MARKET REPORT
Mobile Phone Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story |Apple, AXA, Asurion
The definitive source for facts, data and analysis of the Global Mobile Phone Insurance market.
Check Sample Pages of Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Factbook
Introducing the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Industry Factbook – the most comprehensive and reliable data resource for the Mobile Phone Insurance available now that deliver a complete, end-to-end look at the Mobile Phone Insurance supply chain, changing market dynamics, evolving trends with historical market size breakdown by key segments and geographic territories that majority of leader and emerging players are focusing. Some of the players which are profiled and are part of in-detailed competitive landscape of this study are AIG, Apple, AXA, Asurion, Assurant, Hollard Group, Chubb (ACE), SoftBank, Allianz Insurance, AmTrust & Aviva.
Whether you’re a producer, supplier, investor, entrepreneur, manufacturer or retailer, the legalization aspects and growth drivers of Mobile Phone Insurance has opened-up a world of opportunities – each with their own questions: “What is the impact of mass market retailers/sellers entering the market? How are businesses navigating regulatory grey areas? What are the obstacles and opportunities across the Mobile Phone Insurance supply/value chain?”
When even regulators can’t provide reliable tracking data, this exclusively business-focused Study/Factbook offers analysis and better understanding of the current and future challenges needed to make the most accurate and informed business decisions. Make an enquiry to understand outline of study and further possible customization in offering https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1603464-global-mobile-phone-insurance-market-7
The 2019 Annual Mobile Phone Insurance Market Factbook offers:
=> 100+ charts exploring and analysing the Global Mobile Phone Insurance market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more
=> 10+ profiles of top Mobile Phone Insurance producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends
=> Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand
=> Benchmark wholesale prices, market position, plus prices for raw materials involved in Mobile Phone Insurance type
The Latest Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Factbook can be purchase here
Market Competition
Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.
Some extract from Table of Contents
• Overview of Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market
• Mobile Phone Insurance Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)
• Mobile Phone Insurance Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application [Physical Damage, Theft & Loss & Others] (2019-2025)
• Mobile Phone Insurance Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)
• Mobile Phone Insurance Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)
• Mobile Phone Insurance Competitive Situation and Trends
• Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments
• Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type [, Wireless Carrier, Mobile Phone Operators & Retailers & Other Channels]
• Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Mobile Phone Insurance
• Global Mobile Phone Insurance Manufacturing Cost Analysis
• The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping
Game Changing Market Study, Learn More Check Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1603464-global-mobile-phone-insurance-market-7
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
About Author:
HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.
Contact US :
Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ
New Jersey USA – 08837
Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218
[email protected]
Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
MARKET REPORT
Business Software and Service Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- Infor, Microsoft Corporation, NetSuite, and Oracle Corporation,
New Jersey, United States, – The Business Software and Service Market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Business Software and Service market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Business Software and Service market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Business Software and Service market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.
Global Business Software and Services Market Analysis
Business Software and Services Market was valued at USD 396.69 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 917.13 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.07% from 2019 to 2026.
Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29327&utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Top 10 Companies in the Global Business Software and Service Market Research Report:
- Acumatica
- Deltek
- Epicor Software Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Infor
- Microsoft Corporation
- NetSuite
- Oracle Corporation
The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Business Software and Service market while identifying key growth pockets.
Global Business Software and Service Market: Segment Analysis
This section of the report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The Global Business Software and Service Market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Global Business Software and Service Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)
- Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Ask for Discount @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ask-for-discount/?rid=29327&utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Table of Content
1 Introduction of Business Software and Service Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 Business Software and Service Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Business Software and Service Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 Business Software and Service Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 Business Software and Service Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 Business Software and Service Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 Business Software and Service Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Request Customization of Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/Business-Software-and-Service-Market/?utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global Business Software and Service Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Business Software and Service Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Business Software and Service Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Business Software and Service Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Business Software and Service Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
About Us:
Verified market research partners with clients to provide insight into strategic and growth analytics; data that help achieve business goals and targets. Our core values include trust, integrity, and authenticity for our clients.
Analysts with high expertise in data gathering and governance utilize industry techniques to collate and examine data at all stages. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, subject expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research reports.
