-commercial organizations track grants and donations and report on how these funds are being spent.
This report includes a detailed study of the market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Charity Accounting Software Market. Both primary and secondary research has been carried out to arrive at the desired outcome. The primary research included feedback, opinion, and suggestion provided by the people and organization residing in the key markets as identified the industry experts.
This research report categorizes the global Charity Accounting Software market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Charity Accounting Software market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The key players covered in this study
Intuit
NetSuite
Sage Intacct
Aplos Software
Cougar Mountain Software
Pushpay
ZipBooks
Priority Software US
Araize
Community Brands
Zobrio
Blackbaud
NonProfitCentral
AccuFund
My Member Software
Open Systems
Sparkrock
NonProfitPlus
Red Wing Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Basic($49-99/Month)
Standard($99-175/Month)
Senior($175-300/Month)
Market segment by Application, split into
Arts and Cultural Organizations
Faith Communities
Foundations
Healthcare Organizations
Higher Education Institutions
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Region is a crucial part of any study. The regional presence of the XX market has been thoroughly studied in the research report. To present a detailed picture about the market, the report has segmented the market as per the Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The prevailing trends in each of the region provides precise information about the market of that region and expected challenges can be gauged in the process.
Table Of Content
The data acquired from the primary research have been studied and converted into useful information. This information backed by inputs gathered from secondary research sources form the base of the report. Data has been collected keeping in view the projected forecast period 2019-2025. This Charity Accounting Software Market report includes an estimated worth of the entire industry and the CAGR at which the industry is likely to grow. The report has been divided under heads like market segmentation, regional analysis, and key players. These heads offer the readers and businesses the opportunity to locate the exact information they are looking for.
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Charity Accounting Software Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Charity Accounting Software Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Charity Accounting Software Market by Country
6 Europe Charity Accounting Software Market by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Charity Accounting Software Market by Country
8 South America Charity Accounting Software Market by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Charity Accounting Software Market by Countries
10 Global Charity Accounting Software Market Segment by Type
11 Global Charity Accounting Software Market Segment by Application
12 Charity Accounting Software Market Forecast (2019-2025)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
Continue …
Global Instant Messaging (IM) Market 2020: What will be the total product consumption?
Los Angeles, United State, January 30th ,2020:
The report titled, Global Instant Messaging (IM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 presents a comprehensive study of the global Instant Messaging (IM) industry. The report contains detailed information on the driving factors, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and trends. The analysts have given reliable estimations by using PESTLE Analysis and PORTER’s Five Forces methodologies. Additionally, the report has provided analysis based on aspects such as Instant Messaging (IM) production, sales, price, supply chain, capacity, cost, gross margin, and revenue.
Focus has been laid on the important factors that have positively influenced the Instant Messaging (IM) business growth. Restraining factors anticipated to hamper growth in the near future are put forth by the analysts to make Instant Messaging (IM) manufacturers prepared for future challenges.
Apple Messages, Cisco Jabber, Facebook Messenger, Google, IBM Sametime, ICQ, Line, Pidgin, Microsoft Skype, Slack, Telegram, Trillian, Viber, WeChat, WhatsApp Messenger, Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo Messenger, Tencent, China Mobile, YY, Alibaba, Adium, Alibaba, Adium, BitlBee, BeeNut, Centericq, Fire, Pidgin, Gajim
The research report has mapped the complete strategic profiling of global Instant Messaging (IM) companies. Along with this, the analysts have broadly analyzed the core competencies of the industry participants and sketched the competitive landscape. This analysis will surely assist the global Instant Messaging (IM) companies to recognize the profit-making opportunities and plan further activities.
Global Instant Messaging (IM) Market: Segment Analysis
The report has segregated the global Instant Messaging (IM) industry into segments comprising application, product type, and end user to simplify the overall understanding for the readers. Industry share accrued by each segment and their growth potential have been scrutinized in the report. Besides, regional analysis is comprehensively done by the researchers. Instant Messaging (IM) revenue in connection with the key regions and their countries is detailed in the report.
Global Instant Messaging (IM) Market: Regional Analysis
Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Instant Messaging (IM) market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in taking sound decisions regarding their future investments.
Size Forecasts: Analysts have examined the global Instant Messaging (IM) industry on the basis of value as well as volume over the forecasted period. It also talks about Instant Messaging (IM) consumption and sales
Trend Analysis: Pivotal insights about the emerging trends and developments associated with global Instant Messaging (IM) business have been provided in this section of the report
Segmental Analysis: This research report studies Instant Messaging (IM) industry based on segments such as product type, application, and end user. Segmental analysis is done in terms of CAGR, share, production, and consumption
Future Opportunities: In this section, the industry experts have shed light on the profitable Instant Messaging (IM) business opportunities that may prove rewarding for the Instant Messaging (IM) players who are willing to make future investments
Geographical Analysis: Here, the report has laid down key details pertaining to the regions and respective countries having high growth potential
Vendor Landscape: Important insights regarding the global Instant Messaging (IM) participants are mentioned in the report, along with the strategies considered by them to stay ahead of the curve.
