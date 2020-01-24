MARKET REPORT
Mobile Payment Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global Mobile Payment Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global Mobile Payment Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Mobile Payment market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Global Mobile Payment Market was valued at USD 0.80 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.06 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2018 to 2025.
Top 10 Companies in the Global Mobile Payment Market Research Report:
- Orange S.A.
- Vodacom Group Limited
- MasterCard Incorporated
- Bharti Airtel Limited
- MTN Group Limited
- Safaricom Limited
- PayPal Holdings
- Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited
- Millicom International Cellular SA
- Mahindra Comviva
Global Mobile Payment Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Mobile Payment market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Mobile Payment market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global Mobile Payment Market: Segment Analysis
The global Mobile Payment market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Mobile Payment market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Mobile Payment market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Mobile Payment market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Mobile Payment market.
Global Mobile Payment Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
Table of Content
1 Introduction of Mobile Payment Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 Mobile Payment Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Mobile Payment Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 Mobile Payment Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 Mobile Payment Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 Mobile Payment Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 Mobile Payment Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global Mobile Payment Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Mobile Payment Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Mobile Payment Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Mobile Payment Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Mobile Payment Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
Global NFC Reader ICs market: Which product segment will accrue major share?
The latest report on the global NFC Reader ICs market suggests a positive growth rate in the coming years. Analysts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market scenario to determine the trajectory this market will take in the coming years. The investigative approach taken to understand the various aspects of the market is aimed at giving the readers a holistic view of the global NFC Reader ICs market. The research report provides an exhaustive research report that includes an executive summary, definition, and scope of the market.
The major players in the market include NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Qualcomm, AMS AG, Marvell Technology Group, Sony Corp, Mstar Semiconductor, MediaTek, etc.
The global NFC Reader ICs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.
Global NFC Reader ICs Market: Drivers and Restrains
The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.
A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Full NFC
ISO/IEC 15693
ISO/IEC 14443 Type A
ISO/IEC 14443 Type A+B
Segment by Application
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Hospitality
Healthcare
Others
Global NFC Reader ICs Market: Regional Analysis
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the NFC Reader ICs market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.
Global NFC Reader ICs Market: Competitive Landscape
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global NFC Reader ICs market
Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global NFC Reader ICs market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products
Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales
Chapter 4: Presenting global NFC Reader ICs market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions
Global Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market 2020 by Key Players, Growth Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Remote home monitoring systems are used to control the home devices such as lights, windows, utility meters, home appliances, thermostats, doors, security alarms, and other devices; this is done with the help of the in-built monitoring systems.
In 2017, the global Remote Home Monitoring Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Remote Home Monitoring Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remote Home Monitoring Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ooma
SimpliSafe
Bosch Security and Safety Systems
Tyco International
Control4
Visonic
LOREX Technology
Honeywell
IBM
GE
Schneider Electric
Nortek Security & Control
Apple
Samsung
Siemens
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Desktop
Mobile
Market segment by Application, split into
Lights
Windows
Utility meters
Home appliances
Thermostats
Doors
Security alarms
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Remote Home Monitoring Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Remote Home Monitoring Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Remote Home Monitoring Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Desktop
1.4.3 Mobile
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Lights
1.5.3 Windows
1.5.4 Utility meters
1.5.5 Home appliances
1.5.6 Thermostats
1.5.7 Doors
1.5.8 Security alarms
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size
2.2 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Remote Home Monitoring Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Remote Home Monitoring Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Remote Home Monitoring Systems Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Key Players in China
7.3 China Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type
7.4 China Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Key Players in India
10.3 India Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type
10.4 India Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Ooma
12.1.1 Ooma Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Ooma Revenue in Remote Home Monitoring Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Ooma Recent Development
12.2 SimpliSafe
12.2.1 SimpliSafe Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Introduction
12.2.4 SimpliSafe Revenue in Remote Home Monitoring Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SimpliSafe Recent Development
12.3 Bosch Security and Safety Systems
12.3.1 Bosch Security and Safety Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Bosch Security and Safety Systems Revenue in Remote Home Monitoring Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bosch Security and Safety Systems Recent Development
12.4 Tyco International
12.4.1 Tyco International Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Introduction
12.4.4 Tyco International Revenue in Remote Home Monitoring Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Tyco International Recent Development
12.5 Control4
12.5.1 ControlChapter Four: Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Introduction
12.5.4 ControlChapter Four: Revenue in Remote Home Monitoring Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 ControlChapter Four: Recent Development
12.6 Google
12.6.1 Google Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Introduction
12.6.4 Google Revenue in Remote Home Monitoring Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Google Recent Development
12.7 Visonic
12.7.1 Visonic Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Visonic Revenue in Remote Home Monitoring Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Visonic Recent Development
12.8 LOREX Technology
12.8.1 LOREX Technology Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Introduction
12.8.4 LOREX Technology Revenue in Remote Home Monitoring Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 LOREX Technology Recent Development
12.9 Honeywell
12.9.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Introduction
12.9.4 Honeywell Revenue in Remote Home Monitoring Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.10 IBM
12.10.1 IBM Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Remote Home Monitoring Systems Introduction
12.10.4 IBM Revenue in Remote Home Monitoring Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 IBM Recent Development
12.11 GE
12.12 Schneider Electric
12.13 Nortek Security & Control
12.14 Apple
12.15 Samsung
12.16 Siemens
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Waterproofing Membrane Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024
Waterproofing Membrane Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Waterproofing Membrane Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Waterproofing Membrane Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Soprema Group
Sika
GAF
Icopal Group
TehnoNICOL
Polyglass
Imperbit Membrane
General Membrane
Carlisle
Fosroc
Modern Waterproofing
ChovA
Bauder
ARDEX Group
Henkel Polybit
Renolit
Tegola Canadese
Index
Hansuk
Schluter-Systems
Protecto Wrap
Grace
Colas
Vetroasfalto
Tamko
Multiplan Yal?t?m
Oriental Yuhong
CKS
Hongyuan Waterproof
Tangshan Desheng
Joaboa Technology
Yuhong Waterproof
…
With no less than 30 top producers.
On the basis of Application of Waterproofing Membrane Market can be split into:
Roofing
Walls
Building structures
Landfills & tunnels
Others
On the basis of Application of Waterproofing Membrane Market can be split into:
SBS-modified bitumen membrane
APP-modified bitumen membrane
PVC waterproofing membrane
TPO waterproofing membrane
EPDM waterproofing membrane
The report analyses the Waterproofing Membrane Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Waterproofing Membrane Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Waterproofing Membrane market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Waterproofing Membrane market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Waterproofing Membrane Market Report
Waterproofing Membrane Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Waterproofing Membrane Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Waterproofing Membrane Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Waterproofing Membrane Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
