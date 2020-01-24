Mobile Ticketing Devices Market 2017 International Industry Growth Rate And Key Opportunities

With the rise of mobility as a service, the market of mobile ticketing devices has reached great heights. Earlier, the only means of generating tickets were pen and paper. With the evolution of technology, stationary ticketing devices came into existence through which people could enter details and generate tickets. With the upsurge of mobility as a service, resulted into the evolution of mobile ticketing devices. These devices are handheld, which can be carried anywhere and tickets could be generated anytime. These devices are used in many applications like traveling, amusement tickets, and others.

The rising penetration of mobile ticketing devices across different areas such as amusement park, traveling and tourism and entertainment is the key trend in the market. Also, the use of mobile ticketing devices and growing investment to develop innovative products due to increased sales and other benefits are trending in the market.

Mobile Ticketing Devices: Drivers and Restraints

Due to the paperless operations and reduction in labor cost, the market of mobile ticketing devices is increasing. With the help of these handheld devices, a lot of time is saved since very quickly the tickets can be generated which is also preferred by people since they do not have to wait in long queues. Also, the number of transactions been increased which results in growing sales. Such factors are boosting the growth of mobile ticketing devices market.

The cost of setting up the devices is high which restrain the growth of mobile ticketing devices in the market. Due to the centralized operations, backing up of data becomes a complex task which results in lower the adoption of mobile ticketing devices in the market.

Mobile Ticketing Devices: Segmentation

Segmentation based on application in Mobile Ticketing Device Market:

Entry Tickets

Travel Tickets

Entertainment Tickets

Parking Tickets

Toll Tickets

Billing

Others

Airports

Railways

Bus Stands

Malls

Movie theatre

Amusement Parks

Museums

Events

Mobile Ticketing Devices: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the market are

Ticketer

AutoMate Systems

Softland India Ltd.

Realtech Infosys

NGX Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

Clancor Technovates India Private Limited

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Synergic Softek Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Metric Group Ltd. and Micro FX.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is expected to the largest market of Mobile Ticketing Device. The majority of Mobile Ticketing Device vendors such as AutoMate Systems, Micro FX, and Softland India Ltd. are based in Asia Pacific region. This is attributed to the rising penetration of mobility as a service. The market is anticipated to grow in Europe region due to the presence of other market vendors like Metric Group Ltd. and Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH in the region.

Regional analysis for Global Mobile Ticketing Device Market includes

North America Mobile Ticketing Device Market US Canada

Latin America Mobile Ticketing Device Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Mobile Ticketing Device Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Mobile Ticketing Device Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Mobile Ticketing Device Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Mobile Ticketing Device Market

The Middle East and Africa Mobile Ticketing Device Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.