Contact Us:
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Call: +1 (650) 781 4080
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
MARKET REPORT
Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- Sheldon Manufacturing, Shanghai Boxun Medical Biological Instrument Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Memmert GmbH & Co., LEEC corporation
New Jersey, United States, – The Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Carbon Dioxide Incubators market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Carbon Dioxide Incubators market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Carbon Dioxide Incubators market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.
Global carbon dioxide incubators Market was valued at USD 585.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 864.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29323&utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Top 10 Companies in the Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Research Report:
- Eppendorf AG
- BINDER GmbH
- Bellco Glass
- Panasonic Healthcare Co.
- Sheldon Manufacturing
- Shanghai Boxun Medical Biological Instrument Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Memmert GmbH & Co.
- LEEC corporation
- NuAire Inc
The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Carbon Dioxide Incubators market while identifying key growth pockets.
Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market: Segment Analysis
This section of the report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)
- Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Ask for Discount @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ask-for-discount/?rid=29323&utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Table of Content
1 Introduction of Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Request Customization of Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/Carbon-Dioxide-Incubators-Market/?utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
About Us:
Verified market research partners with clients to provide insight into strategic and growth analytics; data that help achieve business goals and targets. Our core values include trust, integrity, and authenticity for our clients.
Analysts with high expertise in data gathering and governance utilize industry techniques to collate and examine data at all stages. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, subject expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research reports.
Contact Us:
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Call: +1 (650) 781 4080
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
MARKET REPORT
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- Allred & Associates, Rochling Group, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, Teijin Limited
New Jersey, United States, – The Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market was valued at USD 15.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 28.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29319&utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Top 10 Companies in the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Research Report:
- Solvay
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Hexcel Corp
- Panasonic Healthcare Co.
- Allred & Associates
- Rochling Group
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
- Toray Industries
- Teijin Limited
- Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp.
The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market while identifying key growth pockets.
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Segment Analysis
This section of the report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)
- Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Ask for Discount @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ask-for-discount/?rid=29319&utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Table of Content
1 Introduction of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Request Customization of Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced-Plastic-Market/?utm_source=BTN&utm_medium=007
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
About Us:
Verified market research partners with clients to provide insight into strategic and growth analytics; data that help achieve business goals and targets. Our core values include trust, integrity, and authenticity for our clients.
Analysts with high expertise in data gathering and governance utilize industry techniques to collate and examine data at all stages. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, subject expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research reports.
Contact Us:
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Call: +1 (650) 781 4080
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
Recent Posts
- Business Software and Service Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- Infor, Microsoft Corporation, NetSuite, and Oracle Corporation,
- Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- Sheldon Manufacturing, Shanghai Boxun Medical Biological Instrument Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Memmert GmbH & Co., LEEC corporation
- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- Allred & Associates, Rochling Group, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, Teijin Limited
- Car Rear Spoiler Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- DAR Spoilers, Hamann, Inoac Corporation, Jiangnan Mould and Plastic Technology Co., Ltd
- Bridge Expansion Joints Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- Granor Rubber & Engineering, Metal Engineering & Treatment Co. Pvt. Ltd., RJ Watson, Freyssinet, Ekspan
- Brake Master Cylinders Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- Endurance Technologies Limited, Metelli S.p.A., CARDONE Industries, Girling Ltd, FTE automotive Group
- Bottom-entry Industrial Agitator Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- cdagitator, Dover, Xylem, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Inoxpa
- Booster Compressor Market Booming by Size, Trends and Top Growing Companies- BAUER Kompressoren, Hitachi, Gardner Denver, Maximator GmbH, Haskel
- Why Runway Luggage Trolleys Market On a verge to Create Booming Growth Cycle?
- Why Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market On a verge to Create Astonishing Growth Cycle?
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT59 mins ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Transportation Market Analysis Research, Industry Reports By Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and Toshiba Corporation and others
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Ticketing Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Confidex Ltd., IAC Publishing, LLC, Oberthur Technologies, Rambus.com., Xerox Corporation., Vix Technology
-
MARKET REPORT51 mins ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT52 mins ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT54 mins ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT53 mins ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study